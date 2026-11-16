NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Soraya will present 20th Century Studios' Edward Scissorhands in Concert Live to Film. This concert debuted on Oct. 10 in Montreal at the Place des Arts. The Dec 5 and Dec 6 concerts at The Soraya mark the West Coast and Los Angeles premiere of Edward Scissorhands in Concert Live to Film.

The concert features the quirky modern fairytale with GRAMMY award-winning composer Danny Elfman's ethereal, emotive musical score performed live by the CSUN Symphony Orchestra. Conductor John Roscigno will lead the concert at The Soraya on Sat Dec 5 at 7PM and Sun Dec 6 at 3PM.

ABOUT EDWARD SCISSORHANDS FILM AND SCORE

Released in 1990 and directed by Tim Burton (Beetlejuice, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas), the film centers on Edward (Johnny Depp), a gentle artificial man with scissors for hands. Orphaned and unfinished by his creator (Vincent Price in his final role), Edward longs for connection. Soon he is coaxed into joining the town's pastel suburban community. At first a sensation amidst the uniformity, his uniqueness eventually sparks jealousy and suspicion among the neighbors. Along the way, Edward develops a tender romance with Kim (Winona Ryder). Edward Scissorhands is celebrated for its poignant exploration of acceptance, enduring love, and the challenges of being misunderstood.

Composer Danny Elfman's enchanting, thematic score combines with Burton's distinctive stylistic choices to create the film's iconic atmosphere. The score is one of the early collaborations between Elfman and Burton, a partnership that has continued across many notable projects.

Edward Scissorhands in Concert Live to Film is presented by The Soraya. The film is rated PG-13. For tickets starting at $48 and further information, visit www.TheSoraya.org.

The presentation is licensed by Disney Concerts.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 10% 2 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 7% 3 ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 5% 4 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 4% 5 THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 4% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 13% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 4% 4 PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Conundrum Theatre Company 3% 5 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 3 Jaxx Theatre 5% 4 Colony Theatre 4% 5 Gem Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 2 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 3 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 4% 4 Evelyn R. Carter - ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 4% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming