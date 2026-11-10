My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Gustavo Dudamel, Joe Hisaishi, and THE B-52S Set for Hollywood Bowl 2027 Summer Season
The Los Angeles Philharmonic will present a Roots Picnic Experience, Smooth Summer Jazz with Dave Koz & Friends, and THE LEGEND OF ZELDA 40th Anniversary Concert.
The LA Phil revealed initial details of the 2027 Hollywood Bowl summer season. With the Hollywood Bowl serving as the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic for over 100 years, the 2027 season continues the tradition of presenting classical concerts on Tuesday and Thursday night. A star-studded roster of guest conductors and artists join the orchestra including Gustavo Dudamel, the Diane and M. David Paul Artistic and Cultural Laureate of the LA Phil and the Jane and Michael Eisner Founding Director and Conductor Laureate of YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), and Ellen and Arnold Zetcher Conductor-in-Residence Anna Handler. In addition, the 2027 season marks the beginning of Joe Hisaishi’s tenure as LA Phil Composer-in-Residence for the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford.
Jazz Plus nights offer a wide-ranging trip through the world of jazz and beyond. Weekends will be filled with some of the biggest names in popular music, selections of films and film music, and the KCRW Festival features an eclectic array of exciting popular artists and rising stars.
The full Hollywood Bowl 2027 summer season will be announced in February 2027. Specific programming already in place for the Hollywood Bowl 2027 season include:
Taskmaster Live On Stage
The biggest British comedy show to play the Hollywood Bowl since Monty Python makes its way across the pond for Taskmaster Live On Stage, Tuesday, June 22, and Wednesday, June 23.
A Roots Picnic Experience
A Roots Picnic Experience returns on Friday, June 25. The legendary Roots crew bring their celebration of hip-hop history back to the Bowl for a fourth year. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 13, at 10am.
July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular With The B-52s
The B-52s bring their wild energy—and hits like “Love Shack,” “Rock Lobster” and “Roam”—to headline the ever-popular July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular in three performances, July 2, 3 and 4. Thomas Wilkins starts off these firework-filled nights leading the Los Angeles Philharmonic in patriotic music for this annual Bowl tradition.
The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Concert
Commemorating four decades of the iconic video game, The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Concert makes its Hollywood Bowl debut on Wednesday, August 25. Presented under license from Nintendo. Nintendo. The Legend of Zelda is a trademark of Nintendo.
Smooth Summer Jazz: Dave Koz & Friends and Hollywood Bowl Opening Night
Smooth Summer Jazz: Dave Koz & Friends returns for the Bowl’s annual evening of smoothed-out sounds, and Hollywood Bowl Opening Night has been slated for Saturday, June 5.
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