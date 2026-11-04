Interview: Meet One of the Actors Bringing Rosie the Elephant to Life in WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

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When Arkansas native Grant Huneycutt was cast as circus henchman Wade in the first national tour of Water for Elephants, he had no idea he'd also be playing another very important part: the back half of arguably the production's biggest showstopper, Rosie the elephant.

"I actually didn't know I was going to be in the elephant until the first day of rehearsals," Huneycutt said. "So I showed up, and we did some music in the morning. In the afternoon, they're like, 'All right, we're going to do some elephant puppeteer work,' and they told me to go, and I said, 'Okay,' and the rest is history."

After a three-week run at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in September, Water for Elephants returns to Southern California for a November 10–22 engagement at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.

Based on Sara Gruen's bestselling novel, the musical follows a young man who, after losing his parents in a tragic accident, hops aboard a traveling circus train and finds an unlikely new family among its performers. Nominated for seven Tony Awards in 2024, including Best Musical, Best Choreography and Best Scenic Design, the show features breathtaking acrobatics, aerial stunts and elaborate puppetry to bring the circus to life.

For Huneycutt, who grew up in a small Arkansas town, performing has been a lifelong passion. His father worked at a local performing arts center, so he grew up surrounded by music and theater. He made his stage debut in a children's theater production of Seussical, playing Horton the elephant — a role he would revisit in his senior year of high school.

Apparently, elephants have always been his lucky animal.

In Water for Elephants, Huneycutt plays Wade, a circus worker who is a fiercely loyal follower of its ruthless ringmaster, August.

"He is loyal to a fault to our ringmaster," Huneycutt said. "And he ends up doing things he doesn't necessarily want to do just because those were his orders."

Playing Wade, however, is only half his job.

For Huneycutt, bringing Rosie to life was a different challenge altogether.

"Oh, I definitely did not have [puppetry] talent before we started the show," he said. "Absolutely not."

In fact, Huneycutt said none of the actors assigned to operate the giant elephant had previous experience puppeteering, so they learned together under the guidance of puppet director Joshua Holden.

"That first day, we started by watching videos of how elephants walk," Huneycutt said. "We watched the pattern that they take and how high their foot comes off the ground, and just those little tiny details that you never had to think about until you're the one that's going to have to control it."

Standing 10 feet tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds, Rosie requires three puppeteers to bring her to life: one operates her trunk from outside, while two others work from within. The person in front controls her front legs, ears and eyes, while Huneycutt, when he's inside the elephant, operates her hind legs and tail.

"In the back, I don't really see anything that's not the ground," he said. "I can see the person that's in front of me. I can see the person who's controlling the front two legs. But me in the back, I can just see the ground in front of me for the most part."

The puppeteers rely on one another to navigate the stage, along with carefully placed markings that indicate where Rosie needs to be during each scene.

"We trust each other," Huneycutt said, adding that after roughly 350 performances, the process has become almost second nature.

He said that perhaps the most surprising part of working with Rosie is how real she has become to the cast.

"When I am onstage as Wade with Rosie, I still think of her as another actor," Huneycutt said. "And I think that's a common theme from everybody. She doesn't feel like a puppet. She feels like just another person onstage."

That affection extends backstage, where Huneycutt has developed a little ritual with his oversized costar.

"Sometimes even backstage, I'll give her a fist bump before I go onstage, just for fun," he said.

For the actors, one of the biggest challenges is keeping up with the show's relentless pace.

"One of the big parts of the show that I don't think a lot of people realize is that we don't ever really stop," Huneycutt said. "We finish a song and then we just smoothly transition right into the next scene or the next song. It is go, go, go, go, go."

But Huneycutt, who graduated from college in May 2025 and joined the tour just a few months later, said the experience has been everything he could have hoped for.

"I tell people this show is about found family, and we really are the same way offstage," he said. "We get along. We just travel from place to place, do our thing, pick it up and keep going."

For a young performer who grew up dreaming of a life onstage, joining a traveling circus has turned out to be a fitting first big adventure.

"For this to be my first big experience, it really did just feel like I hopped a train and joined the circus.”

Water for Elephants plays at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa November 10–22, 2026. For tickets and information, visit SCFTA.org.

*Cover photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

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