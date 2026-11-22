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Chico's Angels alums, Kay Sedia, & Frieda Laye will hit the stage with their updated Holiday show, “Feliz NaviDivas: Tijuana Wonderland." They're festive, they're fabulous, and they've probably had too much “Champurrado”. You've never seen Christmas sparkle quite like this—unless you've spent it stuck in Tijuana.

Kay Sedia and Frieda Laye, of CHICO'S ANGELS, return to the Cavern Club Cabaret with their hilarious Holiday show! This year's show features guest players Michael Deni, Cher Ferreyra and Ronni Saxon, who help Kay and Frieda in their quest to resolve a bet deep in the heart of a Tijuana Wonderland!

Directed by Jim Fall, Feliz NaviDIVAS is a gift stuffed with all the music and comedy that you can fit in the basement of a Mexican Restaurant!

Written by Oscar Quintero and Danny Casillas. Directed by Jim Fall

Feliz Navi Divas: Tijuana Wonderland staring Kay Sedia & Frieda Laye runs from December 4-13 with twelve performances: Thursdays 8pm; Fridays 8pm; Saturdays at 1pm 4pm & 7pm; Sundays at 1pm & 4pm; Tickets are $30 - at the Cavern Club Cabaret @ Castia Del Campo Restaurant 1920 Hyperion Ave Los Angeles, CA 90027

About Kay Sedia

Kay was born in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, Kay is the youngest of 18 children and the prettiest of them all. So pretty in fact: she won the title and crown of Miss Tijuana Natural Springs Water, “The water that springs right thru you”. One of her duties as Miss Tijuana Springs was a self-guided, one-woman boat tour of the Pacific Ocean via San Diego. Thought to be dead and lost at sea, Kay emerged back into the border spotlight. It was the charity she founded, “Save the Donkeys,” which let her hometown know that she was O-Kay! She soon became romantically involved with her hunky arresting immigration officer. To prove her love to him, she joined the police academy… and failed. She then turned to high fashion modeling where she could make lots of money using her stylish good looks and charming personality. She had huge success with modeling girdles in the Penny Saver Magazine. After being spotted there, she was asked to join the crime-fighting trio Chico's Angels.

Kay Sedia also can be seen in the Netflix original show, RuPaul's “Aj and the Queen” episode COLUMBUS. Kay has made guest appearances on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “KTLA Morning News,” “Good Day LA.” “The Dish” and has been featured in the pages of “Entertainment Weekly,” “FrontiersLA,” “The Advocate."

About Frieda Laye

Frieda Laye is best known as one of CHICO'S ANGELS, but is now breaking out on her own, leaving the world of crime solving to find a life of… well, A life.

Try as she might, she tends to rely on her experience as a "Dance Hostess", "Escort" and other professions in quotes, too much to truly break away.

Frieda has been seen in "Kath & Kim", episode OLDER, the cutting room floor of the movie "He's Just Not That Into You" and in the vicinity of Santa Monica and Orange on various evenings

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 9% 2 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 3 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 5% 4 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 5 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% 5 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Curtis Theatre 5% 3 Colony Theatre 4% 4 Jaxx Theatre 4% 5 Gem Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 5% 3 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 3% 4 Kasey Hentz - SWEET CHARITY Jaxx Theatre 3% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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