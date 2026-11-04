Harrison Ford to Receive Paley Honors Award at 2026 Paley Honors Fall Gala in Los Angeles

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The Paley Center for Media has announced legendary actor Harrison Ford as an honoree of its 2026 Paley Honors Fall Gala, joining previously announced honorees Melissa McCarthy, Goldie Hawn, and Greg Berlanti.

This revered group will each receive the prestigious Paley Honors Award, the organization’s highest distinction, recognizing landmark contributions to and enduring impact on the media industry. The star-studded gala will take place on Thursday, December 3 at 6:30 pm at The Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. The evening will feature a special tribute celebrating each of their distinguished careers and creative legacies.

“Harrison Ford's landmark performances have brought some of entertainment’s most memorable characters to life and established him as a global icon whether playing action heroes or the everyman. His recent Emmy Award–nominated turn as Dr. Paul Rhoades on Shrinking further solidifies his legacy as one of world’s most beloved actors,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of The Paley Center for Media. “We are honored to celebrate his ongoing achievements with The Paley Honors Award.”

The Paley Center for Media is the world’s preeminent nonprofit cultural institution dedicated to preserving media history and exploring its powerful shaping influence on culture and society. The proceeds from The Paley Honors support the organization’s educational programs and preservation initiatives for the renowned Paley Archive. Often referred to as a national treasure, the Paley Archive is the world’s largest publicly accessible collection of television and radio programs featuring more than 160,000 titles.

About Harrison Ford

With effortless gravitas, sharp comedic timing, and an iconic screen presence, Harrison Ford has defined entertainment across global film and television. Today, as audiences eagerly await the highly anticipated fourth season of Shrinking, his triumphant performance as Dr. Paul Rhodes continues to captivate television viewers worldwide—seamlessly balancing poignant vulnerability with razor-sharp wit to showcase his extraordinary depth as a performer. His performance has also earned Ford Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, Actor, and Critics Choice Award-nominations. To top it all off, this year he was awarded the 61st SAG-AFTRA Lifetime Achievement Award.

His current comedic triumph builds upon a rich, expanding television legacy, including his acclaimed starring turn as Jacob Dutton in the Taylor Sheridan Western drama 1923 and his executive producing work on the gripping true-crime miniseries The Staircase. Decades before leading landmark prestige series, he established his foundation in the medium with compelling early roles in Stanley Kramer's television film Judgment: The Court Martial of Lieutenant William Calley, alongside memorable guest appearances on classic series such as The F.B.I., Ironside, and Gunsmoke among others.

About Melissa McCarthy

With brilliant comedic timing, emotional authenticity, and a dynamic presence both in front of and behind the camera, Melissa McCarthy has established herself as one of television’s most versatile and beloved talents. With her starring role in the upcoming, high-profile limited series The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey, she continues to push creative boundaries, bringing her signature depth and magnetism to compelling new dramatic and narrative formats.

Her current dramatic turn builds upon an exceptional television career defined by unforgettable starring roles in series like God’s Favorite Idiot, Nine Perfect Strangers, for which she earned a Critics Choice Award nomination, and her long-running, Emmy-nominated performance on the hit CBS comedy Mike & Molly. First capturing the hearts of millions as Sookie St. James on Gilmore Girls and earning an Emmy Award for her iconic, razor-sharp host turns on Saturday Night Live, which she has hosted six times, her multifaceted work as an actor and producer continues to shape modern pop culture.

Her film credits include Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid, Spy, The Heat, Identity Thief, St. Vincent, Ghostbusters, The Boss, Life of the Party, Thunder Force, The Starling, and her Academy Award–nominated performances in Bridesmaids and Can You Ever Forgive Me?

In 2013, McCarthy and her husband BEN FALCONE founded On the Day Productions, through which they have produced numerous film and television projects.

About Goldie Hawn

With radiance, legendary comedic timing, and an indelible cultural impact, Goldie Hawn's acclaimed work across television and cinema occupies a revered place in media. Today, with the recent launch of her new children’s book series, The After School Kindness Crew, and her vital global impact through MindUP and The Goldie Hawn Foundation, her dedication to empowering future generations ensures that she remains at the forefront of art and culture.

Her ongoing endeavors build upon an extraordinary television legacy that first captivated audiences on the groundbreaking series Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In. From acclaimed specials including Goldie and Kids…Listen to Us and Goldie & Liza: Together to her directorial achievement Hope and executive producing landmark television films such as The Matthew Shepard Story and When Billie Beat Bobby, she has fearlessly championed stories of shared humanity and joy.

About Greg Berlanti

With singular creative vision and a relentless commitment to representation, Greg Berlanti has shaped the modern landscape of television as a writer, director, and producer for nearly three decades. His highly anticipated upcoming series, including How to Survive Without Me, Scooby-Doo: Origins, Stillwater, and Afterlife with Archie, are a testament to his unparalleled ability to craft deeply human, emotionally resonant narratives that continue to captivate global audiences across every platform.

His vibrant contemporary slate builds upon an extraordinary legacy of defining television hits, from his early writing on Dawson’s Creek to beloved series such as Everwood and Brothers & Sisters, which celebrates its milestone 20th anniversary this year. Through culturally transformative shows including Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Blindspot, All American, You, Riverdale, The Flight Attendant, Dirty Sexy Money, Eli Stone, and recent series such as Found and Brilliant Minds, his pioneering inclusion of diverse and LGBTQ+ characters has fundamentally redefined television representation and inspired generations.

Greg is a WGA and DGA member, a GOLDEN GLOBE nominee, and the recipient of the Emmy Governors award. Additionally, he was included in Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 and received the PGA’s Norman Lear Achievement Award. He founded the Berlanti Family Foundation, which has raised millions of dollars for charities, nonprofits, and cancer research.

The evening will feature a special tribute to each honoree, celebrating their contributions to the entertainment industry and highlighting the milestones and achievements that have defined each of their careers.

For additional event information, including how to purchase tables, tickets, and ads, please visit paleycenter.org.

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