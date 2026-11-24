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Celebrating the 80th anniversary of the timeless holiday film, the Curtis Theatre and STAGEStheatre has announced the return of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. Back by popular demand, this holiday tradition will run from December 17-20, 2026.

Step back in time with It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, a nostalgic journey into the heart of Bedford Falls. Experience the magic of a 1940s radio broadcast, complete with live sound effects and a talented ensemble portraying dozens of iconic characters.

This heartwarming story of George Bailey's transformative night reminds us of the enduring power of community and the true meaning of the holidays. Join us for an evening of vintage charm and timeless sentiment.

Tickets are available now at the Curtis Theatre box office or online. Given its popularity in the community, early booking is highly recommended.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 9% 2 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 3 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 4 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 5% 5 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% 5 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 9% 2 Curtis Theatre 5% 3 Colony Theatre 5% 4 Jaxx Theatre 4% 5 El Portal Theater 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 5% 3 Mary Kate Wiles - EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 4% 4 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 4% 5 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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