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Gabriel Navarro, is a very proud member of AEA with major credits performing live in Brigdadoon (Pasadena Playhouse), A Christmas Story (CTG/Ahmanson), R&H’s Cinderella (Prince Topher, MTW), The Light In The Piazza (Fabrizio Naccarelli, MTG), Brigadoon (Charles Dalrymple, MTG), Frozen (King Agnarr, La Mirada), The Prince Of Egypt (Ensemble/Aaron U/S, Tuacahn Amphitheatre), Concert of Love (Aladdin, Tokyo Disney Sea), 42nd St (Billy Lawlor, SDMT), West Side Story (Bernardo , Riverside Fox), Seven Loves (Getty Villa), Austins’s Pride! (The 5th Ave Theatre), Aida Cruises (Lead Vocalist) to list a few of his incredible Musical Theater vocal performances.

Gabriel sat down to answer Broadway World's Ten Questions in Ten Minutes to share his amazing journey from Bellflower, CA to Tokyo, Japan.

Could you share what constellation you were born under and your birth town?

I was born under the constellation of Pisces, in Bellflower, California, USA.

What is your earliest memory of attending a live performance, and who brought you?

Growing up, I often struggled to find a sense of community. Although I had parents who cared deeply about me, they didn't always know how to relate to my interests, which led me to seek mentorship and inspiration within the creative community.

I was always the kid who wanted to sing, dance, and act, so I actively looked for opportunities to explore those interests. Fortunately, growing up in Los Angeles gave me access to community programs that helped nurture my creativity.

When I was in elementary school, a neighbor told my mom about a summer program called Camp Hollywood. The program combined my three artistic interests and ultimately became my introduction to musical theatre. It also gave me a sense of belonging and purpose during some of the most challenging years of my childhood.

One experience that has always stayed with me was a field trip to The Pasadena Playhouse to see a student matinee performance of an abbreviated version of Oklahoma! I don't remember a particular person accompanying me, but I vividly remember the experience itself. It was the first professional musical theatre production I had ever seen, and it opened my eyes to what was possible.

Before Camp Hollywood, I struggled to find an interest in traditional education and literature. Through musical theatre, however, I discovered how storytelling could make learning exciting. I began developing communication skills, public speaking, reading comprehension, and a deeper appreciation for literature.

Looking back, I realize that this experience was about much more than seeing a show. It was the beginning of discovering a place where I could express myself and envision a future.

When did you first realize you wanted to perform live on stage?

As a child, my parents encouraged me to participate in sports, partly because they wanted me to follow in their footsteps. After trying several different sports without finding my place, they eventually allowed me to explore interests of my own. That's when I gravitated toward the arts, particularly theatre and choir.

In many ways, this was the first time I felt I had found something that was entirely my own. My parents didn't have much experience or guidance to offer in this area, which ultimately gave me the freedom to discover my own identity and sense of purpose.

Pursuing performing arts wasn't always easy. My family initially struggled to understand how performing could be an appropriate or sustainable career path for a man. I felt the pressure of expectations that didn't necessarily align with who I was or who I wanted to become. Eventually, I realized that I needed to separate my own aspirations from what I believed others expected of me.

I immersed myself in every arts program, summer camp, choir, and dance class I could find. However, it wasn't until I saw Wicked at the Pantages Theatre that I truly envisioned musical theatre as a career.

That experience changed the way I viewed my future. I no longer saw performing as simply something I loved doing; I began to see it as something I could dedicate my life to professionally.

Today, I feel a responsibility to help change the narrative surrounding careers in the arts and demonstrate that they can be both meaningful and sustainable professions.

Returning to school was part of that commitment. I wanted to gain the education and tools necessary to contribute to the community that had continually shaped me and nurtured my creativity. I hope future generations, particularly young people of color, have opportunities to see themselves represented onstage and feel empowered to pursue their own paths.

I want them to understand that the arts don't have to remain a hobby or a dream. They can become a viable career and an honest way to make a living.

How supportive were your parents and siblings of your aspirations?

My family has become my biggest support system. Today, they make every effort to attend my performances whenever possible, even if that means getting on a plane and traveling to another country.

It means a great deal to me to have their support and to be able to share the career I've worked so hard to build with them.

Do you tend to learn by observing or through formal training at a conservatory or university?

I've been fortunate to experience both professional training and hands-on learning throughout my career.

I attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) in New York City, where I completed a two-year conservatory program. I later attended the University of Southern California, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre and a minor in Cinematic Arts.

Both experiences contributed significantly to my development as an artist. Conservatory training gave me a strong technical foundation, while my university education allowed me to broaden my understanding of storytelling and the creative industries.

However, some of my most valuable lessons have come from observing and working alongside other professionals. There is something invaluable about learning in a professional environment, collaborating with experienced artists, and discovering how different performers approach their craft.

I believe the combination of formal education, observation, and practical experience has been essential to my growth.

In which show did you earn your AEA or SAG-AFTRA union membership?

I earned my Actors' Equity Association (AEA) membership after completing all 50 weeks of the Equity Membership Candidate (EMC) Program.

My first union contract was with Musical Theatre West in Long Beach, California, where I performed in their production of White Christmas.

That experience marked an important milestone in my professional career and was the beginning of my journey as an Equity actor.

What are the main differences, in your experience, between singing in front of a 55-piece orchestra versus performing with augmented music tracks?

The biggest difference, in my experience, is the opportunity for spontaneous artistic collaboration.

When you have the privilege of performing alongside a live orchestra, you're not simply singing to music; you're collaborating with an entire group of musicians in real time. There is an exchange of energy that happens between the performers, conductor, and orchestra that makes every performance feel unique.

