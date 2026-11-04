Interview: Shawn Amos of THE REVEREND SHAWN AMOS DANCE PARTY! at The Broad Stage Of Santa Monica

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Shawn Amos's career reveals it's always been about the story. He is a producer, songwriter, musician, author, and curator of the original American blues music, he has made a name for himself as both a storyteller as well as possesses talent in expressing other narratives.



Shawn comes by way of his storytelling technique authentically. The only child of of world renowned cookie entrepreneur Wally “Famous” Amos and marvelous singer Shirley “Shirl-ee May” Ellis, Shawn spent his youth grooving in nightclubs along the boulevards of broken dreams of Hollywood, and in his parents' company picking up on inner circle struggles and success stories. He helped turn his father’s cookie business into a reality before transitioning from screenwriting at A&M Films to the stage, crafting acclaimed Americana music that wrestled with race and identity. As a record producer, Shawn oversaw soul icon Solomon Burke’s final three albums and produced seminal collection projects, including Q: The Musical Biography of Quincy Jones and the Grammy-nominated box set Rhapsodies in Black: Music and Words from the Harlem Renaissance.



Since 2014, performing as The Reverend Shawn Amos, he has brought blues to audiences worldwide. His band's 2020 release, Blue Sky, reached Number six on the Billboard Blues Album Chart and earned a four-star review from American Songwriter magazine. In his 2022 debut novel, Cookies & Milk, Shawn delves into his past to craft a story about family and forgiveness. The story follows his alter ego, Ellis, as he navigates misadventures while helping his father open the world’s first chocolate chip cookie store in 1970s Los Angeles.

Shawn sat down with Broadway World Los Angeles (Hollywood Desk) to answer TEN QUESTIONS IN TEN MINUTES to elucidate us on not only where he has been but more importantly where he is going with his new found popularity.

What is your birthday month and what city welcomed you?



Constellation Virgo: September. I’m a proud Virgo born in NYC.

Can you recall your earliest memory of attending a live performance and with

whom?



Oh, yes. My father took me to see Elton John’s famous concert (The Rock of the Westies Tour) at Dodger Stadium in

1975.

Truth to power, Is having a famous “Amos” parent a blessing or a curse? Are we allowed to

question our fate or just accept it?



Both. There is undoubtedly social advantages but anyone who has heard my sister’s

podcast, Tough Cookie: The Wally “Famous” Amos Story will know that my family has

paid a price for our father’ fame.

When did you realize you had a penchant for live performances? Did your

parents support it?



My mother was a performer. She was fabulous singer who was signed to Mercury

Records in the early 1960s. Both of my parents were always hugely supportive of my

creativity in whatever form it took. Honestly, I was never a comfortable performer until I

discovered the blues. The blues connects me to such a deep tradition that I cannot help

but lose myself. The blues has made me a better performer.

Fun Fact: (Mercury Artists: Taylor Swift, Def Leopard, Rush, Bon Jovi, Donna Summer, Sarah Vaughn , and The Platters)

Did you run away and join the circus to learn the tricks of the trade or study

classically within the brick and mortars among ivy and scholars?



I wish had taken music study more seriously but my ear and creative spirit got ahead of

me. (Shawn attended NYU Film School, only to be wooed back west during his senior year to accept a screenwriting gig with A & M Films)

You are doing incredibly important legacy work by curating dance songs from

the 1960s. Your “tent revivals” are proof people want to dance again, moved by

the original beats. How did this become your mission both spiritually and

musically?

Thank you. The Dance Party! album and shows are part of the same mission I’ve

always had, which is to keep the blues alive. This music dies if we don’t keep re-

presenting it, reinterpreting it, proving its continued relevance.

Your concerts are faith based as in humanity Your

dogma to get up and dance or get out seems to be infectious without a sitter in

the audience. What is your song list? (October Album Release)

Going to a Go-Go Twistin' the Night Away (Do the) Shim Sham Boot-Leg Little by Little C'mon and Swim The Mess Around The Loco-Motion Get Down With It Little Sally Water - Shirlee May

Your mantra “We need to f@cking start getting along!” is being heard and most

welcomed across all economic and racial strata. What was your inspiration for

THE REVEREND SHAWN DANCE PARTY and were you surprised how well your

music “sermons” are being received and felt? Any blowback, yet?



No blowback at all! People are too busy dancing!

The inspiration was twofold. First, I spent over a year writing my third novel, Franklin

and the Fabulous Five, which is about a family musical group in the 1960s. By the time I

finished the book, I wanted to play some of the music I had been writing about.

Secondly, I wanted to contribute something that could help soften the coarseness in our

world. It’s really a political statement. Can we dare ourselves to reach out to a stranger,

put everything aside, and just dance? I’ve been making his plea for awhile. I recorded a

song back in 2018 as we were entering this age of cruelty. It’s called, “Hold Hands.”

Pretty on-the-nose stuff.

Music concerts are the last gatherings I believe in. It’s the only religion I trust. These

musical spaces are where we see each other at our most vulnerable. I’ve said it before:

to dance in the face of uncertainty, injustice, and fear is a defiant, rebellious act. It’s a

declaration that we refuse to have our humanity taken away. We will not turn form each

other.

Your trials and tribulations with the cookie industry is well published and heart

breaking but you didn’t crumble…why?



Well, they were my father’s trials and tribulations not exactly mine. But look, we all are

carrying sadness and pain. We all have guilt. We’re all going through something.

Happiness is a choice. Joy is a practice—just like working out or learning a language. It

actually IS learning a language. I made a decision a long time ago to choose joy. It

feels better in my body. It eases the sadness.

Your live performances are standing and dancing room only even the ushers

are dancing wildly in the aisles! What live performance venues are on your bucket

list here in Los Angeles?



Man, I’d love to throw a dance party at the Hollywood Palladium. I’d also love to sing

blues with a big band at the Hollywood Bowl.

Throughout his twenties, Shawn Amos, made music which grappled with his race and identity. He tried on various personas, searched for his own unique voice needing to be heard, explored different kinds of music genres which ultimately led him to one of the few original art forms in America, the blues.

Although he was grounded from touring during the Coronavirus Pandemic, Shawn had a lot of time to think—and write. This was the beginning his successful novel Cookies & Milk. an accessible book for my son (also named Ellis), my dad, and of course myself. It’s has a universal message for anyone wanting to discover who they are too.

Shawn recently dropped his album DANCE PARTY (https://www.shawnamos.com/store) has an exciting and relevant Podcast , THE CAUSE OF IT ALL, educational outreach school tours MY DAD AND ME, multiple music videos and a U.S. Tour of THE REVEREND SHAWN AMOS DANCE PARTY returning to Santa Monica, CA February 6, 2027 at The Broad Stage then off to Fort Worth, TX March 20, 2027. Certainly he has tapped into the new energy of everybody wnting to dance, again!

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