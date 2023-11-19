IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - ON AIR Will Play Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center in December

Kick off your holiday season with a twist of an old classic as the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE – ON AIR from December 1 – December 23, 2023 at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 East Los Angeles Avenue in Simi Valley.

It is Christmas Eve, 1947 in the studio of radio studio WNBC in New York City and a major snowstorm has hit the Big Apple. None of the Broadway stars who were scheduled to perform WNBC's annual live radio broadcast of “It's A Wonderful Life” were able to get through the storm so the station's General Manager has to scramble to gather a cast of anyone still left in the building – the copy boy, secretaries – even a nun soliciting donations for homeless orphans! During the broadcast, everything that could go wrong DOES! But in the end, this merry band of misfits delivers one of the funniest and most heartwarming renditions of the holiday classic ever to go out over the airwaves. Performed as a “live” radio broadcast complete with live foley sound effects, IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE – ON AIR is a hilariously fun way to celebrate the holidays with the entire family.

Adapted from both the original LUX Radio Theatre Broadcast script of “It's A Wonderful Life” originally broadcast in 1947 and the original screenplay of the classic film, Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center's original production of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE – ON AIR is a must-see!

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE – ON AIR is written, directed and executive produced by Fred Helsel with Philip McBride as Associate Producer. With vocal direction by Lauren Josephs, costume design by Ariella Salinas Fiore, and lighting design by Seth Kamenow, IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE – ON AIR will feature scenic design by Fred Helsel and Orlando Montes with Ethan Strubbe as Sound Designer. Kimberly Kiley is Production Stage Manager assisted by Caitlyn Rose Massey as Assistant Stage Manager. Intimacy Director and Production Associate for IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE – ON AIR is Ariella Salinas Fiore.

Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center's production of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE – ON AIR features an ensemble cast with John Dantona as Franklin Cummings, Kathleen Silverman as Virginia Darwell, Kyle Cooknick as Gordon Fitzgerald, Michael German as Buddy Marshall, Amanda Greig as Sister Mary Benedict, Lauren Josephs as Maggie Jenkins, Philip McBride as Eugene Wallace, Jen Ridgway as Betty Parker, Sharon Gibson as Gladys Murphy, and Kyle Sanderson as Arthur Randolph. Swings for IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE – ON AIR include Caitlyn Rose Massey and Ariella Salinas Fiore.

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE – ON AIR will play December 1 through December 23, 2023 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. There will be an additional Thursday performance on December 21 at 8 pm. Admission is $33 for Adults and $28 for Seniors and Students. Please note there is an additional $2 per ticket surcharge on all ticket sales both online or in person. Group rates are available — call the box office for details. Visit Click Here or call (805) 583-7900. Easy, free parking is available in the adjacent lot of the theater, with additional street parking available on the neighboring streets.