Interview: Allen Barton of THE DIFFICULTY ADJUSTMENT at The Beverly Hills Playhouse

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Allen Barton is a Los Angeles-based playwright/author, director, teacher and classical pianist. Allen's plays include CIRCLING (2018), DISCONNECTION (2015), YEARS TO THE DAY (2013), and ENGAGEMENT (2010). YEARS TO THE DAY was named one of Los Angeles’ 10 Best New Plays by LA Weekly, and has since been performed in ten cities across three continents. His directing credits include ENGAGEMENT, THE REAL THING, RABBIT HOLE, THE LAST FIVE YEARS, BURN THIS, THE HEIDI CHRONICLES, OLEANNA, SPEED-THE-PLOW, GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES and BRILLIANT TRACES. Allen earned many years’ worth of L.A. stage, television and film credits as an actor, and he is also active as a classical pianist - he is a prizewinner in the 2002 Los Angeles Liszt Society Competition, has recorded five compact discs (available on Apple Music and other major music platforms) and performs solo recitals regularly on both coasts. In 2010 he was made a Steinway Artist. A native of Boston, a graduate of Harvard University and longtime student of the late Milton Katselas, Allen is currently owner and principal teacher at the renowned Beverly Hills Playhouse acting school. His 2017 book THE OASIS OF INSANITY (available at Amazon) is a memoir of his apprenticeship with the renowned Katselas, as well as a guidebook to the study and pursuit of acting in the 21st century. Allen currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife, three children, and a black Labrador Retriever.

Allen Barton sat down with Broadway World Los Angeles (Hollywood Desk) to graciously answer TEN QUESTIONS IN TEN MINUTES about his commitment to live dramatic theater vibrant in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

What constellation was hovering over your birth and where?

Taurus (Cambridge, MA)

Can you share your earliest recollection of attending your first live performance and who brought you there?

I’m the youngest of eight kids, and almost all took classical piano lessons. I grew up with rules about how often you had to practice, and that whoever WAS practicing had sole rights to the large dining room in our house, with the ability to eject miscreant siblings from the room. In a way, this was my first introduction to the concept of… what? The importance of the arts. If you pursued it a certain way, there were privileges attached. My older brother Fred Barton has been a Broadway musician / composer / songwriter / arranger for close to 50 years, and when I was 8, he took me to see the original “A Chorus Line” and “Chicago” (!!) on a trip he was permitted to take me on to New York City. He took me to see Carol Channing in “Hello, Dolly.” So many shows. So I got in early.

How old were you when you realized you want to be a part of live theater?

I grew up in Lexington, MA, and in junior high and high school, I was “just” the accompanist for musical theatre productions, but I was always fascinated by watching the actors work and how it all came together. I attended Harvard nearby, and my favorite part of each year was playing piano for their famous Hasty Pudding Theatricals production. I think it was a particularly frigid February when I thought, “I think I want to move to Los Angeles, and be a part of something in show business.” I had no clue at that time that I would end up on this 35+ year journey at the Beverly Hills Playhouse. I started there because a girl I had a crush on at Harvard, as well as some of my classmates, all landed there. It wasn’t any fancier a decision than that, at the time.

What was your family’s reaction to you being bitten by the live stage bug?

Well, being the eighth child, and eight by a long shot, like… I was NEPTUNE. WAY out there in orbit. By the time I came along and got to 18, then graduated college, they were just glad to be done with it all. I could have announced I was to become an expert on the different kinds of snow in Alaska, and they’d have been fine with it. As long as I didn’t have to ask for money. (I did.)

Did you steal from the best or train in college or in a repertory company?

Stole from the best. I tripped and fell into the Beverly Hills Playhouse and a long, strange, fruitful mentorship with Milton Katselas that went until his passing in 2008. By then I’d been at the BHP eighteen years, sixteen of them working directly with and for him — so it was his influence, some of the teachers who worked for him along the way, and many many talented students who I admired and then came to direct as well as I came into my own.

The Beverly Hills Playhouse has a famous name and cachet but is it still the gateway to Scientology from the famous Milton Katselas?

I’m so glad you ask this question. Short answer: NO. Longer answer: Not only “NO,” but it’s been “NO" for nearly 25 years. Milton himself became persona non grata in the Scientology community during the last five years of his life. He lost almost all of his Scientology friends and those who were students because they judged his way of living not up to their standards of “ethics.” How I saw them behave towards Milton disgusted and completely alienated me at the time. A few years after Milton’s death, I was interviewed by Lawrence Wright for his book “Going Clear,” and for doing so, received my own “suppressive person declaration.” I became persona non grata, just as Milton had. My 2015 play, DISCONNECTION, delves into this topic in some searing depth.

