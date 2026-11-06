When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
El Capitan Theatre to Screen THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL, HOME ALONE and More in November
The Road to the Holidays series will feature three holiday films, classic Disney shorts, and a special Q&A with Brian Henson.
The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood will continue its Centennial Celebration with the Road to the Holidays series, featuring screenings of three holiday classics from November 13 through November 22, 2026.
The series will include Disney's The Santa Clause, 20th Century Studios' Home Alone, and Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol. Each film will be accompanied by a classic animated short, and guests will have the opportunity to take photos at a holiday-themed photo installation.
THE SANTA CLAUSE — November 13–15
Disney's The Santa Clause will screen November 13–15, with the animated short On Ice playing before each presentation.
The 1994 holiday comedy stars Tim Allen as Scott Calvin, a divorced father who unexpectedly takes on the role of Santa Claus after an unusual Christmas Eve encounter.
HOME ALONE — November 16–18
20th Century Studios' Home Alone will screen November 16–18, accompanied by the animated short The Hockey Champ.
The 1990 comedy follows Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, an eight-year-old boy accidentally left behind when his family travels for Christmas. Kevin must defend his home against two burglars while discovering the importance of family.
A limited-time $5 ticket offer will be available for Tuesday screenings of Home Alone.
THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL — November 20–22
Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol will screen November 20–22, featuring the song "When Love Is Gone" and the animated short The Art of Skiing.
The 1992 musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol stars Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge alongside Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and other Muppet characters.
Director and producer Brian Henson will participate in a special Q&A following the 7 p.m. screening on Friday, November 20.
Showtimes and Ticket Information
Daily screenings for each film will take place at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.
General admission tickets are $20 for guests of all ages. A special three-movie bundle is available for $45 and includes one ticket to each film. The bundle can be purchased by calling 1-800-DISNEY-6.
Specialty concessions will also be available for purchase during the series, while supplies last.
The Road to the Holidays series is part of the El Capitan Theatre's ongoing Centennial Celebration, highlighting the historic Hollywood venue's tradition of presenting Disney films and special theatrical events.
Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantheatre.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved.
Photo Credit: ©2026 Disney Enterprises. All Rights Reserved.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
How to Write a Holiday
North Coast Repertory (12/16-12/27)
|
The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-11/22)
|
Woof
Odyssey Theatre (10/03-11/08)
|
‘Romeo and Juliet: Time Enough for Love’
Atwater Village Theatre (11/13-12/19)
|
Assassins
The Actors Company — The Other Space (11/06-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Showstopper
Whitefire Theatre (10/15-11/14)
|
Fiddler on the Roof
Center Theatre Group (2/13-3/14)
|
Pussy, King of the Pirates
UCLA Nimoy Theater (1/08-1/09)
|
Grammy-Winning Jazz Pianist Gregg Karukas Brings Holiday Jazz to Sierra Madre Playhouse
Sierra Madre Playhouse (12/13-12/13)
|
Pirates of Penzance in One Act Presented by The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players
The Plaza Theatre (4/24-4/24)