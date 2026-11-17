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It's Christmas at The Limelight Club with Emily Goglia on Monday, December 14, at Three Clubs on Vine Street in Hollywood. The holiday cheer will begin at 8pm and special guests will be announced shortly.

Emily Goglia brings a taste of the New York City cabaret scene to Los Angeles in her residency at Bar Lubitsch — and this month she's sleigh-ing it! Join her for a holly jolly cocktail and a fresh new show every month, filled with your favorite Broadway tunes along with stories, comedy, and an ever-changing list as long as Santa's — featuring LA's top singers, Broadway vets, magicians, and stand-up comics.

Goglia has played packed houses at New York's Feinstein's/54 Below, Metropolitan Room, LA's Rockwell Table & Stage, and a sold-out run of her award-winning solo show STAGES in the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Fresh off her performance in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl alongside Cynthia Erivo and Adam Lambert, she can be seen singing with Christina Aguilera in her Masterclass online video, in FOX's Grease, Live!, NBC's The Sing Off, and she most recently became the winner of the CW's Christmas Caroler Challenge. Other credits include Mae in Reefer Madness (LA revival opposite Kristen Bell), Sally Bowles in Cabaret and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (both for 5 Star Theatricals), Evita (Eva Peron/Palos Verdes), Kinky Boots (Lauren/3D Theatricals), Rent (Maureen/McCoy Rigby Entertainment), The Life of Death (Jackie/CTG), and Megan in A Transparent Musical at the Mark Taper Forum (directed by Tony nominee Tina Landau). Goglia also performs with the viral sensation Postmodern Jukebox and travels the world with Disney in Concert. Her voice-over talents will be featured in the upcoming animated short Bug Therapy alongside Jay Leno, Dr. Phil, Meghan Trainor, Tom Green, and Sterling K. Brown. Her singing voice can currently be heard in several movies and on several studio albums, including Wicked.

Admission is $20–$25 in advance and $30 at the door. VIP seating is available for $150 (a table with four seats in the first two rows).

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 10% 2 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 7% 3 ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 5% 4 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 5% 5 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 4% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 13% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 4% 4 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% 5 PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Conundrum Theatre Company 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 3 Jaxx Theatre 4% 4 Colony Theatre 4% 5 Gem Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 2 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 3 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 4% 4 Evelyn R. Carter - ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 4% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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