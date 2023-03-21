Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Eric Ulloa & Andrew Keenan-Bolger's MIKEY'S ARMY to Screen at OUTFEST in LA

Eric Ulloa & Andrew Keenan-Bolger's MIKEY'S ARMY to Screen at OUTFEST in LA

The film is set to screen on Saturday, March 25th at 12 PM at the TLC Chinese 6 Theatres.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Jamie Forshaw and Evan Mayer, Kyle Beckley Abourizk, Thomas Laub and Mike Mosallam's short film, Mikey's Army will screen as part of the 2023 Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival in Los Angeles. A fierce and fabulous coming of age story written by Eric Ulloa (The Nana Project, Nickelodeon's "Meet the Alphabeats") and directed by Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Submissions Only, Sign) is set to screen on Saturday, March 25th at 12 PM at the TLC Chinese 6 Theatres (6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028) with additional online screenings Wednesday, March 29 through Sunday, April 2, 2023. Tickets can be purchased online here.

The cast of Mikey's Army features Mark "Markie" Aguirre as Mikey, Claybourne Elder ("The Gilded Age") as Chad Hartman, Krystina Alabado (Better Nate Than Never) as Autumn Jones, Shuga Cain ("RuPaul's Drag Race") as Lady Slay, Jennifer Sanchez (Submissions Only) as Mom, and Timmy Thompson as Brian.

Mikey's Army tells the story of 16-year-old Mikey Alvarez who finds himself at a pivotal moment - that moment when you know it's time to be open and honest about what you're feeling inside and finally speak your truth. Not feeling quite ready for such a moment, Mikey unwittingly conjures courage from a trio of fierce and fabulous guides who appear in an explosion of glitter and glitz. Can a Drag Queen, an international Pop star, and an action film heartthrob tackle a mission this big and give Mikey the confidence he needs?

The creative team for Mikey's Army also includes cinematography by Alejandro Mejía AMC, editing by Andrew Keenan-Bolger, production design by Rachel Buksbazen, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and Sandy Shelton, and music by Brett Rybeck.

Thomas Schumacher, Drama Club Productions and Reyana Productions are executive producers.

ABOUT OUTFEST

Established in 1982, Outfest is a Queer arts, media, and entertainment organization offering programs designed to increase access, diversity and visibility for storytellers and audiences alike. What began as a Queer film festival has become a movement. After 40 years of bringing LGBTQIA+ stories to regional, then national, and now global audiences, Outfest is a force for change in the world. We tell human stories. When told with authenticity and compassion, the stories we tell not only provide inspiration to those within LGBTQIA+ communities, they hold the power to change hearts and minds of those who do share our lived experience. Outfest helps LGBTQIA+ storytellers overcome barriers to entry into the entertainment industry by providing critical skills, access and support to both emerging and established filmmakers.




MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG & More Lead Los Angeles April 2023 Theater Top Picks Photo
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG & More Lead Los Angeles' April 2023 Theater Top Picks
Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Our top picks for April 2023 include Merrily We Roll Along, Peter and the Starcatcher, and more!
Latino Theater Company to Present Organización Secreta Teatro in Two Experimental W Photo
Latino Theater Company to Present Organización Secreta Teatro in Two Experimental Works
Latino Theater Company will present Mexico City’s interdisciplinary, experimental ensemble Organización Secreta Teatro in two new performance works.
Interview: Ed F. Martin Leaving His Indelible Mark With His KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Photo
Interview: Ed F. Martin Leaving His Indelible Mark With His KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN
Next up at A Noise Within, Manuel Puig’s Kiss of the Spider Woman beginning April 1, 2023 (with previews starting March 26th). Michael Michetti directs this classic two-hander with Adrián González and Ed F. Martin. Ed, a familiar face on the Los Angeles stages, managed to squeeze out some time between rehearsals to answer a few of my queries.  
Echo Theater Company Presents THAT PERFECT PLACE Photo
Echo Theater Company Presents THAT PERFECT PLACE
The Echo Theater Company presents That Perfect Place, a beautiful imagining by writer/performer Brent Jennings of what his mentally challenged brother might have said, had he been able to speak.

More Hot Stories For You


Echo Theater Company Presents THAT PERFECT PLACEEcho Theater Company Presents THAT PERFECT PLACE
March 21, 2023

The Echo Theater Company presents That Perfect Place, a beautiful imagining by writer/performer Brent Jennings of what his mentally challenged brother might have said, had he been able to speak.
Echo Theater Company Presents THAT PERFECT PLACE Next MonthEcho Theater Company Presents THAT PERFECT PLACE Next Month
March 21, 2023

The Echo Theater Company presents That Perfect Place, a beautiful imagining by writer/performer Brent Jennings of what his mentally challenged brother might have said, had he been able to speak.
The Fountain Theatre Extends THE LIFESPAN OF A FACTThe Fountain Theatre Extends THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT
March 21, 2023

Based on the nonfiction book named “Best of the Year” by the Huffington Post, this highly entertaining, very funny new play follows young intern Jim Fingal, whose first assignment at an elite New York magazine is to fact check an essay written by a highly celebrated and cantankerous author.
Camerata Pacifica Presents Libby Larsen World Premiere, Works By Pärt, Rachmaninoff, Taktakishvili, and MoreCamerata Pacifica Presents Libby Larsen World Premiere, Works By Pärt, Rachmaninoff, Taktakishvili, and More
March 21, 2023

Camerata Pacifica, hailed as one of the nation's most musically adventurous chamber ensembles, continues its season with the world premiere of Land by Grammy Award-winning composer Libby Larsen, commissioned for Camerata Pacifica by Joan Davidson in memory of her late husband, John Schnittker.
Photos: First Look At GIFTED At Loft EnsemblePhotos: First Look At GIFTED At Loft Ensemble
March 20, 2023

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced its next production, Gifted by Bob DeRosa. See photos from the production.
share