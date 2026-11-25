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Rosie Webber is taking the continental cabaret circuit by tsunami with three sold out shows within the trifecta of cabaret-land: Manhattan, Palms Springs and now Los Angeles. Broadway World Los Angeles was the first to capture this rising rocket and now we have her in our pocket on the top of the hill in breezy Bel Air. ROSIE sat down with us again to share her amazing trajectory from Alabama to the City of Angels:



When you think of home, where do you think of today?



Home to me is the people I'm with. My mom and my sisters are in Alabama, so that's always felt like home to me. But I live with my fiance' here in California, and that feels like home when I'm with him. Home is a feeling, and I'm lucky to have multiple people who give me that feeling.





There was a sweet duet on Instagram with your mom from your New York engagement. What is it like performing a famous Barbra/Judy duet with your mom, and will she be joining you on stage in L.A.?

My mom is a performer and singer but long before I was born, and she basically took a 30 year hiatus raising seven daughters. It was a no-brainer for me to have her come sing with me in New York City. She taught me to sing, and fostered my love of music my whole life. As much as I'd love for her to sing with me again in Los Angeles, unfortunately, getting her out here from Alabama isn't in the cards this year. I'd love to plan another show and get her onstage with me again! Heck, let's get her her own show!





Let's set the record straight, do you identify more as a singer or an impersonator? Liza Minnelli shared that her mother, Judy Garland, told her she was an actress first, then a singer. Do you resonate with that perspective?

I'm a singer first. I never thought of myself as an impersonator. But when I used to post videos of myself singing jazz tunes, people would comment that I sounded like Judy Garland, and so I decided to lean into it a little bit. Then it took off in ways I never expected. I love doing impressions, but I have many different facets to my voice, and singing as Rosie will always be where I feel the most myself.



Which voices come most naturally to you?

Judy Garland and Patsy Cline feel like extensions of my own voice, rather than impressions. I have a pretty low alto voice, so their sounds come pretty naturally and freely to me. But I love playing with new voices, and finding new sounds to make. At the end of the day, I don't do many impressions unless I feel like they are a natural fit. You won't see me trying to do a Celine Dion voice, it's just not in my wheelhouse.



You have a wonderful following in Palm Springs. Could you share a bit about what the desert audiences are like?

Palm Springs has been the biggest surprise of my year. If you'd have told me as a kid in Alabama that I would sell out shows in Palm Springs, CA I would have been so confused. The audiences are fun, eager, and the absolutely kindest people I've met in a long time. I feel very free to experiment new ideas with them, and see what works. I feel very safe around those audiences. They have been incredibly supportive and loving as I try to find my feet in this new career path.

ROSIE is headlining in her SOLDOUT! revue debut at the iconic Herb Alpert's Vibrato Jazz Grill inside the Beverly Glen Circle center @ 2930 Beverly Glen Circle Drive in Los Angeles/Bel Air. All the jazz great perform up here to very special and welcoming audience. Vibrato's reserves some bar seats facing the stage.



You have captured a great niche having legendary singers perform contemporary songs. How did you come up with this entertaining concept?



It started with me doing sort of Judy Garland impressions, and then I ran out of Judy songs to sing. From there, I went digging for some songs she didn't sing, but that I would have loved to hear her do, and it blossomed from there. My fiance, Christopher Lara, also has tons of ideas. He has a rock'n'roll and blues background, so he opened up new ideas to me that I wouldn't have thought of.



Could you tell us about the members of your fantastic trio?

I am super lucky! I now have five musicians! I have Satoshi Kirisawa on drums, Brian O'Rourke on piano, Christopher Lara (my fiance) on guitar, Steve Marsh on saxophone, and Susan Quam on bass. I am super fortunate that a friend and follower of mine, Chuck, graciously offered to fund a saxophone player for me, insisting that Christmas music needs a sax. I'm so grateful to him for the support. These are incredible musicians, and I'm lucky to have them!



We heard a rumor that you are going into the studio to record an album. Could you share what genre it will be—perhaps covers of Broadway, standards, or pop?

That's right! I'm going to be self producing an album next year! I don't want to give away too much, but expect some songs you've heard on my Instagram. And maybe perhaps we'll get a Christmas EP going, too!?



What is your go-to karaoke song?

Stand By Your Man by Tammy Wynette, or Crazy by Patsy Cline.



You have built a great reputation in Manhattan and Palm Springs, and now you are headlining at Vibrato Jazz Grill in Bel Air. Could you tell us a bit about the upcoming show?

I'm excited to do my first full length show in Los Angeles! I've been fortunate to be an opener for Billy Vera at Vibrato twice now, so having my first solo show feels like a huge step for me. This show is meant to feel nostalgic and fun, with a lot of heart. You'll hear Christmas classics, plus you might even hear some original music! Christmas is my favorite time of year, so I'm excited to share the joy and warmth of the season through song!

Major Tik Tok infuencer, vocalist Rosie Webber, makes her Los Angeles headlining "revue debut" at Vibrato Grill Jazz with Rosie Webber's Jingle & Swing! — A Merry Little Christmas Special on Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 7:00 PM. Herb Alpert's five star showplace is beautifully located at 2930 Beverly Glen Circle in Bel Air, the venue offers a table-side dinner-and-show setting filled with swinging holiday classics, vintage holiday nostalgia, and cabaret/jazz glamour. Reservations are available directly through Vibrato Grill Jazz and rosiewebber.com where adjusting party sizes can sometimes unlock additional seating options. The fabulous networking bar area still has a few seats left for you. Come out and see why for yourself why Rosie Webber is the new hot kettle of cabaret!

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 9% 2 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 3 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 4 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 5% 5 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 3% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles 3% 5 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 9% 2 Curtis Theatre 5% 3 Colony Theatre 5% 4 Jaxx Theatre 4% 5 El Portal Theater 3% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 5% 3 Mary Kate Wiles - EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 4% 4 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 4% 5 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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