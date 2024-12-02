First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Los Angeles Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

AJ Rafael - CRAZY TALENTED ASIANS - East West Players 11%

Alli Miller - ICE CATS - The Three Clubs 8%

Dylan F. Thomas - THE BEST OF BROADWAY… AND EVERYTHING ELSE - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 5%

Jason Graae - JASON GRAAE & HIS BWAY GAL PALS- ANASTASIA BARZEE, SARAH URIARTE BERRY, HEATHER LEE, ANDREA MARCOVICCI, SHARON MCNIGHT, VALARIE PETTIFORD, W/ CLIFFORD BELL - Catalina Jazz Club 5%

Art Shulman - AM I REALLY JEWISH? - The Actors Company 4%

Megan Hilty - A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS WITH MEGAN HILTY - Segerstrom Center for the Arts 4%

Victoria Lavan - DANCE ME TO THE END OF LOVE: MY LOVE AFFAIR WITH MUSIC - Theatre West 4%

Isa Briones - CRAZY TALENTED ASIANS - East West Players 4%

Dianne Fraser - YOU AND I - THE WORDS AND MUSIC OF LESLIE BRICUSSE - Catalina Jazz Club 3%

Dreya Weber - HEXEN - The El Portal Theatre 3%

Donald Riddle - THE GUY WHO DIDN’T LIKE MUSICALS - Mouthbone Productions 3%

Barbara Brownell - FINDING MY LIGHT - The Whitefire Theatre 3%

Thalia Moore - BLACK SONGS AND SPIRITUALS - Pacific Opera Project Headquarters 3%

Kimiko Glenn - CRAZY TALENTED ASIANS - East West Players 3%

Ann Noble - A BELLA INCARCERATION - The Broadwater Black Box 2%

John Lloyd Young - BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY - Catalina Jazz Club 2%

Tony Amore - THE ITALIANS OF COMEDY CABARET - Hollywood Fringe Festival 2%

Bendelacreme - EASTER MASS - El Cid 2%

Shira Renee Thomas - THE BEST OF BROADWAY… AND EVERYTHING ELSE - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 2%

Sam Labrecque - SAM - SamSkape Productions 2%

Emma Irene - ASTROCABARET - The Three Clubs 2%

Jon Jon Briones - CRAZY TALENTED ASIANS - East West Players 2%

Kelsey Harper - SOMETHING LIKE…MUSICAL PRESENTS PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Jaxx Theatre 2%

Chloe Radcliffe - CHEAT - Lyric Hyperion 2%

Matt Doyle - Matt Doyle - Segerstrom Center for the Arts 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Cymbaline Filippi - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 8%

Brenda Jill Castillo - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 6%

Preston Mui - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 5%

Annie Yee - GRUMPY MONKEY - Pasadena Playhouse 5%

Marcus S. Daniel - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 4%

Michelle Elkin - FOOTLOOSE - The Colony Theatre 4%

Becky Castells - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Actors' Repertory Theatre of Simi 4%

Dana Solimando - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theater 4%

Christine Negherbon/Joel Sluyter/Alissa Wilsey - A CHORUS LINE - Norris Theatre 4%

Hayden J Frederick - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 4%

Tina Kronis - TINY LITTLE TOWN - The Broadwater Main Stage 3%

Annie Yee - THE WINTER'S TALE - Antaeus Company 3%

Cheryl Baxter - 70, GIRLS, 70 - The Group Rep 3%

Scott Thompson - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 3%

Liza Barsksaya - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theater 3%

Emily Taylor - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 3%

Hisato Masuyama - A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS - Theatre 40 3%

Victoria Spinosa - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - The Kaleidoscope Collective 2%

Kirsten C. Kunkle - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 2%

Niko Montelibano - FOOTLOOSE - The Morgan-Wixson Theatre 2%

Dell Howlett - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Pasadena Playhouse 2%

Susan Ingram - CRAZY FOR YOU - Moorpark High Street Arts Center 2%

Emily Taylor - ONCE - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Joanna Syiek - THE RABBIT QUEEN - Broadwater 2%

Jahel Corban Caldera - YERMA - Foolish Production Co 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Isabel Rodriguez - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 8%

Amanda Strauss - THE ALTRUISTS - The Actors Company - Other Space Theatre 6%

Adam Ramirez - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theater 5%

Raul A. Navarro - MICTLAN - Queen of Assumptions 4%

Cat Elrod & Maria Guerrero - IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 3%

