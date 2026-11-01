Interview: Director Daniel Passer of THE FARCE AWAKENS: FEYDEAU X 2 at Odyssey Theatre

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble is presenting The Farce Awakens: Feydeau x 2, an evening of two one-act comedies by the master French farceur, Georges Feydeau, directed by Cirque du Soleil clown Daniel Passer. With wild plots and quicksilver wit requiring mathematically precise entrances and exits, Feydeau pulls out all the stops in Going to Pot (translated by Norman R. Shapiro) and Stark Naked (translated and freely adapted by Charles Marowitz), plunging his characters into a dizzying, surreal whirlwind of complications. The two one-acts are part of the famous French vaudevillian’s “marriage” collection, written late in his career as his comedy grew increasingly without controlling rules or principles to give order. Domestic disagreements explode into madness and mayhem, as people pushed to their limits behave in increasingly outrageous and hilarious ways.

Ryan Nebreja, Justin Blanchard, Rachel Avery, Kody Nelson, Julie Mann, Barry Del Sherman

Photo by Cooper Bates

Daniel Passer directs the two one-acts in true repertory style, with each of the six actors - Rachel Avery, Justin Blanchard, Barry Del Sherman, Julie Mann, Ryan Nebreja and Kody Nelson - performing in both plays. And the laughter will continue between the plays with a comic interlude of original sketches about the madness of relationships.

Here’s my conversation with Daniel about his vision for the production and how his background as a Cirque du Soleil clown contributes to his directing style.

Director Daniel Passer

Photo courtesy of Odyssey Theatre Ensemble

Thanks for speaking with me today, Daniel. What draws you to Georges Feydeau and these two particular one-acts for your next directing project?

Feydeau is a master at taking a simple premise and raising the stakes to the level of absurdity. Both of these plays genuinely make me laugh. Not a light laugh, but from the gut. And, in these times, I feel like this is the perfect medicine.

Playwright Georges Feydeau

“The Prince of Vaudeville” – Le Figaro (1862-1921)

You have described these plays as “high-octane” and compare their comic energy to Monty Python, Fawlty Towers and Mr. Bean. What does that kind of physical, escalating comedy require from the director and actors?

We are training as if we’re competing in an Olympic sport. The actors are leaping into unknown territory for them with this style and leaving rehearsals completely exhausted. My stomach is hurting from laughing and my brain hurts from figuring out this puzzle.

Kody Nelson, Julie Mann, Justin Blanchard, Ryan Nebreja, Rachel Avery, Barry Del Sherman

Photo by Cooper Bates

In Going to Pot, an attempted business deal is derailed by a family crisis involving a constipated seven-year-old. What makes such an outrageous premise work theatrically rather than simply feeling absurd for absurdity’s sake?

We play the stakes in the situation extremely seriously. The audience laughs when the characters are genuinely invested (we hope).

Julie Mann, Justin Blanchard, Barry Del Sherman and Kody Nelson

Photo by Cooper Bates

Stark Naked places a politician’s ambitions at risk because of his wife’s refusal to remain dressed. What interested you about the collision of domestic chaos and public image in that play?

Relationship challenges are something that is universal. These couples are at their wit’s end with each other. The audience gets to have a sense of catharsis at the characters’ expense.

Rachel Avery and Justin Blanchard

Photo by Cooper Bates

Both plays involve characters desperately trying to maintain control as everything around them falls apart. How do you see that loss of control at the heart of great farce?

These characters are influenced by the archetypes of Commedia dell’Arte – the Italian theater form from the 1500s. Particularly, the Doctor and the Captain, two characters who believe they are high status but the world around them doesn’t agree.

Rachel Avery, Justin Blanchard, Barry Del Sherman

Photo by Cooper Bates

You're directing the production in true repertory style, with all six actors appearing in both plays. What opportunities - and challenges - does that create? And are the same actors also presenting the sketches between the two plays?

It’s an insane endeavor to be honest. We have a relatively short rehearsal process, and the actors are doing a Herculean job. And, yes, the actors are also doing a number of dances and sketches between the two play. Insane!

Rachel Avery and Ryan Nebreja

Photo by Cooper Bates

How do you help actors make the characters in an exaggerated farce feel emotionally truthful rather than simply playing them for laughs?

That is the key. Luckily, we have a very talented cast that is finding great emotional truth in these absurd situations.

Julie Mann and Ryan Nebreja

Photo by Cooper Bates

Cirque du Soleil productions often rely heavily on movement, spectacle and visual storytelling. Are you bringing any of that sensibility into the much more intimate setting of the Odyssey Theatre?

Yes and yes. Feydeau described these shows as Vaudevilles. They are an excuse to entertain and to play.

Barry Del Sherman, Kody Nelson, Julie Mann and Justin Blanchard

Photo by Cooper Bates

When audiences leave the Odyssey having laughed themselves silly, what else - if anything - do you hope they recognize about themselves, their relationships or the absurdity of everyday life?

Truthfully, if they’ve left with the experience you describe – laughing themselves silly – success!

Kody Nelson and Julie Mann

Photo by Cooper Bates

Anything else you would like to add about yourself or the production?

What a pleasure it’s been to explore these plays. Excited to share them with you!



Thanks so much!

Produced by Beth Hogan and Bart DeLorenzo for The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, performances of The Farce Awakens: Feydeau x 2 take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from November 6 through January 17, with no performances November 27–29 or December 21–January 7. Two additional performances will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18 and Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. Prior to opening, there will be two previews on Wednesday, Nov. 4 and Thursday, Nov. 5, each at 8 p.m. Ticket prices range from $20 to $38.



The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (310) 477-2055 or go to https://odysseytheatre.com/





Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone