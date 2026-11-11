Interview: Married Couple Alan Blumenfeld and Katherine James on Portraying ROMEO AND JULIET at age 75 in TIME ENOUGH FOR LOVE

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William Shakespeare’s classic tale of lovers caught between their families and their love gets a new twist when Open Fist Theatre Company presents Romeo and Juliet: Time Enough for Love at Atwater Village Theatre November 13 through December 19. Conceived and directed by Christian Lebano, it centers around what happens when Romeo and Juliet fall in love at 75 instead of 14, proving that even in our sunset years, there is time enough for love.

Katherine James and Alan Blumenfeld

All production photos by John Dlugolecki

With Shakespeare’s original language intact, Lebano transforms Shakespeare’s Verona into Verona Village, a South Florida retirement community for active seniors where film and television veteran Alan Blumenfeld and his real-life wife, stage veteran Katherine James, portray the star-crossed lovers forced to navigate romance, family interference and social expectations later in life — revealing how Shakespeare’s words can resonate differently when spoken by older adults.



Here’s my conversation with the real-life couple about their decision to appear in the play together and how their portrayals are influenced by their own marriage.

Alan Blumenfeld, courtesy of Open Fist Theatre Company

Thanks for speaking with me, Alan. What was your first reaction when you heard about the idea of playing Romeo at age 75?

Excited, thrilled and intimidated. I never thought of playing Romeo. I’ve played Samson, my first role at Oregon Shakespeare Festival; and I’ve played Friar Laurence and Capulet, twice. Romeo was never in my thoughts. The challenge of playing it, and of re-conceiving the role as an older adult, was captivating and a little scary. I’ve never played the “romantic lead,” so I thought, ok, this is a man who has been given the gift of a last chance at love.

Benvolio (Stephen Rockwell), Romeo (Alan Blumenfeld) and Mercutio (Hutchins Foster)

How does Shakespeare’s language feel different to you when Romeo is an older man, particularly when he is expressing such youthful passion and impulsiveness?

I think passion and impulsiveness do not evaporate as you age. You realize you have less time on the planet and, if anything, you need to do what you want to get done with more urgency. As an older man, passion feels deeper. I think you feel how precious it is. And I’ve always been impulsive, both to my benefit and the sometimes embarrassment of my friends and family. What has he got to lose? Here’s a last chance not to die alone. Leap into it. The judgment of others is meaningless.

Katherine James and Alan Blumenfeld

Because Katherine is your real-life wife, how does your personal relationship inform — or complicate — your work together as Romeo and Juliet?

Katherine and I met in acting school in 1973 and have been acting together since then. Our love and common language and approach to working means we trust one another and feel safe and willing to do whatever needs to be done. There’s that impulsiveness again. Don’t think about it, act and respond. For me, the complication of seeing her Juliet dead can be a little overwhelming. So, the “magic IF” of the circumstances is both easier and more fraught. I have such respect and appreciation for her craft and commitment. She sets a very high bar and I love that I feel challenged to rise to her level. She is my favorite scene partner.

Alan Blumenfeld, James Fowler, Emma Fassler

Romeo and Juliet traditionally face opposition because they are young and their families try to control their choices. How does that conflict change when the lovers are 75?

When your children have expectations of who you should be as a person, how you should behave it can be infuriating. My Dad lived to be 101 and I had the privilege of being with him for his last 12 years. Just he and I. He was in great shape, both physically and mentally. And I tried to never treat him as a child. He couldn’t see or hear very well, so he spilled on himself and would often just get up and wander to find the bathroom in a restaurant even though he couldn’t see where he was. I had to make sure he didn’t get hurt, but I wanted him to have agency and do what he wanted, the way he wanted to do it. Capulet wants to control and dictate what his Mom does. For Romeo, in our production, I have a daughter. There are no scenes of us together in the play. So we have decided that our relationship is loving, with mutual respect. As far as Capulet and his controlling Juliet, I don’t care what he wants. I don’t want to die alone, so my Romeo will do whatever he can to be with this amazing woman.

Katherine James, James Fowler, Alan Blumenfeld

What do you hope audiences - especially older audience members - take away from seeing Romeo and Juliet’s passion presented at this stage of life?

I hope all audiences, young and old, will realize that love and passion and sex and friendship have no time limits. People are filled with all the emotions and needs and joys and sorrows at all ages. Any two people can fall in love at any time in their lives. And any chance to grab that love and share that love is maybe all that matters in life.

Katherine James, courtesy of Open Fist Theatre Company

And now, Katherine, what was your reaction when you learned that you would be playing Juliet at 75 in this production?

I was thrilled! How often do you get to rediscover and re-imagine a role you last played when you were a teenager?

How has working on it changed your understanding of her?

