"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Huron Station Playhouse to Honor Annette Bening at Cypress Park Fundraiser Celebration
The Cypress Park theater founded by Alden Ehrenreich will also stage CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION in the spring, directed by Knud Adams.
Huron Station Playhouse, the Cypress Park theater founded by actor Alden Ehrenreich, will honor Academy Award nominee Annette Bening at its second annual Celebration & Fundraiser on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at Hollywood Distillery in Los Angeles. The evening recognizes Bening's extraordinary body of work on stage and screen and her longtime commitment to theater in Los Angeles.
"Annette is one of our great actors, and exemplifies the kind of craft-based, emotionally rich and rigorous approach to performance we aim to champion and celebrate at Huron Station," said Alden Ehrenreich, founder and Artistic Director of Huron Station Playhouse.
The intimate evening will begin with a cocktail reception, followed by a variety show featuring comedian Alex Edelman and a tribute to Bening, and close with an afterparty. Proceeds support Huron's productions, artists and community programs, including its spring production of Circle Mirror Transformation by Annie Baker, to be directed by Knud Adams.
The Celebration comes during Huron's first full season of fully staged productions, which opened November 1 with Lungs by Duncan MacMillan.
Ticket packages start at $1,500 and are available at https://huronstation.org/annual-celebration-fundraiser/ or by contacting giving@huronstation.org
Event Details
When: Saturday, December 5, 2026, 6pm
Where: Hollywood Distillery, Los Angeles
Tickets: Packages from $1,500 at: https://huronstation.org/annual-celebration-fundraiser/
About Annette Bening
Annette Bening is a distinguished actress of stage and screen, whose work has earned her five Academy Award nominations, two Golden Globe Awards, two BAFTA Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, two Tony Award nominations and an Emmy Award nomination. Her film credits include Bugsy, American Beauty, Being Julia, The Kids Are All Right and Nyad, and she was most recently seen in the Apple TV series Lucky. Up next, she will be seen in In Love, based on Amy Bloom's bestselling memoir, opposite George Clooney; Michael Schwartz's 42.6 Years, opposite Andy Samberg; and the highly anticipated season 2 of Taylor Sheridan's Dutton Ranch as Beluah Jackson. On stage, she was last seen in the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's All My Sons, which earned her a Tony nomination, and she won the Clarence Derwent Award for her debut in Coastal Disturbances. A devoted advocate for arts education, Bening serves as Chair of the Board of the Entertainment Community Fund, the national human services organization for those working in the performing arts. She trained at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco.
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