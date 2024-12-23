Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards; Conundrum Theatre Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

AJ Rafael - CRAZY TALENTED ASIANS - East West Players 11%

Alli Miller - ICE CATS - The Three Clubs 7%

Dylan F. Thomas - THE BEST OF BROADWAY… AND EVERYTHING ELSE - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 6%

Jason Graae - JASON GRAAE & HIS BWAY GAL PALS- ANASTASIA BARZEE, SARAH URIARTE BERRY, HEATHER LEE, ANDREA MARCOVICCI, SHARON MCNIGHT, VALARIE PETTIFORD, W/ CLIFFORD BELL - Catalina Jazz Club 5%

Megan Hilty - A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS WITH MEGAN HILTY - Segerstrom Center for the Arts 4%

Art Shulman - AM I REALLY JEWISH? - The Actors Company 4%

Victoria Lavan - DANCE ME TO THE END OF LOVE: MY LOVE AFFAIR WITH MUSIC - Theatre West 4%

Isa Briones - CRAZY TALENTED ASIANS - East West Players 3%

Dianne Fraser - YOU AND I - THE WORDS AND MUSIC OF LESLIE BRICUSSE - Catalina Jazz Club 3%

Donald Riddle - THE GUY WHO DIDN’T LIKE MUSICALS - Mouthbone Productions 3%

Barbara Brownell - FINDING MY LIGHT - The Whitefire Theatre 3%

Dreya Weber - HEXEN - The El Portal Theatre 3%

Ann Noble - A BELLA INCARCERATION - The Broadwater Black Box 3%

Kimiko Glenn - CRAZY TALENTED ASIANS - East West Players 3%

Tony Amore - THE ITALIANS OF COMEDY CABARET - Hollywood Fringe Festival 3%

John Lloyd Young - BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY - Catalina Jazz Club 2%

Thalia Moore - BLACK SONGS AND SPIRITUALS - Pacific Opera Project Headquarters 2%

Bendelacreme - EASTER MASS - El Cid 2%

Emma Irene - ASTROCABARET - The Three Clubs 2%

Shira Renee Thomas - THE BEST OF BROADWAY… AND EVERYTHING ELSE - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 2%

Sam Labrecque - SAM - SamSkape Productions 2%

Jon Jon Briones - CRAZY TALENTED ASIANS - East West Players 2%

Kelsey Harper - SOMETHING LIKE…MUSICAL PRESENTS PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Jaxx Theatre 2%

Chloe Radcliffe - CHEAT - Lyric Hyperion 2%

Matt Doyle - Matt Doyle - Segerstrom Center for the Arts 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Cymbaline Filippi - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 8%

Brenda Jill Castillo - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 5%

Annie Yee - GRUMPY MONKEY - Pasadena Playhouse 5%

Preston Mui - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 5%

Dana Solimando - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theater 4%

Marcus S. Daniel - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 4%

Michelle Elkin - FOOTLOOSE - The Colony Theatre 4%

Becky Castells - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Actors' Repertory Theatre of Simi 4%

Hayden J Frederick - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 4%

Christine Negherbon/Joel Sluyter/Alissa Wilsey - A CHORUS LINE - Norris Theatre 3%

Annie Yee - THE WINTER'S TALE - Antaeus Company 3%

Cheryl Baxter - 70, GIRLS, 70 - The Group Rep 3%

Emily Taylor - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 3%

Tina Kronis - TINY LITTLE TOWN - The Broadwater Main Stage 3%

Scott Thompson - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 3%

Victoria Spinosa - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - The Kaleidoscope Collective 3%

Liza Barsksaya - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theater 2%

Hisato Masuyama - A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS - Theatre 40 2%

Dell Howlett - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Pasadena Playhouse 2%

Kirsten C. Kunkle - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 2%

Spencer Liff - REEFER MADNESS - The Whitely 2%

Holly Tarkon - TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL - Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center 2%

Niko Montelibano - FOOTLOOSE - The Morgan-Wixson Theatre 2%

Emily Taylor - ONCE - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Susan Ingram - CRAZY FOR YOU - Moorpark High Street Arts Center 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Isabel Rodriguez - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 9%

Amanda Strauss - THE ALTRUISTS - The Actors Company - Other Space Theatre 6%

Adam Ramirez - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theater 5%

Kristen Pickrell - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre 3%

Raul A. Navarro - MICTLAN - Queen of Assumptions 3%

Cat Elrod & Maria Guerrero - IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 3%

Rebecca Carr - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 3%

Christina Bayer - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Long Beach Playhouse 3%

JoJo Siu - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 3%

Haven Hanson - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 2%

Ellen McCartney - TINY LITTLE TOWN - The Broadwater Main Stage 2%

Beth Eslick - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Conejo Players Theatre 2%

Beth Eslick - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Conejo Players Theatre 2%

Christine Logan - THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Ashphord Jacoway - KAIROS - East West Players 2%

Tonya Nelson - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 2%

Chadd Mcmillan - TEEN WITCH READING - The Three Clubs 2%

Christine Cover Ferro - HUMAN ERROR - Rogue Machine 2%

Emily Warren - DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - Second Wind Entertainment / Hudson Theatres 2%

Angela Eads - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - The Group Rep 2%

Tana Carmichael - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Maria Hong - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 2%

Sophia April Grose - THE FRONT PAGE - The Culver City Public Theatre 2%

Garry Lennon - THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH - A Noise Within 2%

Janel JJ Javier & C. Yuri Son - GOD WILL DO THE REST - Artists at Play/Latino Theater Co. 2%



Best Dance Production

XANADU - Canyon Theatre Guild 15%

CHESS, THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatre 14%

TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL - Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center 13%

THE RABBIT QUEEN - Broadwater 12%

ANDREW LIPPA’S WILD PARTY - Jaxx Theatre 12%

TINY LITTLE TOWN - The Broadwater Main Stage 11%

VIVIAN VANCE IS ALIVE AND WELL - The Broadwater Main Stage 10%

BROTHER TO BROTHER - WACO theatre center 9%

CHAOS VOLUME TWO - Highways Performance Space 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Barry Pearl - FOOTLOOSE - The Colony Theatre 9%

Dylan F. Thomas - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 7%

Brian Johnson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 6%

Tim Dang - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 5%

Audrey Goodman - DEGRASSI: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL - 2024 4%

Kyle Stafford - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 3%

Richard Israel - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 3%

Claire Griswold & Megan Miller - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - The Kaleidoscope Collective 3%

Jodi Julian - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 3%

Eric Hamme - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - The Garage Theatre 3%

Bruce Kimmel - 70, GIRLS, 70 - The Group Rep 3%

Liza Barskaya & Brooke deRosa - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 3%

Kirsten C. Kunkle - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 2%

T.J. Dawson - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theater 2%

Stephen Bracket - A STRANGE LOOP - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Darrin Ingram - CRAZY FOR YOU - Moorpark High Street Arts Center 2%

Brian Johnson - ONCE - Electric Company Theatre 2%

TJ Dawson - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts 2%

Scott Thompson - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 2%

Kent Gash - JELLY’S LAST JAM - Pasadena Playhouse 2%

David Carnevale - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME IN CONCERT - Southern California Master Chorale 2%

Spencer Liff - REEFER MADNESS - The Whitely 2%

David Ralphe - PARADE - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Gregory Cohen - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Long Beach Playhouse 2%

Frank Minano - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Jennifer Taylor - FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living truth fully theatre 8%

Robert Nguyen - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 4%

Brian Johnson - THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 3%

Ann Hearn Tobolowsky - MERCURY - The Road Theater 3%

Emily Moler - THE GROWN-UPS - Baby Teeth 3%

Audrey Valcourt - THE ALTRUISTS - The Actors Company - Other Space Theatre 3%

Mareli Mitchel-Shields - MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 3%

Cate Caplin - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Theatre Palisades 3%

Dave Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 2%

Aric Martin - PROJECT FEAR (AND ALL THE FEELS) - Santa Monica College 2%

Martin Arreola - MICTLAN - Queen of Assumptions 2%

Ann Noble - THREE WITCHES - Moving Arts 2%

Jeff Liu - UNBROKEN BLOSSOMS - East West Players 2%

Braddon Mendelson - PROVENANCE - The MAIN, Newhall, California 2%

Luke Yankee - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 2%

David Melville - AS YOU LIKE IT - Independent Shakespeare Company 2%

Ann Hearn Tobolowsky - THE HALF-LIGHT - Theatre 40 2%

Fran de Leon - GOD WILL DO THE REST - Artists at Play/Latino Theater Co. 2%

Craig Johnson - IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 2%

Elena Mills - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Conejo Players Theatre 2%

Marissa Jaret Winokur - ICE CATS - The Three Clubs 2%

Charlene Ward - MID LIFE MOOD SWING - The Whitefire Theatre 2%

Tracee Meltzer - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 1%

Stan Zimmerman - HIGH MAINTENANCE - Road Theatre Company 1%

Ben Guillory - THE TALENTED TENTH - The Robey Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble

CARDENIO - shakespeare by the sea 6%

A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living truth fully theatre 6%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 5%

MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 3%

A CHORUS LINE - Norris Theatre 2%

12 ANGRY JURORS - The Group Rep 2%

MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 2%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 2%

THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 2%

JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts 2%

A STRANGE LOOP - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

THE GROWN-UPS - Baby Teeth 2%

70, GIRLS, 70 - The Group Rep 2%

GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 2%

DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - Second Wind Entertainment / Hudson Theatres 1%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre 1%

ONCE - Electric Company Theatre 1%

IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 1%

A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS - Theatre 40 1%

MICTLAN - Queen of Assumprions 1%

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Conejo Players Theatre 1%

1984 - House of Bards 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dave Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 7%

Andrew Schmedake - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 6%

Andy Nevarez - TAPE - The Broadwater Black Box 4%

Bosco Flanagan - AS YOU LIKE IT - Independent Shakespeare Company 4%

Derek Jones - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 3%

Robbie Myles - MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 3%

Michael Thorpe - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 3%

Ethan Rodda - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 3%

Brian Nielson - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 3%

Gavan Wyrick - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 3%

Shannon Kane - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 3%

Matt Makiewicz - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 3%

Clayton Collins - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Theatre Palisades 3%

Calvin Butler - ANDREW LIPPA’S WILD PARTY - Jaxx Theatre 2%

McLeod Benson - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - The Garage Theatre 2%

David Ewing - TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL - Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center 2%

Jean-Yves Tessier - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theater 2%

Donna Ruzika - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 2%

Chris Boltz - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Dig Deep Theatre 2%

Rui Rita - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Pasadena Playhouse 2%

Szu-Yun Wang - KAIROS - East West Players 2%

Paul Black - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 2%

Chadd Mcmillan - ICE CATS - The Three Clubs 2%

Wesley Charles Siu Muen Chew - UNBROKEN BLOSSOMS - East West Players 2%

Rachel Manheimer - HUMAN ERROR - Rogue Machine 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Noreen Green - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 9%

Dave Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theater 9%

Anthony Lucca - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 8%

Allen Everman - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theater 7%

Carol Weiss - 70, GIRLS, 70 - The Group Rep 4%

Johnny Perl - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre 4%

Marc Macalintal - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 4%

Brian Dehn - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME IN CONCERT - Southern California Master Chorale 4%

Brad Ellis - LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Broad Stage Theatre 3%

Sarah Van Sciver - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 3%

Jennifer Lin - WAITRESS - La Mirada 3%

John Tebay - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEINS CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 3%

Fred Barton - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 3%

Dylan Lench - TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL - Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center 2%

Brad Ellis - FOLLIES - Musical Theatre Guild 2%

Eiki Isomura - MADAMA BUTTERFLY - Aratani 2%

Wesley Chavez - THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Greg Haake - ONCE - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Gavin Mitchell - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 2%

Elizabeth Curtin - URINETOWN - Conundrum Theatre 2%

Julian Rymar - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 2%

James Lent - CHESS, THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatre 2%

Ronda Rubio - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 2%

Mary Purdy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Santa Clarita Regional Theatre 2%

Gary Poirot - PARADE - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%



Best Musical

LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 13%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 7%

SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 5%

JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts 4%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Garage Theatre 3%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 3%

THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 3%

FUNNY GIRL - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

JELLY'S LAST JAM - Pasadena Playhouse 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 3%

MRS. DOUBTFIRE - Segerstrom Center for the Arts 3%

REEFER MADNESS - the Whitely 3%

SHE LOVES ME - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

ONCE - Electric Company Theatre 2%

MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 2%

FAT HAM - The Geffen 2%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 2%

A STRANGE LOOP - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Broad Stage Theatre 2%

RENT - Conejo Players Theatre 2%

FOOTLOOSE - The Morgan-Wixson Theatre 2%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Santa Clarita Regional Theatre 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Actors' Repertory Theatre Of Simi 2%

NEWSIES - Carpenter Performing Arts Center 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living Truthfully Theatre 8%

CARDENIO: OR DOUBLE FALSEHOOD - Shakespeare by the Sea 8%

MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 7%

MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 5%

WANGLE DANGLE - Hudson Theatres 5%

MICTLAN - Queen of Assumptions 4%

SUKKOT - Skylight 4%

MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 4%

JANE AUSTEN IN 89 MINUTES - Theatre 40 3%

THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 3%

CINDERELLA'S CASTLE - Starkid Productions 3%

DRAGON LADY - Geffen Playhouse 3%

LEWIS AND TOLKIEN - Actors Co-Op 2%

GOD WILL DO THE REST - Artists at Play/Latino Theater Co. 2%

THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY - Geffen 2%

MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA - Rogue Machine 2%

PROVENANCE - The MAIN 2%

KAIROS - East West Players 2%

THE RABBIT QUEEN - The Broadwater Main Stage 2%

GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 2%

HAT BOX - The Garage Theatre 2%

THREE WITCHES - Moving Arts 2%

POWER AND LIGHT - Theatre 40 2%

THE PITCH - The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble 1%

MUSE OF FIRE - Foolish Production Co 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Paloma Malfavon - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 9%

Thomas Winter - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 4%

Eden Kontesz - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 4%

Ana Luiza Bourroul - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Charles Stewart Howard Playhouse 3%

Noah Rivera - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts 3%

Dylan F. Thomas - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 3%

Amanda Webb - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Long Beach Playhouse 3%

Allen Everman - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 3%

Andrea Bear - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 2%

Brooke Lohman - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theater 2%

Barbara Minkus - 70, GIRLS, 70 - The Group Rep 2%

Katerina McCrimmon - FUNNY GIRL - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Dermot Mulroney - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 2%

JT Stipp - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - The Garage Theatre 2%

Cidny Bullens - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 2%

Aric Martin - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Westchester Playhouse 1%

Whitney Kathleen Vigil - CHESS, THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatre 1%

Bouket Fingerhut - GUYS AND DOLLS - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

Kyla Bieger - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 1%

Brian Johnson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 1%

Dani Shay - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 1%

Brady Fritz - FOOTLOOSE - The Colony Theatre 1%

Malachi McCaskill - A STRANGE LOOP - Ahmanson Theatre 1%

Daniel Blinkoff - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 1%

Lissette Garrido - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Candlelight Pavilion/Inland Pacific Ballet 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Mario Silva - CARDENIO: OR DOUBLE FALSEHOOD - Shakespeare by the Sea 6%

Ama Konadu - A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living Truthfully theatre 6%

Robert Nguyen - MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 5%

Josh Hillinger - WANGLE DANGLE - Hudson Theatres 3%

Alisha Soper - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 3%

Brenda James - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - The Group Rep 3%

Kathi Chaplar - MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 3%

Wyatt Logan - THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Tristan-Teja McDaniel as Robert Grove - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Canyon Theatre Guild 2%

Adam J. Smith - WINTER'S TALE - Antaeus 2%

Jaqueline Alberto - THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Alani iLongwe - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Geffen Playhouse 1%

Mary Kennedy - MID LIFE MOOD SWING - The Whitefire Theatre 1%

Victoria Dunn - IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 1%

Sonal Shah - ABCD - Greenway Court Theatre 1%

Ali Axelrad - HITLER’S TASTERS - Rogue Machine 1%

Amanda Godoy - CARDENIO: OR DOUBLE FALSEHOOD - Shakespeare by the Sea 1%

Nikhil Pai - THE OUTSIDER - International City Theatre 1%

Amanda Webb - HAT BOX - The Garage Theatre 1%

Juliet Kennedy - THE ALTRUISTS - The Actors Company - Other Space Theatre 1%

Marcus Wells - DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - Second Wind Entertainment / Hudson Theatres 1%

Dévyan DuMon - PROVENANCE - The MAIN 1%

Chukwudi Iwuji - CYRANO - Pasadena Playhouse 1%

David Tucker - FIGMENTS - Force of Nature Productions 1%

Jaqueline Misaye - AS YOU LIKE IT - Independent Shakespeare Company 1%



Best Play

CARDENIO - shakespeare by the sea 6%

MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 6%

A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Leaving truthfully Theatre 5%

FRANKIE VALLI - La Mirada 5%

STRANGERS ON A TRAIN - Theatre 40 5%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Conejo Players Theatre 5%

