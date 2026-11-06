El Capitan Theatre to Screen THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL, HOME ALONE and More in November

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The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood will continue its Centennial Celebration with the Road to the Holidays series, featuring screenings of three holiday classics from November 13 through November 22, 2026.

The series will include Disney's The Santa Clause, 20th Century Studios' Home Alone, and Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol. Each film will be accompanied by a classic animated short, and guests will have the opportunity to take photos at a holiday-themed photo installation.

THE SANTA CLAUSE — November 13–15

Disney's The Santa Clause will screen November 13–15, with the animated short On Ice playing before each presentation.

The 1994 holiday comedy stars Tim Allen as Scott Calvin, a divorced father who unexpectedly takes on the role of Santa Claus after an unusual Christmas Eve encounter.

HOME ALONE — November 16–18

20th Century Studios' Home Alone will screen November 16–18, accompanied by the animated short The Hockey Champ.

The 1990 comedy follows Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, an eight-year-old boy accidentally left behind when his family travels for Christmas. Kevin must defend his home against two burglars while discovering the importance of family.

A limited-time $5 ticket offer will be available for Tuesday screenings of Home Alone.

THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL — November 20–22

Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol will screen November 20–22, featuring the song "When Love Is Gone" and the animated short The Art of Skiing.

The 1992 musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol stars Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge alongside Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and other Muppet characters.

Director and producer Brian Henson will participate in a special Q&A following the 7 p.m. screening on Friday, November 20.

Showtimes and Ticket Information

Daily screenings for each film will take place at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.

General admission tickets are $20 for guests of all ages. A special three-movie bundle is available for $45 and includes one ticket to each film. The bundle can be purchased by calling 1-800-DISNEY-6.

Specialty concessions will also be available for purchase during the series, while supplies last.

The Road to the Holidays series is part of the El Capitan Theatre's ongoing Centennial Celebration, highlighting the historic Hollywood venue's tradition of presenting Disney films and special theatrical events.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantheatre.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved.



Photo Credit: ©2026 Disney Enterprises. All Rights Reserved.

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