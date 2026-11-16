"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
EDWARD SCISSORHANDS IN CONCERT LIVE TO FILM to Make West Coast Premiere at The Soraya
Conductor John Roscigno will lead the CSUN Symphony Orchestra in Danny Elfman's live-to-picture score for EDWARD SCISSORHANDS.
The Soraya will present 20th Century Studios' Edward Scissorhands in Concert Live to Film. This concert debuted on Oct. 10 in Montreal at the Place des Arts. The Dec 5 and Dec 6 concerts at The Soraya mark the West Coast and Los Angeles premiere of Edward Scissorhands in Concert Live to Film.
The concert features the quirky modern fairytale with GRAMMY award-winning composer Danny Elfman's ethereal, emotive musical score performed live by the CSUN Symphony Orchestra. Conductor John Roscigno will lead the concert at The Soraya on Sat Dec 5 at 7PM and Sun Dec 6 at 3PM.
ABOUT EDWARD SCISSORHANDS FILM AND SCORE
Released in 1990 and directed by Tim Burton (Beetlejuice, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas), the film centers on Edward (Johnny Depp), a gentle artificial man with scissors for hands. Orphaned and unfinished by his creator (Vincent Price in his final role), Edward longs for connection. Soon he is coaxed into joining the town's pastel suburban community. At first a sensation amidst the uniformity, his uniqueness eventually sparks jealousy and suspicion among the neighbors. Along the way, Edward develops a tender romance with Kim (Winona Ryder). Edward Scissorhands is celebrated for its poignant exploration of acceptance, enduring love, and the challenges of being misunderstood.
Composer Danny Elfman's enchanting, thematic score combines with Burton's distinctive stylistic choices to create the film's iconic atmosphere. The score is one of the early collaborations between Elfman and Burton, a partnership that has continued across many notable projects.
Edward Scissorhands in Concert Live to Film is presented by The Soraya. The film is rated PG-13. For tickets starting at $48 and further information, visit www.TheSoraya.org.
The presentation is licensed by Disney Concerts.
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