Haven Hanson - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 3%

Kristen Pickrell - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre 3%

JoJo Siu - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 3%

Rebecca Carr - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 3%

Christina Bayer - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Long Beach Playhouse 2%

Ellen McCartney - TINY LITTLE TOWN - The Broadwater Main Stage 2%

Beth Eslick - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Conejo Players Theatre 2%

Christine Logan - THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Beth Eslick - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Conejo Players Theatre 2%

Tonya Nelson - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 2%

Ashphord Jacoway - KAIROS - East West Players 2%

Chadd Mcmillan - TEEN WITCH READING - The Three Clubs 2%

Emily Warren - DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - Second Wind Entertainment / Hudson Theatres 2%

Angela Eads - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - The Group Rep 2%

Sophia April Grose - THE FRONT PAGE - The Culver City Public Theatre 2%

Janel JJ Javier & C. Yuri Son - GOD WILL DO THE REST - Artists at Play/Latino Theater Co. 2%

Maria Hong - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 2%

Christine Cover Ferro - HUMAN ERROR - Rogue Machine 2%

Garry Lennon - THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH - A Noise Within 2%

Will Brattain - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

XANADU - Canyon Theatre Guild 15%

CHESS, THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatre 14%

ANDREW LIPPA’S WILD PARTY - Jaxx Theatre 12%

TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL - Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center 12%

THE RABBIT QUEEN - Broadwater 12%

TINY LITTLE TOWN - The Broadwater Main Stage 12%

VIVIAN VANCE IS ALIVE AND WELL - The Broadwater Main Stage 11%

BROTHER TO BROTHER - WACO theatre center 8%

CHAOS VOLUME TWO - Highways Performance Space 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Barry Pearl - FOOTLOOSE - The Colony Theatre 9%

Dylan F. Thomas - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 7%

Brian Johnson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 6%

Tim Dang - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 5%

Audrey Goodman - DEGRASSI: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL - 2024 4%

Kyle Stafford - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 4%

Jodi Julian - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 4%

Bruce Kimmel - 70, GIRLS, 70 - The Group Rep 3%

Richard Israel - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 3%

Claire Griswold & Megan Miller - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - The Kaleidoscope Collective 3%

Liza Barskaya & Brooke deRosa - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 3%

Eric Hamme - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - The Garage Theatre 3%

Kirsten C. Kunkle - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 3%

Stephen Bracket - A STRANGE LOOP - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Darrin Ingram - CRAZY FOR YOU - Moorpark High Street Arts Center 2%

David Carnevale - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME IN CONCERT - Southern California Master Chorale 2%

Scott Thompson - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 2%

Frank Minano - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 2%

Fiona Burrows - URINETOWN - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Brian Johnson - ONCE - Electric Company Theatre 2%

TJ Dawson - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts 2%

David Ralphe - PARADE - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Gregory Cohen - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Long Beach Playhouse 2%

T.J. Dawson - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theater 2%

Joanna Syiek - THE RABBIT QUEEN - Broadwater 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Jennifer Taylor - FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living truth fully theatre 7%

Robert Nguyen - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 4%

Ann Hearn Tobolowsky - MERCURY - The Road Theater 4%

Brian Johnson - THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 3%

Emily Moler - THE GROWN-UPS - Baby Teeth 3%

Audrey Valcourt - THE ALTRUISTS - The Actors Company - Other Space Theatre 3%

Aric Martin - PROJECT FEAR (AND ALL THE FEELS) - Santa Monica College 3%

Martin Arreola - MICTLAN - Queen of Assumptions 3%

Cate Caplin - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Theatre Palisades 2%

Jeff Liu - UNBROKEN BLOSSOMS - East West Players 2%

David Melville - AS YOU LIKE IT - Independent Shakespeare Company 2%

Dave Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 2%

Ann Hearn Tobolowsky - THE HALF-LIGHT - Theatre 40 2%

Elena Mills - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Conejo Players Theatre 2%

Ann Noble - THREE WITCHES - Moving Arts 2%

Craig Johnson - IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 2%

Fran de Leon - GOD WILL DO THE REST - Artists at Play/Latino Theater Co. 2%

Marissa Jaret Winokur - ICE CATS - The Three Clubs 2%

Luke Yankee - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 2%

Stan Zimmerman - HIGH MAINTENANCE - Road Theatre Company 2%

Braddon Mendelson - PROVENANCE - The MAIN, Newhall, California 2%

Charlene Ward - MID LIFE MOOD SWING - The Whitefire Theatre 2%

Tracee Meltzer - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 2%

Joel Zwick - SUKKOT - The 6th Act 1%

Mareli Mitchel-Shields - MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 1%



