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Open Fist Theatre Company presents ROMEO AND JULIET: TIME ENOUGH FOR LOVE, a new twist on Shakespeare’s classic tale, now playing through December 19, 2026 at Atwater Village Theatre in Los Angeles. What happens when Romeo and Juliet fall in love at 75 instead of 14? With Shakespeare’s original language intact, the production transforms Verona into Verona Village, a South Florida retirement community for active seniors, where the star-crossed lovers must navigate romance, family interference, and social expectations later in life. Alan Blumenfeld, whose more than 300 film and television credits include recurring roles on HEROES, GILMORE GIRLS, and FELICITY, and his real-life wife, stage veteran Katherine James, star as the lovers.

In this age-reversed world, Capulet (Sam Cowan) is Juliet’s son rather than her father, his much younger trophy wife Lady Capulet (Natalia Jofre) is Juliet’s daughter-in-law, and Montague (Samantha Bennett) is Romeo’s daughter. Rather than a prince, the production features Ms. Prince (Melanie Rockwell), director of Verona Village, with Emma Fassler as the Nurse and James Fowler as Father Lawrence, the community chaplain.

Conceiving and directing the production is Christian Lebano, an actor, director, and playwright who served for eight years as Producing Artistic Director of Sierra Madre Playhouse, directing, producing, and acting in more than 65 productions. His directing credits include THE GLASS MENAGERIE and THE GIN GAME, both featuring James and Blumenfeld, and as an actor he has performed leading roles with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, the Utah Shakespearean Festival, and Chicago’s Court Theatre. He is a company member of Open Fist.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Lebano about the years-old question that sparked the production, the biases it confronts about aging and desire, and why there is always time enough for love.

What was the initial spark for age-reversing ROMEO AND JULIET, and why has this idea stayed with you for so many years?

Years ago, while walking with a friend and fellow director, we began discussing the merits of adaptations we had seen of Shakespeare. As we were talking, I asked about the feasibility of age-reversing ROMEO & JULIET. We moved on to other subjects, but that question nagged at me for years. Katherine James and Alan Blumenfeld (Juliet and Romeo) and I have collaborated on other projects and have a deep and very sympathetic bond, and approach to work, and we’d been talking about finding another project to work on together. I approached them with this idea and they were so enthusiastic and supportive that I got to work on the first version of the adaptation. Fearing that it might be just a good idea, I insisted that we do a “proof of concept” reading of it. It was listening to that reading that assured me that it was an idea worth pursuing.

Why did you choose to leave Shakespeare’s original language completely intact rather than adapting the text for an older cast?

I have a background in classical theater and have worked at several Shakespeare-centered theaters. I have loved his plays since I was introduced to them by a wonderful teacher in high school (she always had me read the leads!). The language expresses some of the most beautiful ideas and profound thoughts ever put down on paper, and they are inextricably intertwined with the verse. Though Shakespeare writes very dynamically, with the story moving along at a great clip, it is so often laid into the most beautiful poetry. I couldn’t imagine rewriting it.

However, I did adapt it, by changing nouns and pronouns to accommodate the changed relationships in our version. Like many directors before me, I did make cuts and rearranged some of the line assignments. But we are doing the play. Any lover of ROMEO & JULIET will not be disappointed.

How do we treat older adults in our society today, and how does that reality inform the world of Verona Village?

One of the things that came out in that original “proof of concept” reading, and then more fully in the subsequent two public readings we did at Open Fist’s First Look Festival in 2025, was the new resonances that emerged from having older actors in the situations of the play. I think of the scene where the Nurse and Lady Capulet discuss Paris while Juliet is there, not asking her to engage in the conversation. How often are older people overlooked in our society? Especially, and unfortunately, older women? When Capulet threatens Juliet with being thrown out onto the streets and Juliet is his older mother, then it has shades of elder abuse.

