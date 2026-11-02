IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE and More to be Presented at Theatricum Botanicum

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Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum's outdoor venue in Topanga will transform into a winter wonderland for the company's sixth annual Holiday Family Faire, where carolers, singing madrigals and other performers will roam the grounds; Theatricum company members will tell winter holiday stories from a variety of traditions; Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available to take family photos; an artisan marketplace will offer holiday gifts and crafts; and festive food and drink will be available for purchase. A special performance of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry, performed in the tradition of a 1940s live radio broadcast complete with Foley sound effects created live on stage and unforgettable performances by Theatricum's company and special guests, will begin at 5 p.m., immediately following the Faire (add-on ticket required for admission).

The Holiday Family Faire will take place on Saturday, December 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., followed by a performance of It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play at 5 p.m. The rain date is December 19. The event will be held at Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum, located at 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, CA 90290, midway between Pacific Coast Highway and the Ventura Freeway.

Tickets for the Holiday Family Faire are $25 for general admission (ages 13 and up), $13 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children ages 5 and under. A family four-pack is available online for $65 through December 1. Online ticket prices include a $3 processing fee per admission, while cash purchases made in person on the day of the event are eligible for a $3 discount. Tickets for It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play are available as a $27 add-on with Holiday Faire admission.

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