Best Ensemble

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 6%

CARDENIO - shakespeare by the sea 5%

A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living truth fully theatre 5%

MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 3%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 3%

A CHORUS LINE - Norris Theatre 3%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 2%

12 ANGRY JURORS - The Group Rep 2%

THE GROWN-UPS - Baby Teeth 2%

THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 2%

GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 2%

MICTLAN - Queen of Assumprions 2%

A STRANGE LOOP - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

TINY LITTLE TOWN - The Broadwater Main Stage 2%

70, GIRLS, 70 - The Group Rep 2%

DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - Second Wind Entertainment / Hudson Theatres 2%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 2%

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Conejo Players Theatre 2%

1984 - House of Bards 2%

IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 2%

A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS - Theatre 40 1%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre 1%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Theatre Palisades 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dave Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 6%

Andrew Schmedake - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 6%

Bosco Flanagan - AS YOU LIKE IT - Independent Shakespeare Company 4%

Andy Nevarez - TAPE - The Broadwater Black Box 4%

Derek Jones - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 4%

Ethan Rodda - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 3%

Brian Nielson - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 3%

Gavan Wyrick - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 3%

Shannon Kane - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 3%

Clayton Collins - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Theatre Palisades 3%

Michael Thorpe - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 3%

Matt Makiewicz - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 3%

Calvin Butler - ANDREW LIPPA’S WILD PARTY - Jaxx Theatre 2%

McLeod Benson - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - The Garage Theatre 2%

Robbie Myles - MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 2%

Chadd Mcmillan - ICE CATS - The Three Clubs 2%

Donna Ruzika - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 2%

Chris Boltz - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Dig Deep Theatre 2%

Paul Black - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 2%

Wesley Charles Siu Muen Chew - UNBROKEN BLOSSOMS - East West Players 2%

Szu-Yun Wang - KAIROS - East West Players 2%

Jean-Yves Tessier - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theater 2%

David Ewing - TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL - Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center 1%

James Callaghan - METEOR SHOWER - Little Fish Theatre 1%

Benedict Conran - THE TALENTED TENTH - The Robey Theatre Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Noreen Green - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 8%

Dave Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theater 8%

Anthony Lucca - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 7%

Allen Everman - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theater 6%

Carol Weiss - 70, GIRLS, 70 - The Group Rep 5%

Johnny Perl - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre 4%

Marc Macalintal - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 4%

Brian Dehn - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME IN CONCERT - Southern California Master Chorale 4%

Sarah Van Sciver - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 4%

Brad Ellis - LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Broad Stage Theatre 3%

John Tebay - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEINS CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 3%

Jennifer Lin - WAITRESS - La Mirada 3%

Fred Barton - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 3%

Gavin Mitchell - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 2%

Brad Ellis - FOLLIES - Musical Theatre Guild 2%

Elizabeth Curtin - URINETOWN - Conundrum Theatre 2%

Greg Haake - ONCE - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Eiki Isomura - MADAMA BUTTERFLY - Aratani 2%

Ronda Rubio - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 2%

Wesley Chavez - THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Julian Rymar - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 2%

James Lent - CHESS, THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatre 2%

Gary Poirot - PARADE - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Natalie Friedman - YERMA - Foolish Production Co 2%

John Gaston - CRAZY FOR YOU - High Street Arts Center 2%



Best Musical

LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 12%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 7%

SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 6%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 3%

FUNNY GIRL - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 3%

JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts 3%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Garage Theatre 3%

MRS. DOUBTFIRE - Segerstrom Center for the Arts 3%

REEFER MADNESS - the Whitely 3%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 3%

JELLY'S LAST JAM - Pasadena Playhouse 3%

MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 2%

SHE LOVES ME - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

ONCE - Electric Company Theatre 2%

A STRANGE LOOP - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

FAT HAM - The Geffen 2%

LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Broad Stage Theatre 2%

RENT - Conejo Players Theatre 2%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 2%

FOOTLOOSE - The Morgan-Wixson Theatre 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Actors' Repertory Theatre Of Simi 2%

GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 2%

A CHORUS LINE - Norris Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

CARDENIO: OR DOUBLE FALSEHOOD - Shakespeare by the Sea 7%

MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 6%

A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living Truthfully Theatre 6%

MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 6%

MICTLAN - Queen of Assumptions 5%

SUKKOT - Skylight 4%

JANE AUSTEN IN 89 MINUTES - Theatre 40 3%

WANGLE DANGLE - Hudson Theatres 3%

THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 3%

CINDERELLA'S CASTLE - Starkid Productions 3%

DRAGON LADY - Geffen Playhouse 2%

MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 2%

GOD WILL DO THE REST - Artists at Play/Latino Theater Co. 2%

LEWIS AND TOLKIEN - Actors Co-Op 2%

MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA - Rogue Machine 2%

THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY - Geffen 2%

GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 2%

THE RABBIT QUEEN - The Broadwater Main Stage 2%

KAIROS - East West Players 2%

HAT BOX - The Garage Theatre 2%

THREE WITCHES - Moving Arts 2%

THE PITCH - The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble 2%

HIGH MAINTENANCE - The Road Theatre Company 2%

PROVENANCE - The MAIN 2%

POWER AND LIGHT - Theatre 40 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Paloma Malfavon - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 8%

Alexandra Ackerman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 4%

Thomas Winter - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 4%

Ana Luiza Bourroul - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Charles Stewart Howard Playhouse 3%

Eden Kontesz - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 3%

Dylan F. Thomas - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 3%

Andrea Bear - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 3%

Brooke Lohman - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theater 2%

Allen Everman - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 2%

Barbara Minkus - 70, GIRLS, 70 - The Group Rep 2%

Katerina McCrimmon - FUNNY GIRL - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Amanda Webb - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Long Beach Playhouse 2%

Dermot Mulroney - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 2%

Noah Rivera - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts 2%

Cidny Bullens - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 2%

Aric Martin - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Westchester Playhouse 2%

JT Stipp - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - The Garage Theatre 2%

Kyla Bieger - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 2%

Bouket Fingerhut - GUYS AND DOLLS - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Whitney Kathleen Vigil - CHESS, THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatre 1%

Dani Shay - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 1%

Brady Fritz - FOOTLOOSE - The Colony Theatre 1%

Devyn Dilts - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 1%

Daniel Blinkoff - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 1%

Lawrence Ingalls - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Long Beach Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Mario Silva - CARDENIO: OR DOUBLE FALSEHOOD - Shakespeare by the Sea 5%

Ama Konadu - A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living Truthfully theatre 5%

Robert Nguyen - MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 4%

Brenda James - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - The Group Rep 3%

Alisha Soper - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 3%

Josh Hillinger - WANGLE DANGLE - Hudson Theatres 3%

Tristan-Teja McDaniel as Robert Grove - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Canyon Theatre Guild 3%

Wyatt Logan - THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Jaqueline Alberto - THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Adam J. Smith - WINTER'S TALE - Antaeus 2%

Victoria Dunn - IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 2%

Kathi Chaplar - MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 2%

Mary Kennedy - MID LIFE MOOD SWING - The Whitefire Theatre 2%

Nikhil Pai - THE OUTSIDER - International City Theatre 2%

Alani iLongwe - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Geffen Playhouse 2%

Ali Axelrad - HITLER’S TASTERS - Rogue Machine 2%

Juliet Kennedy - THE ALTRUISTS - The Actors Company - Other Space Theatre 1%

Amanda Webb - HAT BOX - The Garage Theatre 1%

Amanda Godoy - CARDENIO: OR DOUBLE FALSEHOOD - Shakespeare by the Sea 1%

David Tucker - FIGMENTS - Force of Nature Productions 1%

Marcus Wells - DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - Second Wind Entertainment / Hudson Theatres 1%

Jaqueline Misaye - AS YOU LIKE IT - Independent Shakespeare Company 1%

Shawnee Badger - THE UNDERPANTS - The Tavern Brawlers 1%

Kelly Dorney - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - International City Theatre 1%

Emma Yarian - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Actors' Repertory Theatre Of Simi 1%



Best Play

CARDENIO - shakespeare by the sea 5%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Conejo Players Theatre 5%

A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Leaving truthfully Theatre 5%

MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 5%

STRANGERS ON A TRAIN - Theatre 40 4%

FRANKIE VALLI - La Mirada 4%

THE ALTRUISTS - The Actors Company - Other Space Theatre 4%

GOD WILL DO THE REST - Artists at Play/Latino Theater Co. 3%

THE GROWN-UPS - Baby Teeth 3%

YERMA - Foolish Production Co 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Conejo Players Theatre 2%

DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - Second Wind Entertainment / Hudson Theatres 2%

IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 2%

THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 2%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Independent Shakespeare Company 2%

SUKKOT - Skylight 2%

MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 2%

THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY - Geffen 2%

GROSS OLD MAN - Riot Act 2%

MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 2%

THE FRONT PAGE - The Culver City Public Theatre 2%

PROVENANCE - The Main 1%

THE OUTSIDER - International City Theatre 1%

CYRANO - Pasadena Playhouse 1%

HIGH MAINTENANCE - Road Theatre Company 1%



Best Production of an Opera

LA BOHEME - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 41%

MADAMA BUTTERFLY - Aratani 22%

RUSALKA - Descanso Gardens 12%

GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 12%

COMET / POPPEA - The Industry Opera 7%

FETE GALANTE - Lyric Opera OC 6%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Johnson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 6%

Dave Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 6%

Audrey Valcourt - THE ALTRUISTS - The Actors Company - Other Space Theatre 5%

Angela Balogh Calin - MISALLIANCE - A Noise Within 5%

Bob Wasson - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 4%

Alexandra Reddington - TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL - Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center 4%

D'Angelo Reyes - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 3%

Antonio Troy Ferron - DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - Second Wind Entertainment / Hudson Theatres 3%

Christopher Scott Murillo - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 3%

Jason Graham - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 3%

Yuri Okihana-Benson - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - The Garage Theatre 3%

Mark Mendelson - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 3%

Leah Ramilliano - GOD WILL DO THE REST - Artists at Play/Latino Theater Co. 2%

Sarah Van Sciver - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 2%

Vega Sherman-Seitz - GUYS AND DOLLS - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Colin Tracy - CHESS, THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatre 2%

Jahel Caldera and Katherine Landreth - YERMA - Foolish Production Co 2%

Larry Saperstein - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 2%

Robert Young - IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 2%

Mark Mendelson - SUKKOT - The 6th Act (at the Skylight Theatre) 2%

Brian Johnson - ONCE - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Christopher Beyries - METEOR SHOWER - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Dan Volonte - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 2%

Sean Silas - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theater 2%

Yi-Chien Lee - KAIROS - East West Players 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 7%

Celina Lee Surniak - YERMA - Foolish Production Co 6%

Cricket Myers - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 5%

Dorie Couture - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 4%

Stephanie Yackovetsky - CINDERELLA'S CASTLE - Starkid Productions 4%

Chris Moscatiello - IN THE UNLIKELY EVENT OF AN ACTUAL EMERGENCY - The Hudson Theatres 4%

Robert Ramirez - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 3%

Chris Moscatiello - MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA - Rogue Machine 3%

Andy Nevarez - TAPE - The Broadwater Black Box 3%

Sarah Van Sciver - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 3%

Cinthia Nava - UNBROKEN BLOSSOMS - East West Players 3%

Eduardo Arteaga - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Canyon Theatre Guild 2%

Christopher Mosciatello - SUKKOT - The 6th Act (at the Skylight Theatre) 2%

Josh Bessom - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theater 2%

Jesse Mandapat - GOD WILL DO THE REST - Artists at Play/Latino Theater Co. 2%

Dave Mickey - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 2%

Cinthia Nava - CARDENIO: OR DOUBLE FALSEHOOD - Shakespeare by the Sea 2%

Chris Moscatiello - HUMAN ERROR - Rogue Machine 2%

Dave Mickey - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - International City Theatre 2%

Chris Moscatiello - MISALLIANCE - A Noise Within 2%

Elizabeth Rossi - A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS - Theatre 40 2%

Tricia Minty - THE BODY OF CIARA MOLLOY: A FALLEN SAINTS TALE - Force of Nature Productions 2%

Lindsay Jones - POTUS - Geffen Playhouse 2%

DYLAN LENCH - TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL - Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center 2%

Jeremy D Thompson - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Dig Deep 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alexandra Ackerman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 8%

Alyssa Felix Garcia - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - The Garage Theatre 6%