How do you as a legit professional, feel about name brand Hollywood actors starring on Broadway for $800 a ticket for like OTHER DESERT CITIES, or GOOD NIGHT and GOOD LUCK! @ $900, and OTHELLO for $1,200 seats?

I think it’s all pretty gross. In the name of… well, the (top line) gross. My current play deals with the economic system and why prices of everything constantly rise, and rise at increasing rates, throughout history. While I have a good understanding of those mechanics, I can’t speak to how we get out of this death spiral in the accessibility of Broadway theatre. It’s nauseating.

Your play’s title THE DIFFICULTY ADJUSTMENT sounds most appropriate for all stages of life and its rites of passion. It’s been compared in the early talk to Clifford Odets' work. Is this intentional or serendipitous and do we bring tissues?

It’s intentional. It’s partly a nod to Odets’ “Waiting for Lefty,” a depression-era crie de coeur against economic repression of the working class. Nearly a hundred years later, and, well, here we are again. So it’s partly a nod to Odets, but with a dual storyline that also tilts Stoppard or Le Carre.

Your play’s title is a world premiere in high profiled Beverly Hills but what’s the end game? Broadway or Netflix?

Look, if someone offered me some specific opportunity to write something for TV/Film, I’d be happy to give it a shot, to adapt my work or to help spice up the dialogue in someone else’s. But it’s never been my main goal. I came to “playwrighting” late, I was 42 when I wrote my first full-length play. THE DIFFICULTY ADJUSTMENT will be my sixth. I’m very fortunate to come up every 3-4 years with something I want to say, something I think is interesting and could be a good ride, but my first acting teacher at the BHP, Al Mancini, told me in my first critique, “You like to find the music.” That’s how I write as well. I hear things. I hear conversations. And that’s a bent that clearly bends towards theatre. While I have a place to do that, I’ll continue along that path.

Legit theater has always lived in the shadows of film and tv on the west coast but is this changing? Dramatists Guild finally created a west coast representative no longer repped by Chicago. What are your favorite legitimate theater houses in Southern California?

I would hope it’s changing! Los Angeles has always had an extremely vibrant theatre community, particularly in the smaller houses. I came up at BHP with Gary Grossman working as Milton’s producer, so I’ve always respected his work at Skylight Theatre Company (he recently retired, but the company goes on), I like the Fountain, Rogue Machine, I saw the terrific mounting of “All My Sons” at Anteus, I just saw a friend do incredible work at the Ruskin this summer. There’s a tremendous pool of talent out here. It used to be that the SAG jobs paid the money, and small theatre was where really good actors could, you know, do the acting part! With SAG work fading, and small theatre costs going orbital, partly due to the disastrous AB5, the Covid Catastrophe, and all the rest, I just hope the community can hold on and survive the current moment.

Allen Barton's THE DIFFICULTY ADJUSTMENT concerns two financial crises, and how two men across twenty years respond to them. One is Sterling, an economics professor during 2008's global financial crisis who is possibly also Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of the Bitcoin protocol. Another is Ethan, the owner of a Los Angeles theatre in 2020-21, during the time of Covid lockdowns, financial repression and 'de-banking.' While Sterling and Ethan never meet, their stories are connected, as Ethan and his wife come to terms with the price for speaking your mind in post-Covid America.

Starring:

Matt Le Nevez - Sterling

Peter O'Connor - Ethan

Nick Hagen - Officer Lopez

Jason Chiumento - Lucif

Cameron Meyer - Lori

Jody Booth - Lisa

Mia Christou - Penny

The Production Team:

Set Design: Mia Christou & Collin Bernsen

Lighting Design: Derrick McDaniel

Stage Manager: David Bello

Projection and Audio Design: Sofia Macias

Venue & Performances

Beverly Hills Playhouse

254 South Robertson Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA., 90211

Opening November 6 – 29, 2026. Performances: Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm.

Running Time: 130 minutes Including Intermission.

Fri. 11/06 8pm | Sat. 11/07 8pm | Sun. 11/8 7pm

Fri. 11/13 8pm | Sat. 11/14 8pm | Sun. 11/15 7pm

Fri. 11/20 8pm | Sat. 11/21 8pm | Sun. 11/22 7pm

Fri. 11/27 8pm | Sat. 11/28 8pm | Sun. 11/29 7pm

Tickets: $40.00 / $20.00 Students. For information and tickets: www.bhplayhouse.com or call or text 310-620-1134.

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