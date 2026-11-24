"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY to Return to Curtis Theatre in Brea for Holiday Run
The Curtis Theatre production follows George Bailey's transformative night in Bedford Falls, with a live ensemble portraying dozens of characters.
Celebrating the 80th anniversary of the timeless holiday film, the Curtis Theatre and STAGEStheatre has announced the return of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. Back by popular demand, this holiday tradition will run from December 17-20, 2026.
Step back in time with It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, a nostalgic journey into the heart of Bedford Falls. Experience the magic of a 1940s radio broadcast, complete with live sound effects and a talented ensemble portraying dozens of iconic characters.
This heartwarming story of George Bailey's transformative night reminds us of the enduring power of community and the true meaning of the holidays. Join us for an evening of vintage charm and timeless sentiment.
Tickets are available now at the Curtis Theatre box office or online. Given its popularity in the community, early booking is highly recommended.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
How to Write a Holiday
North Coast Repertory (12/16-12/27)
|
‘Romeo and Juliet: Time Enough for Love’
Atwater Village Theatre (11/13-12/19)
|
Assassins
The Actors Company — The Other Space (11/06-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Liberace & Liza: A Tribute
The Plaza Theatre (2/14-2/14)
|
POPs at The Plaza: Simply the Best
The Plaza Theatre (2/03-2/03)
|
The Totally Awesome Prom: The ’80s Night to Remember
Torrance Cultural Arts Center (5/01-5/01)
|
HAMILTON
Hollywood Pantages Theatre (7/28-8/29)
|
MARK BROWN'S AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS
Coachella Valley Repertory (12/02-12/20)
|
Destiny of Desire
Center Theatre Group (11/11-12/20)
|
Acclaimed Director Boyd J. Belmont III Presents A Christmas Carol Performed by The Turtle Springs Community Players
Theatre West (12/04-1/10)