Analisa Idalia - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theater 5%

Andrew Landecker - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 4%

Avery Bebon - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 4%

Ashley Becker - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 3%

Arthur Ross - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 2%

Amanda Godoy - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 2%

Austin Arnwine - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 2%

Chloe Haynes - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 2%

Madison Grepo - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 2%

Andrea Dodson-Ewing - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Justine Rafael - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 2%

Danielle Torres - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 2%

Josh Hillinger - THE RABBIT QUEEN - Color and Light Theatre 2%

Katie Silverman - NICKY & THE ANGELS - The Whitefire Theatre 2%

Yas Ghasiri - TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL - Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center 1%

Bretlyn Lazaris - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 1%

Jennifer Kersey - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 1%

Carter Friedhof - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 1%

Bryan Vickery - CHESS, THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatre 1%

Doran Butler - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Pasadena Playhouse 1%

Brennen Klitzner - CRAZY FOR YOU - High Street Arts Center 1%

Jordan Kaiser - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

Eric Renna - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Charly Taylor - A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - LIVING TRUTH-FULLY THEATRE 7%

Addyson Bell - DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - Second Wind Entertainment / Hudson Theatres 5%

April Hom - MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 5%

Rodolfo Ornelas - THE ALTRUISTS - The Actors Company - Other Space Theatre 4%

Benjamin Rawls - WANGLE DANGLE - Hudson Theatres 4%

Adanna Paul - THREE WITCHES - Moving Arts 3%

Avery Deutsch - THE GROWN-UPS - Baby Teeth 2%

Alex Syiek - CLUE - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Amy Earhart - MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 2%

Natalie Lander - SUKKOT - The 6th Act (at the Skylight Theatre) 2%

Katie Silverman - THE PITCH - The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble 2%

Alec Yamartino - CARDENIO: OR DOUBLE FALSEHOOD - Shakespeare by the Sea 2%

Yasmine (Truth) Reid - IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) - Costa Mesa Playhouse 1%

Alex Husmann - THREE WITCHES - Moving Arts 1%

Bukola Ogunmola - AS YOU LIKE IT - Independent Shakespeare Company 1%

William Elsman - AS YOU LIKE IT - Independent Shakespeare Company 1%

Tamlyn Tomita - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 1%

Richard Martinez - IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 1%

Arye Gross - UNBROKEN BLOSSOMS - East West Players 1%

Brian Rohan - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 1%

Alexandra Hellquist - UNBROKEN BLOSSOMS - East West Players 1%

Robert Young - HAT BOX - The Garage Theatre 1%

Eileen Heckart - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 1%

Bobby Gonzalez - THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 1%

Andrew Hawtrey - HUMAN ERROR - Rogue Machine 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theater 18%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The El Portal Theatre 9%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Santa Clarita Regional Theatre 9%

ALADDIN, THE PRINCESS, AND THE MAGIC LAMP - Theatre 40 8%

CINDERELLA - Pacific Opera/West Hollywood Arts 8%

CURIOUS GEORGE-THE MUSICAL - Inland Valley Repertory Theatre for Young Audiences 7%

THE ROAD TO OZ - Electric Company Theatre 7%

BIGGEST LITTLE HOUSE IN THE FOREST - Storybook Family Playhouse 6%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS: YOUTH EDITION - Conejo Players Theatre 5%

HANSEL Y GRETEL - Lyric Opera OC 4%

GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERSNORP - The Culver City Public Theatre 4%

MID SUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - House of Bards 4%

NICKY & THE ANGELS - The Whitefire Theatre 4%

SLEEPING BEAUTY - Conejo Players Theatre 4%

GOOD NIGHT, STARS - Storybook Family Playhouse 3%



Favorite Local Theatre

Shakespeare by the Sea 8%

Valley Opera and Performing Arts 4%

Living Truthfully Theatre 4%

Geffen Playhouse 4%

Hudson Theatres 3%

Los Angeles Theatre Center 3%

East West Players 3%

Moorpark High Street Arts Center 3%

Electric Company Theatre 3%

Loft Ensemble 3%

Fountain Theatre 3%

Independent Shakespeare Company 3%

The Colony Theatre 3%

Pasadena Playhouse 3%

The Group Rep 2%

Hollywood Fringe Festival 2%

Baby Teeth 2%

Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Act One Project 2%

The Garage Theatre 2%

La Mirada Theatre 2%

Zephyr Theatre 2%

The MAIN 1%

Performance Riverside 1%

IAMA Theatre Company 1%



