Guidelines Released For the Reopening of Live Theater in California

A county will have to enter the orange tier before live performance can resume outdoors, and audiences will be limited to 20% capacity.

Mar. 13, 2021  

Guidelines have now been announced for the return of live theater to California, Los Angeles Times reports.

The California Department of Health said Friday that these new guidelines will go into effect on April 1. No indoor performances will be allowed for counties in the purple, red, orange or yellow tier. Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties will move from the purple tier to the red tier by Monday.

A county will have to enter the orange tier before live performance can resume outdoors, and audiences will be limited to 20% capacity. When a county enters the yellow tier, capacity increases to 25%.

Reservations and assigned seating are required, and attendance is limited to regional guests coming from within a 120-mile radius.

"We are both surprised and disappointed to find that the live performing arts continue to be treated so differently from other sectors with similar concerns" said Meghan Pressman, the managing director and chief executive of Center Theatre Group.

"We will continue to advocate for the return to our stages as quickly as we can safely do so and feel strongly that there needs to be special consideration for the financial support for the actors, artists, artisans, organizations and others that have dedicated themselves to the arts, who help shape our society and who will clearly be amongst the last allowed to get back to work."

Read more on Los Angeles Times.


