Gregg Karukas to Bring HOLIDAY JAZZ to Sierra Madre Playhouse

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Grammy-winning jazz pianist and composer Gregg Karukas brings Holiday Jazz to Sierra Madre Playhouse, delivering sophisticated jazz harmonies, lyrical piano lines, and infectious rhythms, on Sunday, December 13, 2026, 8:00 PM. Tickets are just $25.

For this engagement, Karukas leads a stellar group – featuring bassist John Leftwich, drummer Joel Taylor, and vocalist Devyn Rush – through a festive program of reimagined holiday favorites and keeps it swinging with a selection of his own acclaimed originals. Karukas, whose music has topped Billboard's Smooth Jazz charts worldwide, has performed with luminaries such as Boney James, Dave Koz, Sergio Mendes, and Patti Austin.

Other holiday programs featured at Sierra Madre Playhouse this season include 52 performances of Bob Baker's Nutcracker, Bob Baker Marionette Theater's spellbinding 1969 marionette adaptation of the beloved ballet classic, which runs from November 28, 2026, to January 3, 2027. A hilarious musical parody of Die Hard is presented with tongue-in-cheek charm by the acclaimed comedy troupe 30MM (30 Minute Musicals), December 4, 5, and 6, 8:00 PM. A lively interactive family-friendly production of A Christmas Carol, adapted from Charles Dickens' novella and designed specifically for children in grades K–12 by Will & Company, is featured December 12, 11:00 AM. Matt Johnson & the New Jet Set swing by the historic venue with “A Jet Set Christmas!”, a festive musical celebration brimming with holiday classics, Christmas carols, and audience singalongs drenched in tinsel, jazz, and joy, December 20 and 21, at 8:00 PM.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Artist

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming