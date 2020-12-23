Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Los Angeles! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for Los Angeles: Best Ensemble

AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018 10%



NEWSIES

7%

MARY POPPINS

5%

- Candlelight Pavilion - 2020- Rose Center Theater - 2020

Choreographer of the Decade

Andy Blankenbuehler - HAMILTON - Hollywood Pantages Theatre - 2019 18%

Dan Magnus - AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018 14%

Janet Renslow - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 11%



Community Theatre Of The Decade

Long Beach Playhouse 22%

IVRT- Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 15%

Rose Center Theater 12%



Costume Design of the Decade

Paul Tazewell - HAMILTON - Hollywood Pantages Theatre - 2019 19%

Roxy Astor - AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018 17%

Angela M. Eads - LOST IN YONKERS - Group Rep Theatre - 2017 13%



Dancer Of The Decade

Jenna Stocks - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 18%

Shelly O'Rourke - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 17%

Keenon Hooks - HAIRSPRAY - Simi Valley Cutlural Arts Center - 2015 14%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Chris Carver - AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018 14%

Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - Hollywood Pantages Theatre - 2019 13%

Janet Renslow - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 10%



Director of a Play of the Decade

John Farmanesh-Bocca - TEMPEST REDUX - Odyssey Theatre Ensemble and The New American Theatre - 2016 12%

Arden Teresa Lewis - A THORN IN THE FAMILY PAW - Theatre West - 2016 10%

Susan Morgenstern - TRUE COLORS - The Braid, formerly Jewish Women's Theatre - 2020 7%



First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Whitefire Theatre 8%

Long Beach Playhouse 7%

Hollywood Pantages Theatre 6%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Chris Caputo - MARY POPPINS - Rose Center Theater - 2020 11%

Andrew Schmedake - NATIVE SON - Antaeus Theatre Company - 2020 8%

Donny Jackson - CABARET - Long Beach Playhouse - 2017 8%



Performer Of The Decade

Barbara Brownell - A DULL PAIN TURNED SHARP - Group Rep Theatre - 2017 7%

Jimmy Saiz - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 7%

Sam Tanng - THE UNEXPECTED GUEST - Long Beach Playhouse - 2020 7%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Dimo Kim Musical Theatre Factory - 2019 16%

AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018 11%

HAMILTON - Hollywood Pantages Theatre - 2017 10%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

LOST IN YONKERS - Group Rep Theatre - 2020 10%

TRUE COLORS - The Braid, formerly Jewish Women's Theatre - 2020 7%

THE UNEXPECTED GUEST - Long Beach Playhouse - 2020 6%



Set Design Of The Decade

Stephen Gifford - CABARET - Celebration Theatre - 2018 11%

Francois-Pierre Couture - A MEXICAN TRILOGY: AN AMERICAN STORY - Latino Theatre Company - 2016 9%

Edward E. Haynes, Jr. - NATIVE SON - Antaeus Theatre Company - 2018 9%



Sound Design of the Decade

Jeff Gardner - NATIVE SON - Antaeus Theatre Company - 2017 14%

Jonathan Burke - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - 5-Star Theatricals - 2018 12%

Jonathan Burke - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - 5-Star Theatricals - 2017 10%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Long Beach Playhouse 9%

Theatre West 7%

The Braid, formerly Jewish Womens Theatre 6%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

The Actors Fund 24%

Center Theatre Group 23%

Theatre West 14%



Top Streaming Production/Performance

TRUE COLORS - The Braid, formerly Jewish Women's Theatre - 2020 15%

NINE WINNING ONE ACTS - Group Rep Theatre - 2020 15%

LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE - Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 12%

