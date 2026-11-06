Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square to Return to Downtown Los Angeles This Winter

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The Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square returns to downtown Los Angeles this winter, open from Thursday, November 12, 2026 to Sunday, January 3, 2027. Our annual celebration event takes place on Thursday evening, November 19, in Pershing Square.

Open seasonally, The Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square has brought winter fun to sunny Los Angeles for more than 25 years. At 7,200 square feet, it is among the city's largest outdoor rinks, offering visitors professional-quality ice for skating and entertainment, welcoming more than 45,000 skaters and 221,000 spectators annually. The rink fosters community, while embracing winter fitness and fun. This year's beneficiary is once again the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation & Parks. Sponsors include DTLA Alliance, Classical California, Metro, Metrolink, Elf the Musical and Disney THE LION KING.

“Whether you are a Los Angeles resident or simply visiting for the holiday season, The Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square is an absolute must when it comes to embracing winter in Los Angeles,” says Willy Bietak, president of Los Angeles-based Willy Bietak Productions.

Located at 532 South Olive Street, this landmark destination is easily accessible by car, bus, Metro (Pershing Square stop) or Metrolink. General admission to the rink, including skate rental, is $22, locker rental is $5, and skate helpers are $6. Tickets can be purchased online at www.holidayicerinkdowntownla.com.

Private parties are available on select Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 4:30pm-7:30pm session. Private parties are not available Nov 25-29,2026 and Dec 21, 2026 – Jan 3, 2027.

(The rate for a private party is $10,000. Sessions are not open to the public if sold to a private party.)

Special programs for the 2026-27 holiday season

Opening Celebration

Thursday, November 19, 2026 I 5 - 7pm

Celebrate the Season at the Opening of The Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square! Join us as we kick off the holiday season in true LA style—with dazzling performances, festive treats, and the first skate of the season. On-Ice entertainment includes a show-stopping hula hoop skater, dazzling choreography from LA Ice Theater, Grand Arts Holiday Jazz Carolers from the Ramón C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts, and a very special visit from Buddy the Elf from Elf the Musical at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. At the end, we light the holiday tree in the Square. Plus, enjoy lively off-ice performances and treat yourself to complimentary sweet bites and warm holiday beverages. After the celebration, lace up your skates and glide across the ice. It's the perfect way to kick off a season of holiday magic in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles.

DJ Spotlight - Collection of LA's hottest DJs

Thursdays in December 3, 10 & 17 I 7:30pm & 9pm sessions

Get ready to groove at DJ Spotlight, the ultimate weekly event where LA's hottest DJs take you on a genre-spanning musical journey! From soul and funk to disco and new wave, and all the way through modern pop and 90s throwbacks, we've got your favorite tracks covered.

Classical Sundays presented by Classical California

Sundays I 12pm and 1:30pm sessions

Join us every Sunday for our Classical Sunday Skate Sessions! Glide gracefully on the rink as you immerse yourself in the soothing sounds of classical music, brought to you by Classical California. Enjoy the beauty of skating to timeless melodies in a serene setting that elevates your experience.

Tuesdays After Dark in Pershing Square

Tuesdays I 7:30pm session

Tuesday nights bring a fresh spin to The Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square with seven themed skating experiences celebrating music, friendship, culture, and holiday fun. Join us every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. for Tuesdays After Dark in your best themed attire and skate beneath the Downtown Los Angeles skyline to specially curated soundtracks—from Broadway and K-Pop to Latin hits, country favorites, and Y2K throwbacks.

November 17 — Onesies Tuesday

Cozy up in your favorite onesie and skate beneath the lights to upbeat holiday hits. Matching looks for families and friends are encouraged—just save the slippers for off the ice!

November 24 — Friendsgiving

Gather your favorite people for a festive night celebrating friendship, gratitude, and togetherness. Bring your skate crew, capture a group photo, and enjoy a feel-good playlist before the Thanksgiving festivities begin.

December 1 — Broadway On Ice

Broadway on Ice brings the magic of the stage to The Holiday Ice Rink in Pershing Square in partnership with the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. Guests can skate to beloved music and enjoy festive experiences inspired by The Lion King and Elf The Musical, appearing at the Hollywood Pantages during the rink season.

December 8 — Latin Holiday Night

Celebrate the season with a vibrant mix of Latin holiday music, salsa, cumbia, reggaeton, and contemporary favorites. Festive attire, dancing on the sidelines, and plenty of alegría are encouraged.

December 15 — K-Pop Holiday Skate

Light up the rink with K-pop favorites, holiday releases, and high-energy remixes. Bring your light sticks, dress in your favorite group's colors, and join fellow fans for a night made for skating, dancing, and sharing.

December 22 — A Country Christmas

Add some country sparkle to the season with a night of big hair, rhinestones, boots, and feel-good country music. Come dressed in your best country-glam look and skate to Dolly, Kacey, and all your other country favorites.

December 29 — Y2K Nostalgic New Year

Celebrate early at Y2K Nostalgic New Year on December 29! Rock your best throwback look and skate the night away to iconic hits from the turn of the millennium.



Photo Credit: Bryan Allen

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