Our teenaged granddaughter, who was studying the play in high school, pointed out to me that the young Juliet is rebellious – something I did not pick up on for a single moment when I was playing the role when I was teenager. Now, with my granddaughter’s advice, I was able to start with that rebelliousness in the script as one of the cornerstones of Juliet at 75. After all, we just get more “ourselves” as we age... right?

Katherine James as a modern Juliet on her balcony.



How do you think Shakespeare’s words about desire, love, rebellion and heartbreak resonate differently when Juliet is an older woman?

When Juliet is older, this is the last chance for love in her life. I am playing Juliet as a woman who has never had love in her life. She was married off to the “right” man because his family and hers were in business together. To be married to a cold and distant man who hasn’t touched her since their son was born... a woman with no experience of desire and love except in books... can you imagine how much is pent up inside her waiting to get out? “Oh I have bought the mansion of a love, but not possessed it!” is a very different line spoken by a widow who has been in a loveless marriage than one who had a wonderful marriage.

In this age-reversed production, Capulet, played by Sam Cowan, is Juliet’s son rather than her father, while his much younger trophy wife, Lady (Natalia Jofre) is Juliet’s daughter-in-law, and Montague (Samantha Bennett) is Romeo’s daughter. Rather than a prince, the production features Ms. Prince (Melanie Rockwell), director of Verona Village. Emma Fassler is the Nurse, James Fowler is Father Lawrence, the community chaplain, along with residents of Verona Village and its assisted-living sister facility, Mantua Manor, including Mercutio (Hutchins Foster), Benvolio (Stephen Rockwell), Tybalt (Barbara Schofield), Paris (Paul Ganus), Abram (Allana Barton), Sampson (Richard Van Slyke) and Gregory (Daniel Lench), with aides and security guards played by Luke Bolle, Gabriela Grant, Elijah Reyes, Sebastian Senatore and Maliyah Tejada.

Katherine James, Emma Fassler, Sam Cowan and Natalia Jofre

In The Bard’s original tale, Juliet struggles against her parents’ authority. Here, her conflict is with her son and daughter-in-law. What does that reversal reveal about family dynamics in later life?

Older people often find themselves at odds with their children later in life. Everything from whether or not they should still be driving to where they should be living are common fights elders and their adult children have. When the parents are children and the children are parents it can be quite a wild ride. I remember when my mother, who died in 2021, kept checking herself out of the hospital against medical advice because she didn’t want to miss any family parties. However maddening these incidents were, I never for a moment thought I had the right to tell her how to live her life. When Juliet’s son, Capulet, and her daughter-in-law, Lady, arrange for her to marry someone without her permission, this is an extreme version of control that borders on abuse. It’s one thing to take away the car keys... it’s another to force your mother to marry someone so you can reap a financial benefit!

Alan Blumenfeld, James Fowler, Emma Fassler

Since you and Alan are married in real life, how does your shared history make playing Romeo and Juliet easier or more challenging?

Alan and I have been acting together since 1973. So that part makes doing this show so much easier – we don’t have to get to know one another. We already do! The challenging part is the part where Romeo and Juliet met earlier tonight and are now deeply committed and in love. Or seeing one another dead. Those both require a “magic what if” as Stella Adler taught. Otherwise we might be tempted to bring the huge experience of these characters down to our little lives... as big as our little lives may seem to us. It is the same trap many actors fall into when playing these giant roles. My favorite Stella story about this concerns a young actor playing Hamlet who complained to Stella that he just couldn’t relate to Hamlet. She said, “Of course not. Hamlet is the Prince of Denmark. You don’t have a pot to piss in.” The “Magic What If” gets me through the “hard” moments for me.

Emma Fassler (The Nurse) and Katherine James (Juliet)

Juliet is often portrayed as a teenager discovering who she is. What does it mean to play her instead as a woman who already has decades of life experience behind her?

Just because you have decades of life experience behind you doesn’t mean that life experience prepares you for this moment in your life. Juliet is finally able to explore who she is in our Romeo and Juliet. When we meet her in Verona Village she is already a woman who no longer has to wear St. John’s suits and be in charge of all the committees that helped her husband’s career. He’s DEAD. She can wear what she wants, she can spend her days drawing and sketching, she can laugh as loudly as she wants to. She has no desire to go back into the world of a loveless marriage to a guy who plays golf and cheats on her all the time. She already did that. She would be perfectly happy sketching on her balcony for the rest of her life. When Lady asks me, “How stands your disposition to be married?” I throw back my head and laugh hysterically before I say Shakespeare’s brilliant response: “It is an honor that I dream not of.” And then I laugh some more. Been there, done that, bought the tee shirt. And then Romeo happens.

Elijah Reyes and Alan Blumenfeld

Now for both of you, how did director Christian Lebano approach the two of you about playing Romeo and Juliet as 75-year-old lovers?

