Interview: Joey McIntyre Takes a Dramatic Turn in World Premiere of RADIO GALAXY at The Wallis

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A teen with his head in the stars. A secret family. A bone marrow transplant that threatens to break everything apart.

These three themes intersect in the world premiere play, Radio Galaxy, playing at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts November 6-22 (with the official opening night Nov. 10). Written by Michèle Aldin Kushner, the show stars Joey McIntyre, Lesli Margherita, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Meera Simhan, Rishi Golani, and Jordyn Rahman, and is directed by award-winning director Kimberly Senior, whose credits include the Broadway production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Disgraced.

"To me, it's like the perfect storm of when ordinary people who aren't supposed to know one another are brought together by extraordinary circumstances," Senior said of Radio Galaxy. "It is a story about family and the choices that we make and how far we will go for the people that we love."

The show follows Tino, a brilliant 17-year-old from working-class New Jersey who dreams of becoming an astrophysicist. When he discovers he has a half-sister in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant, he finds himself caught between the family that raised him and a biological father who understands his ambitions. Suddenly, the future he envisioned for himself is complicated by a decision that could save someone else's life.

The 90-minute drama touches on powerful themes of family, sacrifice, identity, and the decisions we make in life to stay true to ourselves.

For Senior, one of the show's most compelling messages is that doing what's right isn't always as simple as it seems.

"I think this play is very much about doing the next right thing," she said. "When you're attempting to climb a mountain, you don't look at the whole mountain, you just take the next step. And I think we oftentimes get inundated by the largeness of our lives. What am I going to do with my whole life instead of like, what's the next right thing to do."

She added that the play challenges audiences to recognize that seemingly contradictory feelings can coexist.

"I can love my parent and still do something that hurts their feelings," she said. "Sometimes our values are in opposition to our love."

Joey McIntyre, perhaps best known as the youngest member of the wildly successful boy band New Kids on the Block, trades his pop-star persona for a dramatic role as Santo, Tino's blue-collar father, a furniture-moving truck driver who wants his son to pursue practical goals rather than chase seemingly impossible dreams.

"He's an Italian American New Jersey furniture moving truck driver who is . . . maybe a dying breed of that working class guy who thinks, ‘Don't dream too big,’" McIntyre said. "Just keep your head down, get a job, hang on to that job, put food on the table and don't go freaking wasting your time on big, silly dreams. They'll fade away."

It's a perspective that McIntyre can relate to, despite having achieved extraordinary success at a young age.

"My dad, on one hand, would be like, when the New Kids sort of came undone after a huge first ride, he would call me and go, 'Get a job,'" McIntyre recalled. "He was talking about the dignity of a job."

His father, who started his career as a union bricklayer, understood the importance of hard work but also had a love of show business.

In fact, long before McIntyre became a pop sensation, he was a theater kid growing up in Boston.

"I grew up four blocks away from a place called the Footlight Club, and it's the oldest community theater in America," he said, recalling the productions he participated in as a child. "I saw my mother on that stage, and that was her big getaway."

McIntyre said those early experiences shaped his lifelong relationship with theater.

"It was such a fun, exciting, safe place,” he recalled. "I was so enamored by it, you know? And once you get that theater kiss, it stays with you forever."

Although his career has taken him from sold-out arenas to Broadway productions including Wicked and Waitress, McIntyre said theater has always been his first love.

"If I wrote a book on my next one-man show, it would be Theater Kid Interrupted," he joked.

Radio Galaxy has been nearly a decade in the making. McIntyre first became involved approximately eight years ago, participating in an early reading of the play alongside Margherita while living in New York. He continued participating in readings, including virtual sessions during the pandemic, and remained in touch with playwright Kushner as the production evolved.

For McIntyre, it was the strength of the material and the opportunity to play a complex dramatic character, that kept him invested.

"It's phenomenal," he said. "I'm a theater kid, obviously; I've done mostly musical theater. I've done enough acting along the way in movies and TV and stuff, too, to stay fresh and feel like a working actor. So when you get a hold of something and you get to play something, you keep your eye on it and do what you can."

Senior joined the project a year ago, working closely with Kushner through a workshop last spring and into rehearsals. The six-member cast has been rehearsing for about a month, working six days a week as they prepared for the world premiere.

For Senior, developing a new work offers a different kind of creative satisfaction than directing an established classic.

"There's something about this work that feels really gratifying because I feel like I'm making contemporary classics," she said. "This is the work that is telling the story of the world we live in today."

And while McIntyre may be the production's most recognizable name, Senior said audiences who know him primarily as a singer may be surprised by his dramatic abilities.

"I mean, he is serious business," she said. "If you came here from Mars and didn't know who he was, you'd be like, is this guy, you know, like Al Pacino?"

"He's such a gifted actor. He takes the work so seriously. He works so hard. He really sets the tone in the room for everyone. He's so curious about the work."

Senior also credits McIntyre's musical background with bringing something special to the dialogue.

"He thinks about the music of the language," she said. "Even though we're not singing, right, there's still sort of a musicality to the work. And he's so thoughtful about that and he's such a wonderful creative partner for me."

For McIntyre, the hope is that audiences will leave the theater thinking not about his pop-star past, but about the complicated choices faced by the characters.

"There's a lot of humanity and imperfection in the middle," he said. "Doing the right thing, what is the right thing? And how do we help each other and how do we take care of ourselves?"

Radio Galaxy runs November 6–22, 2026, at the Lovelace Studio Theater at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Opening night is November 11. Tickets and information are available at thewallis.org.

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