Eric Ulloa & Andrew Keenan-Bolger's MIKEY'S ARMY to Screen at OUTFEST in LA

Jamie Forshaw and Evan Mayer, Kyle Beckley Abourizk, Thomas Laub and Mike Mosallam's short film, Mikey's Army will screen as part of the 2023 Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival in Los Angeles. A fierce and fabulous coming of age story written by Eric Ulloa (The Nana Project, Nickelodeon's "Meet the Alphabeats") and directed by Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Submissions Only, Sign) is set to screen on Saturday, March 25th at 12 PM at the TLC Chinese 6 Theatres (6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028) with additional online screenings Wednesday, March 29 through Sunday, April 2, 2023. Tickets can be purchased online here.



The cast of Mikey's Army features Mark "Markie" Aguirre as Mikey, Claybourne Elder ("The Gilded Age") as Chad Hartman, Krystina Alabado (Better Nate Than Never) as Autumn Jones, Shuga Cain ("RuPaul's Drag Race") as Lady Slay, Jennifer Sanchez (Submissions Only) as Mom, and Timmy Thompson as Brian.



Mikey's Army tells the story of 16-year-old Mikey Alvarez who finds himself at a pivotal moment - that moment when you know it's time to be open and honest about what you're feeling inside and finally speak your truth. Not feeling quite ready for such a moment, Mikey unwittingly conjures courage from a trio of fierce and fabulous guides who appear in an explosion of glitter and glitz. Can a Drag Queen, an international Pop star, and an action film heartthrob tackle a mission this big and give Mikey the confidence he needs?



The creative team for Mikey's Army also includes cinematography by Alejandro Mejía AMC, editing by Andrew Keenan-Bolger, production design by Rachel Buksbazen, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and Sandy Shelton, and music by Brett Rybeck.



Thomas Schumacher, Drama Club Productions and Reyana Productions are executive producers.

ABOUT OUTFEST

Established in 1982, Outfest is a Queer arts, media, and entertainment organization offering programs designed to increase access, diversity and visibility for storytellers and audiences alike. What began as a Queer film festival has become a movement. After 40 years of bringing LGBTQIA+ stories to regional, then national, and now global audiences, Outfest is a force for change in the world. We tell human stories. When told with authenticity and compassion, the stories we tell not only provide inspiration to those within LGBTQIA+ communities, they hold the power to change hearts and minds of those who do share our lived experience. Outfest helps LGBTQIA+ storytellers overcome barriers to entry into the entertainment industry by providing critical skills, access and support to both emerging and established filmmakers.