Interview: Dominique Morisseau of CONFEDERATES at Fountain Theatre

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What better time to ponder ‘freedom’ than during America’s semiquincentennial, whose celebrations this year have stirred conflict in people? Playwright Dominique Morisseau did not write Confederates specifically for the nation’s 250th birthday, but rather as an entry in a commissioned series on revolutions for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Nevertheless, its questions on freedom no doubt influenced The Fountain Theatre’s inclusion of the play in their 2026 season.

“How can your freedom be really free if it costs someone else their freedom?” Morisseau asks – the question at the heart of Confederates. The play depicts parallel stories, one centered around a black slave in the 1860s and one about a black political science professor in the present day. The protagonists are both female; this intersection of marginalization is essential to the story. “If I’m gonna write about the black involvement in the Civil War, my first [question] is, what were the black women doing? How are we practitioners in our own freedom?” Morisseau explains. When the play premiered in 2022, audiences drew comparisons to the treatment of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, then in the process of being confirmed for the Supreme Court. Later, audiences saw Kamala Harris’ path in the plot. While the play remains relevant, Morisseau “hope[s] they’ll see beyond all that to the black women that are being aggressively and forcibly removed from positions all across this country… Black women’s leadership is being called into question.”

Daks McClettie II and Nedra Ryan Taylor

Morisseau discusses the concept of toughness passed on from mentor to student in black communities. Conflict develops within her play regarding different professors’ treatment of their students. “I have found myself as a black woman educator who wanted to be available… I did not have that kind of outreach and nurturing, because the black professors that I experienced when I was in school were either themselves so magnificent and monumental that they sort of had to be mythologized and deified… or they were so aggressively broken themselves by not belonging as a professor.” Many black professors or mentors demand exceptional toughness from their black students: a lesson in withstanding the racism the students will inevitably face outside of school. It is not uncommon, for example, for black professionals to have their job placement questioned as DEI hires, regardless of their credentials. “If you’re not super, super tight, they’re gonna say you don’t belong here.” While recognizing the desire to help students withstand external prejudice, Morisseau argues through Confederates that this itself is a form of oppression stemming from racial aggression. Indeed, that is a core theme of the play: how layers of oppression and subjugation, including among the oppressed and subjugated, undermine freedom. Freedom cannot truly be free if it comes at the cost of hurting someone else. Confederates demonstrates other ways people hurt each other to gain a semblance of freedom. The play shows black characters pushing each other down the ladder of equality, as mentioned here (and in other ways); it also discusses insincere or insufficient white allyship.

Cortney Scott Wright and Sarah Scott Davis

Prejudice and privilege do not only appear through racial issues in this play. Morisseau discusses the same concepts as they pertain to gender, sexuality, and class, and at various intersections thereof. Who has the right to explore and express their sexuality, for example? While Morisseau has selected many weighty topics, she seeks to explore them in a light-hearted and humorous fashion. Confederates descends into farce, including a section that Morisseau and her collaborators call “the circus.” She says, “the way to liberate these oppressed ancestors is to allow the absurdity of racism to come through. Let us see how absurd this is… Not how sad and oppressive; we already know that. We’re living that. But let us see how ridiculous and outrageous [it is].” Morisseau acknowledges that “not everybody’s gonna be able to laugh at that.” But the absurdity of the material feels necessary to her to liberate herself. She credits the humor with helping her discuss such material in depth as well.

Dominique Morisseau’s play Confederates opens at The Fountain Theatre in Los Angeles on October 30th and runs until December 13th.

Photo Credits: Confederates production photos, Davis Northern; Dominique Morisseau headshot, Damu Malik Quarles

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