I had the privilege of performing with a 55-piece orchestra during a Valentine's Day concert at Tokyo Disney. It was unlike anything I had experienced before, and it gave me an entirely new appreciation for live musical collaboration.

More recently, while working with AIDA Cruises throughout Norway, Spain, Portugal, and Germany, I performed with prerecorded orchestral tracks. There are certainly advantages to this format, particularly its consistency and reliability. It allows productions to maintain a uniform musical experience from performance to performance.

However, the trade-off is that there is less room for spontaneity. You don't have the same flexibility to take musical liberties, adjust phrasing, or respond organically to the musicians in the moment.

Both formats have their advantages, and I've enjoyed working with each. That said, given the choice, performing alongside live musicians will always be my preference. For me, that level of collaboration adds another dimension to the storytelling.

Would you mind sharing your professional opinion on Hollywood celebrities taking on musical theatre roles on Broadway?

My philosophy is that there is enough room in the arts for everyone.

If someone has a genuine passion for musical theatre and the desire to pursue it, I believe they should have the opportunity to do so. Broadway benefits from bringing different audiences, perspectives, and experiences into the theatre.

I do think audiences can recognize the difference between someone who approaches a production with a genuine appreciation for the art form and someone who may be participating primarily for the commercial opportunity.

Ultimately, I believe what matters most is the commitment, respect, and passion someone brings to the work. Theatre should continue to welcome artists from different backgrounds and disciplines while maintaining an appreciation for the craft.

Who are five of your favorite Broadway performers?

There are so many artists who have inspired me throughout my career, but if I had to narrow it down to five, I would choose Audra McDonald, Cheyenne Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara, and Ramin Karimloo.

Each of these performers has made a lasting impression on me through their artistry, versatility, and ability to tell stories in a way that resonates with audiences.

They represent different qualities I admire as a performer, and each has influenced the way I think about my own approach to musical theatre.

Los Angeles area has a large theater community spread over 5,000 square miles—but could you share some of the venues you have played and which ones are on your wish list?

One of the things I value most about my journey is that I now have the opportunity to be on the other side of the student matinee experience that first introduced me to professional theatre.

I know first hand how impactful these performances can be. For some students, a student matinee may be their very first opportunity to experience live theatre. Being part of those experiences now is something I don't take lightly.

I take particular pride in being a performer of color within this industry. Representation matters, especially for young people who may not have grown up seeing themselves reflected in the professions they aspire to pursue. Seeing artists of color in leading roles helps challenge preconceived limitations and creates possibilities for future generations.

One of my most meaningful experiences was performing the title role of the Prince in Cinderella at Musical Theatre West in Long Beach. Although I had previously performed in the ensemble in other productions with the company, this was my first opportunity to portray a male lead there. I felt an incredible sense of responsibility knowing that young Latinx children might see someone who looked like them in that position. I didn't grow up seeing many Latinx performers in leading roles, so being able to contribute to that representation was incredibly meaningful.

I also had the opportunity to perform in A Christmas Story at the Ahmanson Theatre through Center Theatre Group. Their commitment to educational outreach, particularly bringing students from public schools to experience live performances, made the experience especially rewarding. Knowing that I could be part of introducing theatre to students who might otherwise never have access to it made performing student matinees an incredibly fulfilling part of the job.

Beyond those experiences, I've had the privilege of working with organizations such as Pasadena Playhouse, La Mirada Theatre, The Getty, Musical Theatre West, and Center Theatre Group, all of which contribute tremendously to the Los Angeles arts community through their productions, educational initiatives, and outreach programs.

As someone who returned to school later in my professional career, I understand the importance of making arts education accessible. While completing my BFA at USC, I balanced working professionally, paying for my education independently, and commuting approximately two hours each way to campus. It wasn't always easy, but it reinforced my belief that access to education and the arts can genuinely change someone's trajectory.

As I look toward the future, there are several Los Angeles venues that I would be especially honored to perform in. The Hollywood Bowl has always been a dream of mine, particularly because of its incredible history and scale. I would also love the opportunity to perform at the Pantages Theatre, The Geffen Playhouse, and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Each represents a unique part of the Los Angeles performing arts community, and I would be grateful for the opportunity to contribute to their artistic legacies.

My long-term goal is to continue amplifying the voices of underrepresented communities in musical theatre and help make the arts a sustainable career path for future generations. I hope to pass along the mentorship and opportunities that others once provided me, particularly to young artists who come from humble beginnings.

Ultimately, I'm grateful to Los Angeles for providing me with opportunities to discover my purpose, develop my craft, and find a community where I could be unapologetically myself. I hope to continue contributing to that community and helping ensure that the next generation has the same opportunities to discover what is possible.

The MTG Holiday Hour takes place on Wednesday, December 9, 2026, at the Catalina Jazz Club located at 6725 West Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA, with doors opening at 7:00 PM PST and the show beginning at 8:30 PM PST. Tickets range from $41.00 to $62.00 and are available through the Musical Theatre Guild or the Catalina Jazz Club, with proceeds benefiting the Musical Theatre Guild's Youth Outreach Programs. Modeled after 1960s television variety specials like those of Judy Garland and Bing Crosby, the show features holiday music and personal anecdotes performed by a large extremely talented and professional ensemble cast. The production is directed by Jenny Gordon, with musical direction by Scott Harlan. Catalinajazzclub.com

Amazing Featured Performers:

Chantal Tribble

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 9% 2 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 3 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 4 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 5% 5 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 3% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles 3% 5 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 9% 2 Curtis Theatre 5% 3 Colony Theatre 5% 4 Jaxx Theatre 4% 5 El Portal Theater 3% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 5% 3 Mary Kate Wiles - EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 4% 4 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 4% 5 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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