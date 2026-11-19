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On Tuesday, December 1, 2026, Education Through Music-Los Angeles (ETM-LA) will host its 21st Year Benefit Gala at the Skirball Cultural Center. Supporters from the music, film, business, and education communities will join ETM-LA's annual fundraiser for a night celebrating music champions while raising awareness for comprehensive music education in under-resourced schools. ETM-LA's collective work to date has provided 160,000+ music classes to over 180,000+ students.

Awarded to those 'whose contributions through music and the arts have positively impacted lives,' ETM-LA will honor Grammy-Award Winning Music Supervisors Julianne Jordan & Julia Michels (A Star is Born; Pitch Perfect), Music Educator Anthony 'Tony' White, The Laufey Foundation, and UMass Global - School of Education. This annual féte will feature exclusive appearances and performances by special guests, including Elizabeth Banks, Kris Bowers, Este Haim, Mike Knobloch, The Filharmonic, ETM-LA Student Ensembles, and more. Honorary Chair Members include Emily Bear, John Debney, Dr. Debra Duardo, Michael Giacchino, Mike Knobloch, Harvey Mason Jr., Rickey Minor, Randy Spendlove, and Meghan Trainor. Gala Co-Chairs are Lola Debney, Christopher Lennertz, and Delia Orjuela.

After visiting an ETM-LA partner school, Michels shared, "...Music education gives kids an opportunity to express themselves in ways they never have, and that leads to them being more confident [which] leads to collaboration." 'I am so proud to be a part of an organization that brings in the very best [teachers] and can really make these kids' day...ETM-LA has really changed the landscape in music education,' remarked fellow Honoree Jordan.

White stated, 'My hope for the future of music education in Los Angeles is that we'll be able to bring all of our partners together...so we can give more to our kids and our community. That no child who wants to be a part of [music] will be denied.' ETM-LA Executive Director Victoria Lanier shared, 'Our vision is that all students, our leaders of today and tomorrow can thrive. We're grateful for our incredible champions who uplift our mission. They get it. It's about furthering access to comprehensive music and arts learning for each student, in each school, across all zip codes.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 9% 2 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 6% 3 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 6% 4 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 5% 5 ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% 4 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 5 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Jaxx Theatre 4% 3 Colony Theatre 4% 4 Conundrum Theatre Company 4% 5 Gem Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 7% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 3 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 4% 4 Andrew Young - HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 3% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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