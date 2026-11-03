Interview: Director Brian Shnipper of THE LAUGH TRACK at International City Theatre

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I Love Lucy is one of the most influential shows in television history. One of the most popular TV shows ever released, TV Guide ranks it as the second greatest TV show in history and Time Magazine puts it on their unranked top 100 list. It also created many of the practices that we have seen in TV shows for decades. But as anyone who works in artistic production knows, what goes on behind the scenes can be even more interesting than what the public sees on the screen.

Bob Carroll, Jr., Desi Arnaz, Madelyn Pugh Davis

Permission to reproduce granted courtesy of Los Angeles Times, CC BY 4.0

creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

International City Theatre is sharing that insider’s look with its presentation of the West Coast premiere of The Laugh Track, a new comedy inspired by the real-life experiences of Madelyn Pugh, one of Hollywood’s first female television writers who worked on I Love Lucy when it aired on CBS from 1951 to 1957. Written by Wendy MacLeod, the play shines a light on the inner workings of America’s beloved sitcom and the woman who punched up the jokes, helping to open doors for women in the writers’ room.



I spoke with the show’s director Brian Shnipper about what drew him to direct the play, his vision for sharing Pugh’s real-life adventures, and why he thinks the story will appeal to those who grew up watching I Love Lucy or younger audiences not familiar with it.

Director Brian Shnipper

Photo courtesy of ICT

Thanks for speaking with me, Brian. What first drew you to The Laugh Track, and what made you want to direct it?

Thank you for talking with me Shari. Well, I’ve been a fan of Wendy’s writing for years. This is actually the sixth of her plays I’ve worked on - and number seven comes in June when I direct Slow Food for ICT. What made me want to direct The Laugh Track, aside from the wonderful world she created, and my love for the I Love Lucy show, was that I didn’t instantly know how to approach the material - which is scary and exciting at the same time. When you don’t have an immediate roadmap, you start to think outside the box which usually leads to something more interesting.



How would you describe playwright Wendy MacLeod’s approach to blending comedy with the real history behind I Love Lucy?

She does what all great playwrights do: she dives into the research, fills the play with way more information than any play should hold and then tosses half of it out the window. She uses the real facts as a kind of springboard or scaffolding, but the comedy comes from what she builds on top of that. The characters’ insecurities, the backstage blowups, the squabbles over who has more lines or who’s the pretty one. These are the things that make the play sing - and hilarious.

Hunter Bodine, Alli Brown, Josh Odsess-Rubin and Alyssa Corella

All production photos by Denis Nigos

What did you learn about Madelyn Pugh that surprised you as you prepared for the production?

Well, I have to admit, I came into this project only knowing Madelyn Pugh from Being the Ricardos when it came out a few years ago. But once I started digging, I realized she was a fascinating woman - truly ahead of her time. A female head writer on a network comedy in the 1950s was basically unheard of. She wasn’t just “in the room,” she was steering it. Not only did she co-write all 181 episodes of I Love Lucy, she wrote for Lucille Ball for four decades ending with Life With Lucy in the 1980’s. One other fun fact - she edited her high school newspaper with Kurt Vonnegut.

Hunter Bodine, Alli Brown, Josh Odsess-Rubin and Alyssa Corella

Please describe how the play is formatted to share information about what went on behind the scenes of I Love Lucy and the cast portraying the characters in it.

In MacLeod’s fictional dramatization, Pugh (Alli Brown) and her writing partner, Bob Carroll Jr. (Josh Odsess-Rubin), meet at a restaurant in 1957, after their work together on I Love Lucy has come to an end, when everyone is exhausted and moving on to other projects. Alyssa Corella plays the restaurant waitress, a wannabe actor with ambitions of making it in Hollywood.

And as the two writing partners reminisce about their years on the show, the play jumps back to the beginning, to the moment when all of the iconic chaos was still just a sketched‑out idea in a writers’ room, revealing their experiences working with Lucille Ball (Jennifer Sorensen), Desi Arnaz (Bill Mendieta) and various studio executives (Hunter Bodine).

By starting at the finish line and then rewinding, Wendy’s able to explore not just the facts, but the characters’ perceptions of what happened. We see Lucy’s version, Desi’s version and finally the writers’ version.

Bill Mendieta, Jennifer Sorenson, Alli Brown and Josh Odsess-Rubin

How does the play address the challenges faced by women in a male-dominated entertainment industry? And how does Pugh evolve as a writer?

The main thrust of the play is Madelyn Pugh’s evolution as a writer. It follows her as she navigates a world where women simply weren’t expected to be comedy writers - let alone head writers - on a major network show. Wendy, who has always written strong, complex female characters, approaches Madelyn with that same sensibility. You see Madelyn constantly asserting her authority in rooms where she’s the only woman, and you watch how often her contributions are minimized, questioned, or absorbed into the collective credit of “the boys.” There’s a running joke about who wrote what, but underneath the humor is a pointed commentary on how women’s work gets blurred or erased in male‑dominated spaces.

Alli Brown and Josh Odsess-Rubin

How do you keep the transitions between the restaurant scenes and the flashbacks clear and fluid for the audience?

That was really the hardest thing about this play, because even as I was reading it for the first time I had trouble tracking where the characters were - both physically and in time. It’s a structurally complex piece, and if the audience ever gets confused, even for a second, the comedy and the emotional arc both flatten because they’re busy trying to figure out what’s going on. So our earliest design meetings were all about clarity: how do we make every transition and location unmistakable without being too literal.



