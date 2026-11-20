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Gloria Molina Grand Park's NYELA, the largest free New Year's celebration on the West Coast, will ring in 2027 with live music, DJs, dancing, interactive art and a midnight countdown art show projected onto Los Angeles City Hall.

This year's celebration will also recognize the people, places, music and experiences that have shaped the park over the past 15 years. The alcohol-free event will bring together attendees of all ages for an evening of performances and activities in Downtown Los Angeles.

Highlights of the five-hour revelry include:

The Get Down Stage

A House Called Zanzibar will take over the stage in the park's Block Two with a dance party featuring soul, R&B, disco, house and Afro-House music. The lineup includes DJ and music curator Ashley Younniä with percussionist nii.a.k, as well as DJs Sapphic Undertones and Sevyn. The stage will highlight the legacy of house music and its Black, Afro-diasporic and electronic roots.

Beats and Eats Court

A new addition this year in the park's Block Three, the Beats and Eats Court will feature more than 30 food vendors offering a variety of L.A. cuisine. Filipino American creative collective Manila Sound will provide music highlighting Original Pilipino Music (OPM) and Filipino American history.

The Countdown Stage

Hosted by DJ Sizzle, the Countdown Stage in the park's Block Four will feature live performances by Las Cafeteras, Mitchum Yacoub & the Brass Empire and Afro-Latin group QUITAPENAS.

Art Show Midnight Countdown

As midnight approaches, Los Angeles City Hall will serve as the backdrop for an art show created in partnership with A3 Visual and multidisciplinary artist Autumn Breon. The projections will feature large-scale visuals highlighting L.A.'s history and cultural legacy.

Fun Experiences for the Entire Family

Visitors of all ages can participate in free, interactive art-making activities, including creating commemorative keychains with Photos by Romero and contributing to a community weaving project by Mediodía Arte.

Multidisciplinary artist Autumn Breon's Soul Patrol will invite participants to write down their worries and fears from the past year and discard them in a decorated trash bin. Artist Cassandra Carrillo's Mirror City will also be on display, featuring a life-sized mirrored installation reflecting the Downtown L.A. skyline.



Photo Credit: the Artists RESIZED

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 9% 2 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 3 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 6% 4 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 5 ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 4% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 13% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% 5 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Colony Theatre 4% 3 Jaxx Theatre 4% 4 Gem Theatre 4% 5 Conundrum Theatre Company 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 7% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 3 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 4% 4 Andrew Young - HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 3% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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