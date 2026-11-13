FRAGGLE ROCK: BACK TO THE ROCK LIVE! to Tour to La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

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Jim Henson's musical, fun-loving Fraggles are dancing their cares away across North America and coming to La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts in Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE, the first-ever live touring show based on The Jim Henson Company's beloved franchise.

Gobo, Red, Mokey, Wembley, and Boober Fraggle discover the legend of the Celebration Stone - an ancient Fraggle treasure that has the power to bring everyone together for the greatest party of all time, but was shattered and lost generations ago. As the Fraggles set off on an exhilarating, adventurous journey exploring exciting new caves within Fraggle Rock and even beyond, they discover magic that they never knew existed, and learn to work together to unite the lost pieces of the magical artifact. Can the Fraggles succeed in their quest to bring the Celebration Stone back to Fraggle Rock so everyone can enjoy the most incredible party in Fraggle history? And along the way, will they find something even more memorable and heartfelt than they could have ever imagined?

Based on the Emmy-winning Apple TV original series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, this all-new, family friendly live stage adventure features colorful new walkaround versions of the Fraggles, new puppet versions of their industrious friends the Doozers, and a visit from a giant Gorg, as well as exciting original puppet creature friends - all built by the renowned Jim Henson's Creature Shop. Featuring fan-favorite songs and exciting visual effects, this musical stage adventure welcomes audiences on a joyful, nostalgia-filled trip to Fraggle Rock. With lots of music, laughter and imagination, it's an unforgettable live experience that will have Silly Creatures of all ages dancing in the aisles!

Written and directed by John Tartaglia (Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical, Stephen Schwartz's The Secret Silk), the interactive live musical features both new and classic Fraggle songs, eye-popping immersive stage effects and all the hilarious, heartwarming magic that has kept Fraggle Rock captivating generations of audiences for over 40 years.

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