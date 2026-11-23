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The Orchard House and Catharsis Theatre Collective will present Kenneth Lonergan's acclaimed modern classic THIS IS OUR YOUTH, running December 4-13, 2026, in an immersive Downtown Los Angeles artist loft. Marking The Orchard House's debut production, this staging reimagines Lonergan's play in its first-ever all-female production, featuring a female-led creative team and an all-queer cast performing on an intimate three-quarter thrust stage.

Set on Manhattan's Upper West Side over 48 turbulent hours in March 1982, THIS IS OUR YOUTH follows three affluent young women adrift in their own privilege. One has just been thrown out of her father's apartment after taking $15,000 of his money, landing on the doorstep of her volatile, magnetic best friend, a small-time dealer. When a sharp, guarded third woman arrives, a night of deals, drugs, and desire unfolds as loyalty, power, and longing collide, forcing each character to confront who she is becoming.

Funny, raw, and heartbreaking, the production places the audience directly inside a real DTLA loft space with a three-quarter thrust stage, where audience members may sit inches from the performers.

The cast features Catherine Palacios as Warren, Mia Hsiung as Dennis, and Katrina Gaedcke as Jessica. Co-direction is led by Sydney René Cox and Mia Hsiung, with intimacy direction by Sydney René Cox and stage management by Michelle O'Niel.

Performance Schedule & Details:

Friday, December 4, 2026 at 7:00 PM PST

Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 7:00 PM PST

Sunday, December 6, 2026 at 1:30 PM PST

Friday, December 11, 2026 at 7:00 PM PST

Saturday, December 12, 2026 at 7:00 PM PST

Sunday, December 13, 2026 at 1:30 PM PST

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 9% 2 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 3 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 5% 4 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 5 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% 5 WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? South Coast Repertory 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Curtis Theatre 5% 3 Colony Theatre 4% 4 Jaxx Theatre 4% 5 Gem Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 5% 3 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 3% 4 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% 5 Kasey Hentz - SWEET CHARITY Jaxx Theatre 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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