Alan: Christian said, “I’ve been thinking of this idea for a long time. What do you think?” I said “I’m in!” I love working with him. And trust him. I know he thinks through the concept of his shows and will create a safe and collaborative place to work. At this time in our lives, Katherine and I are looking for ways to work together on stage. So this is perfect.

Katherine: “I’ve got this idea...” He had me at “Hello.” Christian directed me as Amanda in “The Glass Menagerie” and Alan and me in “The Gin Game” and I think the world of him as a director, an artist and a collaborator.

Katherine James

Were both of you willing to jump into the roles, or did one of you need persuading? How so?

Alan: As I said, I’m impulsive. Let’s jump together. My challenge is to get rid of that “romantic” voice of young whatever. I knew Christian would help me find my own voice in this role.

Katherine: Ready, willing and able.

The ensemble discovers Juliet

What do you think Shakespeare was trying to say about love, family, and fate through this story?

Alan: Love conquers all. But can have unintended consequences. Family can be double edged, loving and smothering. Throughout the play we talk about “star crossed lovers” fate hanging in the stars leading to “vile forfeit of untimely death”. But Romeo takes control with “I defy you stars.” You can take over your fate, and determine your own life and death.

Katherine: Love can overcome hate. If the last scene with Capulet and Montague forging a new bond doesn’t say that, I don’t know what does. Family can either be used for good or for ill. When Capulet condemns Juliet he does it from a familial sense of ownership... not out of love. Fate and Fortune are talked about incessantly in the play. However, it always seems to me that it is the short sighted frailty of the human hand (Friar Lawrence, Tybalt, Capulet) that drives the “fate” of the star-crossed lovers to their ends rather than a random act of fate.

Alan Blumenfeld and Katherine James

If you could give a young, modern-day Romeo and Juliet one piece of advice, what would it be?

Alan: Find the joy, the humor and the laughter in the text. Their untimely end will take care of itself. Don’t play the ending at the beginning. And mostly learn the words.

Katherine: It is all there waiting for you in the language. Examine what each word means so that you really know what you are saying. Scan all your lines. Sometimes he is “Ro-me-oh” (3 syllables) and sometimes “Ro-myo” (2 syllables). When? Why? Examine the big themes and when you echo them with your language: love, fate, eyes, stars, etc. Shakespeare gave you those words purposefully. Figure out why. Finally, if you find yourself afraid of the big emotions because you have not experienced them reach up to them with “The Magic What If” instead of bringing down these characters to your small, comfortable and dare I say “little” life.

Alan Blumenfeld and Katherine James

Romeo and Juliet fall in love at first sight. What was your first impression of each other when you first met?

Alan: I first saw Katherine coming out of the elevator at 450 Geary Street May 17,1973 on our first day of acting school. She was on crutches having stepped on a needle and had had surgery on her foot (as I learned later). She was beautiful and I thought “that is a fearless woman”. Not gonna let anything stop her. We were fast friends for six months and then begin living together. I’m glad it worked out.

Katherine: May 17, 1973 was the first day of the Summer Congress at The American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco. He was in my “group” (we were all divided into groups) and was sitting on the floor, surrounded by a group of people, talking away. We became friends right away, but didn’t start to fall in love until we played Sid and Florrie in the scene from “Waiting For Lefty” for acting class. Our Song is still “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love”. Eventually we had to change the lyrics to “a boy for you, a boy for me” when our boys came along.

Alan Blumenfeld and Katherine James

Anything else you’d like to share about yourselves or the production?

Alan: What a ride. This is the most difficult and wonderful thing I’ve done as an actor. I hope audiences enjoy what we’ve built. You’ve never seen Romeo and Juliet like this before.



Katherine: I am thrilled to share this production with lovers and romantics of all ages. Whether it is your first time with this play or your millionth I know you will find something special in our version of this brilliant classic.



Thanks so much!

At a time when stories about aging often sideline romance, Christian Lebano’s Romeo and Juliet: Time Enough for Love insists that passion, rebellion, desire and heartbreak do not disappear with age. Instead, this production invites audiences to reconsider who gets to be seen as romantic leads, and whose love stories continue to matter.



Performances run November 13 through December 19 on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. (dark Dec. 4) and Sundays at 2 p.m., plus select Saturdays at 4 p.m. (Nov. 28, Dec. 5, Dec. 19); select Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. (Nov. 14, Nov. 21, Dec. 12); select Mondays at 7:30 p.m. (Nov. 23, Nov. 30, Dec. 7); and select Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. (Dec. 3, Dec. 10, Dec. 17). Three previews take place Sunday, November 8; Wednesday, Nov.11; and Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for performances range from $26 to $45; previews are $10. To purchase tickets and for more information, go to https://openfist.org/



Atwater Village Theatre is located at 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039. Parking is free in the ATX (Atwater Crossing) parking lot one block south of the theater.

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