The responses of audiences to seeing two older lovers kissing, embracing, desiring each other is almost shocking. We have a bias that passion and love are only for the young. That desire ends. That sexuality dries up. Now that I myself am older, it was important that our Verona Village face all of those biases.

Why is it so vital for audiences to see older adults experiencing love, intimacy, and sexuality on stage?

Because it is real and our youth-obsessed society pretends it doesn’t exist. When was the last time you saw two 70-year-olds kissing, deeply kissing, on stage? When was the last time you saw a play that celebrated their sexuality?

What did the workshop readings reveal about how Shakespeare’s words land differently when spoken by mature characters?

I’ve said this adaptation is like what happens when you move a piece of art you have lived with for years to a different location: you suddenly “see” it again. There are so many things that land differently in this adaptation. When ROMEO & JULIET is played by younger actors, the meeting, the balcony, and the morning-after scenes are often played in a besotted haze of love. Having an older Juliet who has lived a life do the balcony, I heard her hesitancy, saying that their love might bloom by next summer, and her pragmatism, laying out the “contract” of her requirements for their love. I honestly had never really heard those in the scene before. Further, having mature actors who have over 50 years of stage work behind them allows them a facility and a play with the language that is rare in younger actors.

Can you share a specific example of a line or scene that gains new poignancy or meaning in this age-reversed interpretation?

I could point to all the specifics I’ve already outlined, but I’ll add this: when “melancholy” Romeo at the beginning of the play is acted by a man in his 70s, the question of “will I ever love again” becomes existential rather than just caprice. I’ve often thought that if a younger Romeo would just take a breath, wait a week, he might have found another love. I think of myself in high school falling in and out of love so quickly. A young Romeo has his whole life to find love. An older Romeo may never have another chance.

How did you approach reimagining relationships like Capulet as Juliet’s son, Lady Capulet as her daughter-in-law, and Montague as Romeo’s daughter?

Because I knew I wanted to make this a contemporary adaptation, I had to consider the backstories of each of the characters: how to integrate them into the narrative by thinking about who they might be in this world and what their motivations might be. Thus, Capulet and Lady Capulet are motivated by the possibility of financial gain by aligning themselves with the much wealthier Paris. I liked the idea of Lady Capulet as a much more manipulative force in the through line, pushing her husband to make decisions, getting in the way of his relationship with his mother, and ultimately paying a price. Given that the Capulets were colder, I wanted to balance that by making the Montagues warmer, more familial, more loving.

What do you hope audiences, both older and younger, will take away from this experience?

I hope that audiences recognize themselves in the work. I know that sounds glib, but isn’t that what theater should be? Isn’t it why we go to theater? To live lives and stories vicariously through the actors on stage? Shakespeare wrote the most human characters, so recognizable, so relatable. I hope that audiences come away with a new appreciation for the idea that the possibility of passion, of love, of sex is ageless, that there is always Time Enough for Love. And that Shakespeare is an enduring genius who continues to speak to us hundreds of years after he wrote these words.

What will longtime Shakespeare fans find most surprising or rewarding about seeing ROMEO AND JULIET through this lens?

I think they, like me, like our cast, will hear lines that are so familiar have new meaning and new resonances. There are scenes in the play that are often cut which I think are especially fun. I think of the sexual teasing (locker room banter) of Romeo, Mercutio, and Benvolio. Hearing three great older actors have at this language is one of my favorite moments in the play and wonderfully funny!

ROMEO AND JULIET: TIME ENOUGH FOR LOVE runs through December 19, 2026 at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles. Tickets range from $26 to $45. Free parking is available in the ATX (Atwater Crossing) lot one block south of the theater. For tickets and the full performance schedule, visit openfist.org.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 10% 2 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 6% 3 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 5% 4 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 5% 5 ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% 4 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 5 WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? South Coast Repertory 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Jaxx Theatre 4% 3 Conundrum Theatre Company 4% 4 Gem Theatre 4% 5 Colony Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 7% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 3 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 4% 4 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% 5 Andrew Young - HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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