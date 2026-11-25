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As Duke Kim prepares to sing the titular role in Candide with LA Opera, he admits that after singing “Make Our Garden Grow” in several concerts, he has been guilty of dismissing the song as being somewhat overrated. However, this past Sunday’s Sitzprobe marked his first time singing the finale with a full chorus and orchestra. “I was overcome when everyone began to sing together and I really had to fight to continue singing,” he recalls. “It was so beautiful getting to experience that myself.”

LA audiences will recognize Kim from his turn last season as Tony in Bernstein’s West Side Story. Though he feels West Side Story bears an identifiable stamp of Bernstein’s hand, Kim has been fascinated to discover the breadth of global influences and distinctive musicality in the orchestrations for Candide. “I didn’t really know Candide before diving into rehearsals. (Bernstein) really travels the world musically and the color palette used in the orchestrations is amazing. There are so many fun musical motifs.” This is a particularly strenuous production for Kim, who estimates he is on stage for roughly 90% of the opera. His favorite moments of the score to perform are his arias; “Candide’s Lament” in the first act and “Nothing More Than This” in the second.

Having performed Gounod’s Romeo several times— including two seasons ago at LA Opera in his company debut— Kim favors the pieces that allow him to sing through a range of dramatic emotions from “lyrical to raging anger”. “The arias show a more grave side of Candide’s character,” he reasons. Aside from the arias, Kim’s favorite parts of the production are the infectiously-catchy “Auto-da-fé” (with credit to Eric Sean Fogel’s lively choreography for perfectly capturing the satirical tone of the score) and Patti LuPone’s rendition of “I am Easily Assimilated”, which he says feels like a party has broken out on the stage.

Kim has been fascinated to see how his fellow cast members LuPone and Scott Bakula work. “They are both seasoned legends in their own fields. At the end of the day, we all love what we’re doing and we love the art form of performance. But theatre is a very different process (from opera) and as actors they take way more risks during the rehearsal process. When I come to rehearsals, I feel the need to be perfectly ready and already molded. But (Bakula and LuPone) are so open to exploring. I want to learn to play and explore more during the rehearsal process.” Though noting this differentiation may not apply to all opera singers, Kim wants to challenge himself to bring an energy of playfulness and exploration to his future rehearsal processes.

In his third consecutive season with LA Opera, Kim notes the company is pervaded by a “warm and positive energy” toward their work. He hopes the optimism of Candide is felt by audiences and carried forward into their lives.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 9% 2 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 3 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 4 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 5% 5 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 3% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles 3% 5 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 9% 2 Curtis Theatre 5% 3 Colony Theatre 5% 4 Jaxx Theatre 4% 5 El Portal Theater 3% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 5% 3 Mary Kate Wiles - EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 4% 4 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 4% 5 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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