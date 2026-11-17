"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Emily Goglia to Bring Christmas Cabaret to Three Clubs on Vine in Hollywood
Admission is $20-$25 in advance and $30 at the door, with doors opening at 7:30 pm.
It's Christmas at The Limelight Club with Emily Goglia on Monday, December 14, at Three Clubs on Vine Street in Hollywood. The holiday cheer will begin at 8pm and special guests will be announced shortly.
Emily Goglia brings a taste of the New York City cabaret scene to Los Angeles in her residency at Bar Lubitsch — and this month she's sleigh-ing it! Join her for a holly jolly cocktail and a fresh new show every month, filled with your favorite Broadway tunes along with stories, comedy, and an ever-changing list as long as Santa's — featuring LA's top singers, Broadway vets, magicians, and stand-up comics.
Goglia has played packed houses at New York's Feinstein's/54 Below, Metropolitan Room, LA's Rockwell Table & Stage, and a sold-out run of her award-winning solo show STAGES in the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Fresh off her performance in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl alongside Cynthia Erivo and Adam Lambert, she can be seen singing with Christina Aguilera in her Masterclass online video, in FOX's Grease, Live!, NBC's The Sing Off, and she most recently became the winner of the CW's Christmas Caroler Challenge. Other credits include Mae in Reefer Madness (LA revival opposite Kristen Bell), Sally Bowles in Cabaret and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (both for 5 Star Theatricals), Evita (Eva Peron/Palos Verdes), Kinky Boots (Lauren/3D Theatricals), Rent (Maureen/McCoy Rigby Entertainment), The Life of Death (Jackie/CTG), and Megan in A Transparent Musical at the Mark Taper Forum (directed by Tony nominee Tina Landau). Goglia also performs with the viral sensation Postmodern Jukebox and travels the world with Disney in Concert. Her voice-over talents will be featured in the upcoming animated short Bug Therapy alongside Jay Leno, Dr. Phil, Meghan Trainor, Tom Green, and Sterling K. Brown. Her singing voice can currently be heard in several movies and on several studio albums, including Wicked.
Admission is $20–$25 in advance and $30 at the door. VIP seating is available for $150 (a table with four seats in the first two rows).
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