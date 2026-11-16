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Inland Pacific Ballet will present its annual production of The Nutcracker this holiday season with four performances at Lewis Family Playhouse, Rancho Cucamonga between December 5-6 and four performances at Bridges Auditorium at Pomona College, Claremont between December 19-20.

Experience the magic of the holidays with family and friends at southern California's most spectacular production of The Nutcracker from critically acclaimed Inland Pacific Ballet. This annual production tells the story of a young girl named Clara who receives a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve and sets out on a wondrous journey to the Land of the Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets.

For performances on December 5 and 6 at Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga, Lori Hernández, a highly sought after and popular guest principal artist who has over 1.4 million followers on TikTok, will dance in the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy, along with City Ballet of San Diego company member Brien Heil in the role of Cavalier.

For performances on December 19 and 20 at Bridges Auditorium at Pomona College, Claremont, former IPB Academy student and now a New York City Ballet principal dancer, and the first Asian American female principal in NYCB's 75-year history, Mira Nadon returns to IPB's Nutcracker to dance in the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy, along with fellow NYCB principal dancer Gilbert Bolden III dancing in the role of Cavalier.

In addition to IPB's Company of professional dancers and special guest artists, this highly diverse cast also includes many young dancers from the IPB Academy - a total of 62 youth between the ages of 6-18 who make up multiple casts at the two venues, where many are from local area communities.

The Nutcracker comes to life in this magnificent ballet with beautiful sets, dazzling costumes handmade by Inland Pacific Ballet's longtime wardrobe mistress Nina Hickey, Tchaikovsky's classic score, and more than 80 dancers on stage. Toy soldiers, life-sized dancing dolls, falling snow, a fantastic dream with battling mice, dancing snowflakes, new Color Guard rifle twirling battle dancers, waltzing flowers, gingerbread characters, and the delightful Sugar Plum Fairy stir the imagination. A wonderful production for all.

“There is nothing quite like The Nutcracker to bring families together during the holidays, and this year's production is one we are especially proud to share,” says Zaylin Cano, Executive Director, Inland Pacific Ballet. “For so many of us, the Nutcracker is where a lifelong love of ballet begins, whether it's a first trip to the theater, a first role on stage, or a tradition passed down from one generation to the next. We hope families will make memories this season that they'll treasure for years to come.”

Cano continues, “Audiences are in for something truly special. At the Lewis Family Playhouse, we are delighted to feature guest artists Lori Hernández and Brian Heil, and at Bridges Auditorium, we are honored to welcome Mira Nadon, principal dancer with New York City Ballet, and Gilbert Bolden III, also principal dancer with New York City Ballet. They join Inland Pacific Ballet's professional company and the talented young dancers of our Academy. And we can't wait for audiences to meet our spectacular new dragon, a dazzling addition that will delight dancers and audience members of every age. As the region's premier ballet company, Inland Pacific Ballet remains dedicated to bringing world-class dance to our community while giving the next generation of artists the chance to shine.”

Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739

Saturday, Dec 5 and Sunday, Dec 6: 12 p.m.

Saturday, Dec 5 and Sunday Dec 6: 4 p.m.

Tickets: Starting at $61; with senior/child/student/group pricing available

Bridges Auditorium, 450 N College Way, Claremont, CA 91711

Saturday, Dec 19 & Sunday, Dec 20: 12 p.m.

Saturday, Dec 19 & Sunday, Dec 20: 4 p.m.

Tickets: Starting at $46; with senior/child/student/group pricing available

Inland Pacific Ballet, founded in 1994 by Southern California natives Victoria Koenig and Kevin Frank Myers, quickly became one of Southern California's cultural jewels. Its mission is to build and sustain a professional ballet company in the Inland Empire of Southern California, committed to producing exquisitely staged productions of full-length classic story ballets as well as presenting the best in contemporary choreography.

Koenig and Myers have built Inland Pacific Ballet into the premier ballet company in the region, enjoying critical acclaim while performing the largest and most varied repertoire in the area. The Company's repertoire includes such classics as A Midsummer Night's Dream, Les Sylphides, Graduation Ball and Swan Lake Act II. Full length classical masterpieces include Giselle, Coppélia and a lavish production of The Nutcracker. Contemporary classics include masterpieces by the legendary George Balanchine including Serenade, Concerto Barocco and Who Cares? and a growing body of original work which includes creative adaptations of much-loved stories such as The Little Mermaid, Cinderella, Dracula, and Beauty and the Beast. In 2023 IPB began presenting musical theater combined with ballet beginning with the original work LilYpada, and in 2024 Disney's Beauty and the Beast, The Musical.

The Company has been performing at Bridges Auditorium at Pomona College since 1995, and in 2010 began adding other southern California venues to its regular season including a partnership with the Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga (2010), the Arcadia Performing Arts Center in Arcadia (2013), the Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside (2014), and the Sophia B. Clarke Theater in Walnut (2019). Festival programs such as the Redlands Bowl Music Festival, Balletfest and Dance Kaleidoscope have also allowed the Company to reach an ever-expanding audience. Recent partnerships include a guest appearance with the San Bernardino Symphony in 2018.

Regional touring has included the Luckman Fine Arts Complex in Los Angeles, the Civic Arts Plaza in Thousand Oaks, the Annenberg Theater in Palm Desert, the Haugh Performing Arts Center in Glendora, the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro. In 2009 the Company embarked on its first national tour, performing at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts in Amarillo, Texas.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 10% 2 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 7% 3 ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 5% 4 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 4% 5 THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 4% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 13% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 4% 4 PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Conundrum Theatre Company 3% 5 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 3 Jaxx Theatre 5% 4 Colony Theatre 4% 5 Gem Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 2 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 3 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 4% 4 Evelyn R. Carter - ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 4% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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