Jaxx Theatricals to Host A NIGHT OF SHORT PLAYS With Eight Original Ten-Minute Works

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Jaxx Theatricals will continue its 20th anniversary celebratory season with A NIGHT OF SHORT PLAYS following their critically-acclaimed world premiere of CLUB27. This one-night-only event will feature eight original ten-minute plays and is being produced by Denise Mota.

Denise Mota is an Actress, Director and Choreographer based in Los Angeles,CA. She began her career as a dancer but her passion for the theater led her into Acting, first in New York City and now in Los Angeles where she also works in films and TV shows. She can currently be seen regularly on The Pitt. Denise studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and the Lee Strasberg Film and TV Institute in NYC. Having learned various acting techniques, she has developed her own teaching method in which she is passionate. The Jaxx Theatre has become her second home and she looks forward to many more collaborative productions.

The evening's eight short plays include Broken Eggshells written, directed and performed by Andrea Ramirez-Martinez; Dawg & Dolly written by Dallas Bancroft, directed by John Fingal O'Donnell and performed by Alexia Barnechea, Ryan Erroll & Mitch Levine; El Sereno Sound written and directed by Hadrian Shawn Miguel and performed by Erik Gavica, Amy Melendrez & Denise Mota; Nicky's Closet written and directed by Mario A. Campanaro and performed by Holly Hubbell, Ashley Murray & Samson Zaoutis; Orchestra of Temptation and Pendora's Box written by Robert Freedman and directed by Denise Mota featuring Mota with Jill Marie Burke and Katrina Negrete, AJ Sear & Kyler Wells respectively; Sincerely, Seriously written and directed by Mario A. Campanaro and performed by Samson Zaoutis; and The Wistful, Wishful, Willful written, directed and performed by Jeff Locker with Nicolas Arturo.

The plays will be performed with one 15-minute intermission and the Jaxx Bar will be open one hour before showtime for cocktails, mocktails and snacks.

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