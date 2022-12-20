Jazz Guitarist, Stephane Wrembel, To Tour California January 2023
Tour to feature stops in Berkeley, Napa, Santa Cruz, San Juan Capistrano, San Diego, and Los Angeles.
Stephane Wrembel, best known for his original compositions "Bistro Fada" (Midnight in Paris) and "Big Brother" (Vicki Cristina Barcelon) will return to California from January 21 through January 29.
Wrembel is one of the most highly regarded guitarists in the world specializing in the style of legendary composer/guitarist Django Reinhardt (b. January 23, 1910). Wrembel's world-class band includes long-time members: Josh Kaye (guitar), Ari Folman-Cohen (bass) and Nick Anderson (drums).
Tour dates are as follows (all dates subject to change):
Jan 21: Freight & Salvage, Django Reinhardt Birthday Festival, Berkeley
Jan 22: Blue Note, Napa
Jan 23: Kuumbwa Jazz, Santa Cruz
Jan 25: The Coach House, San Juan Capistrano
Jan 26: -Dizzy's Jazz, San Diego
Jan 27: Jan 29, Django A Gogo Festival, Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz, Los Angeles
Born in Fountainebleau, France, Wrembel learned his craft traveling the French countryside before graduating from Berklee College of Music. Wrembel has had a remarkable career, touring the world, composing for film and TV, while releasing 16 albums under his name and the nom de plume, The Django Experiment. Wrembel's original composition "Bistro Fada", the theme song for the movie Midnight in Paris, has had over 14 million plays on Spotify. In 2019, Wrembel released the highly regarded Django L'Impressionniste, featuring 17 of Reinhardt's preludes for solo guitar. He is the only guitarist in the world to perform these 17 preludes in their entirety. The Aquarian said, "Stephane Wrembel just might be the greatest acoustic guitarist alive."
Wrembel is currently putting the finishing touches on a new recording, Django New Orleans, to be released in early May of 2023 in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of his annual Django a Gogo Festival, which brings together some of the finest musicians in the world to celebrate the Sinti guitar style to perform in prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall and The Town Hall.