I Love Lucy is so familiar to generations of viewers. How do you capture the spirit of the original without simply imitating the television show?

Casting is key. You look for actors who embody the essence of Lucy and Desi - their rhythms, their energy, their emotional logic - without doing a museum‑piece re-creation. I wasn’t interested in carbon‑copy impressions. That goes flat almost immediately. We have a little more leeway with Bob Carroll and Madelyn Pugh because they aren’t as well known to the general public. That said, there’s still a responsibility to get them right. The goal is to lean into behavior rather than caricature. The script helps enormously because it doesn’t re-create any iconic episodes. Instead, it places us before or after some of those legendary moments - like the Pepito the Clown episode with the horns, or when Lucy disguises the wheel of cheese with a baby blanket so she can bring it on the plane. We never stage the episodes themselves, and that frees the actors from imitation.

Bill Mendieta, Jennifer Sorenson, Alli Brown and Hunter Bodine

The title The Laugh Track points to the business behind making people laugh. What does the play reveal about how comedy is actually created?

It shows us that comedy is a craft. It’s structure. It’s math. It’s instinct. And it’s deeply collaborative. Comedy isn’t just about being funny - it’s about timing, precision, and the relentless work that happens in the writers’ room. The Laugh Track shows how jokes are built, dismantled, rebuilt, and argued over. You see the writers testing setups, adjusting rhythms, cutting lines, and fighting for the version that actually winds up being filmed.



What do you hope audiences who already love I Love Lucy take away from The Laugh Track that they might not expect?

Maybe a deeper appreciation for the people behind the scenes, including the writers, the collaborators, and the problem‑solvers who made all those iconic moments possible. Fans know I Love Lucy inside and out, but they rarely get to see the machinery behind it. Wendy also digs into the human beings behind the stars. Lucille Ball was famously tough. Some of that is absolutely tied to people’s perceptions of how a woman in charge “should” behave, especially in the 1950s, but there’s also the fact that she wasn’t the easiest person to work with - and that her marriage to Desi was tumultuous at times. The play doesn’t shy away from any of that. It shows the pressure she was under, the standards she set, and the ripple effect those expectations had on everyone around her. What I hope longtime fans take away is a fuller picture of the world behind the show - the brilliance, the conflict, the humanity - and a new appreciation for how much work went into creating something that still feels effortless decades later.

Jennifer Sorenson and Bill Mendieta

Conversely, what do you think someone who knows little about I Love Lucy or its writers will discover through this production?

They’ll discover that Lucy and Desi aren’t icons frozen in black‑and‑white reruns, but two ambitious, complicated artists trying to build something new in a medium that was still figuring itself out. The play also gives newcomers a real sense of how writers actually work - the brainstorming, the panic, the terrible ideas, the brilliant ones and the constant negotiation. And maybe the biggest surprise is how modern it all feels. The conversations about credit, collaboration, gender dynamics, and who gets to steer the ship could be happening in any writers’ room today. Even if you’ve never seen an episode, you walk away understanding why the show mattered - not because it’s nostalgic, but because the people who made it were wrestling with the same artistic and human challenges we still wrestle with now.

Josh Odsess-Rubin and Alli Brown

How are you working with the show’s creative team (scenic designer Mark Mendelson, lighting designer Donna Ruzika, Costume Designer Kim DeShazo, sound designer Hunter Moody and prop designer Patty Briles) to keep the spirit of the original show intact?

Research, research, and more research. We spent a tremendous amount of time watching episodes of I Love Lucy and studying period photographs. The hard part is figuring out what can and can’t be done onstage. For instance, in the scene where Lucy smuggles the cheese onto the plane she’s wearing a black dress with a white collar. I showed the photo to Kim because I knew we’d have superfans in the audience who would absolutely know what Lucy wore. Kim found something wonderfully close to the original, but we ultimately had to pivot to a lighter dress so a spill on the costume would be visible to the audience - something that simply wouldn’t read on black.

Mark, our scenic designer, went through many iterations of the set before we landed on the final approach. Some versions were more realistic, but with over 20 scenes and constant shifts in location, we chose a more theatrical vocabulary. It gives us flexibility without losing the spirit of the era.

We’re also attempting a trick in this production that requires Donna, our lighting designer, to create a world that’s very different from the show’s usual realism. I don’t want to give it away, but if we can pull it off, it’s going to be pretty great! Everyone on the team - Hunter with sound, Patty with props - is working from the same guiding principle: honor the original without being trapped by it. That balance is where the fun lives.

Bill Mendieta, Josh Odsess-Rubin, Alli Brown and Jennifer Sorenson

If audiences leave the theater thinking about one thing beyond the laughs, what would you like that to be?

That women are still fighting for equality, and what’s striking about the play is how contemporary it feels. The barriers Madelyn faced in the 1950s - being underestimated, being the only woman in the room, having her contributions minimized or absorbed into the collective credit of the men around her - those dynamics haven’t magically disappeared. We’re still wrestling with versions of them today.



Anything else you would like to add?

Come and laugh your butts off!



Thanks so much!

Thank you!

The Laugh Track runs November 6 through November 22 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Two preview performances take place on Wednesday, Nov. 4 and Thursday, Nov. 5, both at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $56 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, except opening night (Friday, Nov. 6), and $59 on opening night and at Sunday matinees. Low-priced tickets to previews are $44.



International City Theatre is located in the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center’s Beverly O’Neill Theater at 330 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (562) 436-4610 or visit https://ictlongbeach.org/

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