Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - ON AIR Will Play Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center in December

Performances run from December 1 - December 23, 2023.

By: Nov. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Photos: See Alfred Molina, John Douglas Thompson & Chris Perfetti in INHERIT THE WIND at P Photo 2 Photos: See Alfred Molina & More in INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse
World Premiere of HANYAK, A One Woman Show Starring Tanna Frederick, to be Presented at Tw Photo 3 World Premiere of HANYAK, A One Woman Show Starring Tanna Frederick, to be Presented at Two Roads Theater in Studio City
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - ON AIR Will Play Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center in December

Kick off your holiday season with a twist of an old classic as the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE – ON AIR from December 1 – December 23, 2023 at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 East Los Angeles Avenue in Simi Valley.

 

It is Christmas Eve, 1947 in the studio of radio studio WNBC in New York City and a major snowstorm has hit the Big Apple. None of the Broadway stars who were scheduled to perform WNBC's annual live radio broadcast of “It's A Wonderful Life” were able to get through the storm so the station's General Manager has to scramble to gather a cast of anyone still left in the building – the copy boy, secretaries – even a nun soliciting donations for homeless orphans! During the broadcast, everything that could go wrong DOES! But in the end, this merry band of misfits delivers one of the funniest and most heartwarming renditions of the holiday classic ever to go out over the airwaves. Performed as a “live” radio broadcast complete with live foley sound effects, IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE – ON AIR is a hilariously fun way to celebrate the holidays with the entire family.

 

Adapted from both the original LUX Radio Theatre Broadcast script of “It's A Wonderful Life” originally broadcast in 1947 and the original screenplay of the classic film, Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center's original production of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE – ON AIR is a must-see!

 

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE – ON AIR is written, directed and executive produced by Fred Helsel with Philip McBride as Associate Producer. With vocal direction by Lauren Josephs, costume design by Ariella Salinas Fiore, and lighting design by Seth Kamenow, IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE – ON AIR will feature scenic design by Fred Helsel and Orlando Montes with Ethan Strubbe as Sound Designer. Kimberly Kiley is Production Stage Manager assisted by Caitlyn Rose Massey as Assistant Stage Manager. Intimacy Director and Production Associate for IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE – ON AIR is Ariella Salinas Fiore.

 

Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center's production of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE – ON AIR features an ensemble cast with John Dantona as Franklin Cummings, Kathleen Silverman as Virginia Darwell, Kyle Cooknick as Gordon Fitzgerald, Michael German as Buddy Marshall, Amanda Greig as Sister Mary Benedict, Lauren Josephs as Maggie Jenkins, Philip McBride as Eugene Wallace, Jen Ridgway as Betty Parker, Sharon Gibson as Gladys Murphy, and Kyle Sanderson as Arthur Randolph. Swings for IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE – ON AIR include Caitlyn Rose Massey and Ariella Salinas Fiore.

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE – ON AIR will play December 1 through December 23, 2023 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. There will be an additional Thursday performance on December 21 at 8 pm. Admission is $33 for Adults and $28 for Seniors and Students. Please note there is an additional $2 per ticket surcharge on all ticket sales both online or in person. Group rates are available — call the box office for details. Visit Click Here or call (805) 583-7900. Easy, free parking is available in the adjacent lot of the theater, with additional street parking available on the neighboring streets.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
The Montalbán to Present SANTAS CIRCUS Next Month Photo
The Montalbán to Present SANTA'S CIRCUS Next Month

Santa's Circus, a mesmerizing theatrical experience that delivers the joy of Christmas in a whole new way through a unique blend of theatre and cirque-style acrobatics, will show on select dates from Friday, December 8 to Saturday, December 23, 2023, inside The Montalbán's magical theatre in the heart of Hollywood. Get more information here!

2
Lisa Dawn Miller, Daughter of Motown Songwriter Ron Miller, Releases First EDM Dance Recor Photo
Lisa Dawn Miller, Daughter of Motown Songwriter Ron Miller, Releases First EDM Dance Record 'I'VE BEEN TO PARADISE'

Lisa Dawn Miller, daughter of famed Motown songwriter Ron Miller, releases her first EDM dance record, 'I've Been to Paradise,' an interpolation of her father's '80s classic 'I've Never Been to Me'. The 1982 chart-topper remains popular amongst fans and continues to appear in film, stage, recording, and television projects.

3
Photos: First Look at Coeurage Ensemble and the Los Angeles LGBT Centers FROZEN FLUID Photo
Photos: First Look at Coeurage Ensemble and the Los Angeles LGBT Center's FROZEN FLUID

Coeurage Ensemble (Amanda McRaven, Artistic Director), LA's Pay What You Want performance company, and the Los Angeles LGBT Center (Jonathan Muñoz-Proulx, Artistic Director), released production photos from the world premiere co-production of Frozen Fluid by Fly Jamerson in the Davidson/Valentini Theatre. Check the photos out here!

4
The Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery Presents OPEN CALL: APOPHENIA, December 9- March 16 Photo
The Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery Presents OPEN CALL: APOPHENIA, December 9- March 16

The Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery (LAMAG), a facility of the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) will present Open Call: Apophenia.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Video
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
(mostly) HOLIDAYS! in Los Angeles (mostly) HOLIDAYS!
Upstairs at the Federal (11/21-11/21)Tracker PHOTOS
Lineage Performing Arts Center presents: Michael Kearns’ It Must Be Him: A Genderful Musical Memoir in Los Angeles Lineage Performing Arts Center presents: Michael Kearns’ It Must Be Him: A Genderful Musical Memoir
Lineage Performing Arts Center (12/10-12/10)
Halie Loren: A Season of Light in Los Angeles Halie Loren: A Season of Light
Wallis Anneberg Center for the Performing Arts (12/16-12/16)
The Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Spectacular in Los Angeles The Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Spectacular
Pasadena Playhouse (12/14-12/23)
Potus: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive in Los Angeles Potus: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive
Coachella Valley Repertory (2/28-3/10)
The Secret Garden, The Musical in Los Angeles The Secret Garden, The Musical
Chance Theater (11/24-12/23)
Darryl Maximilian Robinson In 'Such Stuff As Dreams Are Made On' Video At Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles Darryl Maximilian Robinson In 'Such Stuff As Dreams Are Made On' Video At Lucas Museum of Narrative Art
The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project (12/15-2/03)PHOTOS
The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina in Los Angeles The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (6/21-6/23)
Queen Nation: The Ultimate Queen Tribute in Los Angeles Queen Nation: The Ultimate Queen Tribute
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (12/16-12/16)
The Boy Who Cried Wolf in Los Angeles The Boy Who Cried Wolf
Smothers Theatre (4/13-4/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You