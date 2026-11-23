"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
First-Ever All-Female Production of THIS IS OUR YOUTH Will Come to The Orchard House
The production will run December 4-13.
The Orchard House and Catharsis Theatre Collective will present Kenneth Lonergan's acclaimed modern classic THIS IS OUR YOUTH, running December 4-13, 2026, in an immersive Downtown Los Angeles artist loft. Marking The Orchard House's debut production, this staging reimagines Lonergan's play in its first-ever all-female production, featuring a female-led creative team and an all-queer cast performing on an intimate three-quarter thrust stage.
Set on Manhattan's Upper West Side over 48 turbulent hours in March 1982, THIS IS OUR YOUTH follows three affluent young women adrift in their own privilege. One has just been thrown out of her father's apartment after taking $15,000 of his money, landing on the doorstep of her volatile, magnetic best friend, a small-time dealer. When a sharp, guarded third woman arrives, a night of deals, drugs, and desire unfolds as loyalty, power, and longing collide, forcing each character to confront who she is becoming.
Funny, raw, and heartbreaking, the production places the audience directly inside a real DTLA loft space with a three-quarter thrust stage, where audience members may sit inches from the performers.
The cast features Catherine Palacios as Warren, Mia Hsiung as Dennis, and Katrina Gaedcke as Jessica. Co-direction is led by Sydney René Cox and Mia Hsiung, with intimacy direction by Sydney René Cox and stage management by Michelle O'Niel.
Performance Schedule & Details:
-
Friday, December 4, 2026 at 7:00 PM PST
-
Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 7:00 PM PST
-
Sunday, December 6, 2026 at 1:30 PM PST
-
Friday, December 11, 2026 at 7:00 PM PST
-
Saturday, December 12, 2026 at 7:00 PM PST
-
Sunday, December 13, 2026 at 1:30 PM PST
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
How to Write a Holiday
North Coast Repertory (12/16-12/27)
|
‘Romeo and Juliet: Time Enough for Love’
Atwater Village Theatre (11/13-12/19)
|
Assassins
The Actors Company — The Other Space (11/06-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
When We Were Young and Unafraid
Curtis Theatre (6/18-6/27)
|
Letter from David
Santa Monica Playhouse (10/18-12/20)
|
Magic at the Biltmore with David Minkin
The Biltmore Los Angeles (3/28-3/28) PHOTOS
|
Mother Russia
South Coast Repertory (1/22-3/20)
|
Liberace & Liza: A Tribute
The Plaza Theatre (2/14-2/14)
|
#PeasantVibes
Theatre68 Art Complex (12/09-12/09)
|
Grammy-Winning Jazz Pianist Gregg Karukas Brings Holiday Jazz to Sierra Madre Playhouse
Sierra Madre Playhouse (12/13-12/13)