THE ALTRUISTS - The Actors Company - Other Space Theatre 3%

MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 3%

GOD WILL DO THE REST - Artists at Play/Latino Theater Co. 3%

THE GROWN-UPS - Baby Teeth 2%

MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Conejo Players Theatre 2%

THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 2%

YERMA - Foolish Production Co 2%

DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - Second Wind Entertainment / Hudson Theatres 2%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Independent Shakespeare Company 2%

IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 2%

SUKKOT - Skylight 2%

THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY - Geffen 2%

PROVENANCE - The Main 2%

THE FRONT PAGE - The Culver City Public Theatre 2%

GROSS OLD MAN - Riot Act 1%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The El Portal Theatre 1%

VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Theatre Palisades 1%

THE BROTHERS SIZE - Geffen Playhouse 1%



Best Production of an Opera

LA BOHEME - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 41%

MADAMA BUTTERFLY - Aratani 22%

RUSALKA - Descanso Gardens 12%

GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 11%

COMET / POPPEA - The Industry Opera 8%

FETE GALANTE - Lyric Opera OC 6%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dave Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 7%

Brian Johnson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 6%

Audrey Valcourt - THE ALTRUISTS - The Actors Company - Other Space Theatre 5%

Angela Balogh Calin - MISALLIANCE - A Noise Within 4%

Bob Wasson - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 4%

D'Angelo Reyes - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 4%

Antonio Troy Ferron - DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - Second Wind Entertainment / Hudson Theatres 3%

Mitchel-Shields/Redmond - MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 3%

Christopher Scott Murillo - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 3%

Yuri Okihana-Benson - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - The Garage Theatre 3%

Mark Mendelson - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 3%

Jason Graham - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 2%

Leah Ramilliano - GOD WILL DO THE REST - Artists at Play/Latino Theater Co. 2%

Sarah Van Sciver - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 2%

Colin Tracy - CHESS, THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatre 2%

Vega Sherman-Seitz - GUYS AND DOLLS - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Dan Volonte - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 2%

Robert Young - IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 2%

Larry Saperstein - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 2%

Jahel Caldera and Katherine Landreth - YERMA - Foolish Production Co 2%

Brian Johnson - ONCE - Electric Company Theatre 2%

John Alexopoulos, Douglas Holiday, Eduardo Arteaga - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Canyon Theatre Guild 2%

Jane Hamor - ABCD - Greenway Court Theater 2%

Yi-Chien Lee - KAIROS - East West Players 1%

Mark Mendelson - SUKKOT - The 6th Act (at the Skylight Theatre) 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 8%

Cricket Myers - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 5%

Celina Lee Surniak - YERMA - Foolish Production Co 5%

Robert Ramirez - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 4%

Dorie Couture - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 4%

Chris Moscatiello - IN THE UNLIKELY EVENT OF AN ACTUAL EMERGENCY - The Hudson Theatres 4%

Stephanie Yackovetsky - CINDERELLA'S CASTLE - Starkid Productions 3%

Andy Nevarez - TAPE - The Broadwater Black Box 3%

Chris Moscatiello - MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA - Rogue Machine 3%

Sarah Van Sciver - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 3%

Josh Bessom - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theater 3%

Cinthia Nava - UNBROKEN BLOSSOMS - East West Players 3%

Eduardo Arteaga - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Canyon Theatre Guild 3%

Dave Mickey - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 2%

Christopher Mosciatello - SUKKOT - The 6th Act (at the Skylight Theatre) 2%

DYLAN LENCH - TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL - Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center 2%

Chris Moscatiello - HUMAN ERROR - Rogue Machine 2%

Cinthia Nava - CARDENIO: OR DOUBLE FALSEHOOD - Shakespeare by the Sea 2%

Elizabeth Rossi - A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS - Theatre 40 2%

Jesse Mandapat - GOD WILL DO THE REST - Artists at Play/Latino Theater Co. 2%

Dave Mickey - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - International City Theatre 2%

Chris Moscatiello - MISALLIANCE - A Noise Within 2%

Tricia Minty - THE BODY OF CIARA MOLLOY: A FALLEN SAINTS TALE - Force of Nature Productions 2%

Lindsay Jones - POTUS - Geffen Playhouse 2%

Jeremy D Thompson - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Dig Deep 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alexandra Ackerman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 8%

Alyssa Felix Garcia - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - The Garage Theatre 6%

Analisa Idalia - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theater 5%

Avery Bebon - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 4%

Andrew Landecker - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 4%

Ashley Becker - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 3%

Arthur Ross - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 2%

Amanda Godoy - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 2%

Andrea Dodson-Ewing - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Austin Arnwine - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 2%

Chloe Haynes - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 2%

Madison Grepo - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 2%

Justine Rafael - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 2%

Jordan Kaiser - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Jennifer Kersey - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 1%

Doran Butler - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Pasadena Playhouse 1%

Danielle Torres - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 1%

Katie Silverman - NICKY & THE ANGELS - The Whitefire Theatre 1%

Josh Hillinger - THE RABBIT QUEEN - Color and Light Theatre 1%

Yas Ghasiri - TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL - Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center 1%

Bretlyn Lazaris - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 1%

Bryan Vickery - CHESS, THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatre 1%

Carter Friedhof - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 1%

Sarah Marie - FOOTLOOSE - The Morgan-Wixson Theatre 1%

Wilkie Ferguson III - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Pasadena Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Charly Taylor - A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - LIVING TRUTH-FULLY THEATRE 8%

April Hom - MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 5%

Addyson Bell - DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - Second Wind Entertainment / Hudson Theatres 5%

Benjamin Rawls - WANGLE DANGLE - Hudson Theatres 4%

Amy Earhart - MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 4%

Rodolfo Ornelas - THE ALTRUISTS - The Actors Company - Other Space Theatre 3%

Adanna Paul - THREE WITCHES - Moving Arts 3%

Alex Syiek - CLUE - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Avery Deutsch - THE GROWN-UPS - Baby Teeth 2%

Natalie Lander - SUKKOT - The 6th Act (at the Skylight Theatre) 2%

Katie Silverman - THE PITCH - The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble 2%

Arye Gross - UNBROKEN BLOSSOMS - East West Players 1%

Andrew Hawtrey - HUMAN ERROR - Rogue Machine 1%

Alec Yamartino - CARDENIO: OR DOUBLE FALSEHOOD - Shakespeare by the Sea 1%

Bukola Ogunmola - AS YOU LIKE IT - Independent Shakespeare Company 1%

Alex Husmann - THREE WITCHES - Moving Arts 1%

Tamlyn Tomita - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 1%

Yasmine (Truth) Reid - IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) - Costa Mesa Playhouse 1%

Alexandra Hellquist - UNBROKEN BLOSSOMS - East West Players 1%

Brian Rohan - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 1%

Richard Martinez - IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 1%

William Elsman - AS YOU LIKE IT - Independent Shakespeare Company 1%

Bobby Gonzalez - THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 1%

Anish Chandak - FIGMENTS - Force of Nature Productions 1%

Robert Young - HAT BOX - The Garage Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theater 17%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The El Portal Theatre 10%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Santa Clarita Regional Theatre 10%

ALADDIN, THE PRINCESS, AND THE MAGIC LAMP - Theatre 40 9%

THE ROAD TO OZ - Electric Company Theatre 7%

CURIOUS GEORGE-THE MUSICAL - Inland Valley Repertory Theatre for Young Audiences 7%

CINDERELLA - Pacific Opera/West Hollywood Arts 7%

BIGGEST LITTLE HOUSE IN THE FOREST - Storybook Family Playhouse 7%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS: YOUTH EDITION - Conejo Players Theatre 5%

HANSEL Y GRETEL - Lyric Opera OC 4%

GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERSNORP - The Culver City Public Theatre 4%

MID SUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - House of Bards 3%

SLEEPING BEAUTY - Conejo Players Theatre 3%

NICKY & THE ANGELS - The Whitefire Theatre 3%

GOOD NIGHT, STARS - Storybook Family Playhouse 3%



Favorite Local Theatre

Shakespeare by the Sea 8%

Living Truthfully Theatre 5%

Valley Opera and Performing Arts 5%

Geffen Playhouse 4%

The Group Rep 3%

Hudson Theatres 3%

Electric Company Theatre 3%

Los Angeles Theatre Center 3%

East West Players 3%

Moorpark High Street Arts Center 3%

Fountain Theatre 3%

Pasadena Playhouse 3%

Independent Shakespeare Company 3%

The Colony Theatre 3%

Loft Ensemble 2%

Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Hollywood Fringe Festival 2%

The Garage Theatre 2%

Baby Teeth 2%

La Mirada Theatre 2%

Zephyr Theatre 2%

Act One Project 2%

IAMA Theatre Company 1%

The MAIN 1%

Jaxx Theatre 1%



