ECHO LUBIMOVKA Los Angeles Festival to Present Six Plays This November

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The third annual Echo Lubimovka Los Angeles Independent Theater Festival will take place November 21–22, 2026, at Highways Performance Space and Gallery in Santa Monica, California.

The two-day event will feature six contemporary plays presented in Russian and English, bringing together playwrights, directors, actors, and producers from international theater and film communities.

Echo Lubimovka is an international continuation of the independent Lubimovka Festival, which presented contemporary drama in Russia for more than three decades. Following the events of February 2022 and the emigration of many participating artists, independent organizers began presenting the festival in cities around the world.

The initiative has since expanded to 26 cities across 19 countries, providing opportunities for contemporary Russian-language plays to reach audiences through translations and staged readings.

The Los Angeles edition aims to connect theater professionals across cultures and languages while supporting the development of new work. In 2025, the festival collaborated with UCLA's Slavic Department, inviting students to translate a selected play as part of their coursework.

2026 Festival Program

The festival will present six plays over two days, exploring themes including immigration, relationships, artificial intelligence, identity, disability, and personal freedom.

Saturday, November 21

CONFUSION

Written by Aliaksei Makeichik

Directed by Dmitry Zimin

Presented in Russian with English subtitles.

A comedy about therapy, fear, and relationships, following two people attempting to understand themselves and one another.

MUM!

Written by Anna Vlasiuk

Directed by Jenna-Rose Hannah

Presented in English with Russian subtitles.

A story examining immigration, motherhood, loneliness, and the challenges of beginning a new life in another country.

MORON

Written by Vasily Sigarev

Directed by Artem Nasybulin

Presented in Russian with English subtitles.

A play exploring artificial intelligence, storytelling, and the increasingly uncertain boundaries between human experience and technology.

Sunday, November 22

HOW SASHA CAME TO LOVE BEER?

Written by Sasha Ostras

Directed by Angelina Podorozhnaya

Presented in Russian with English subtitles.

A coming-of-age story about first love, freedom, and the ways people revisit their younger selves through memory.

A COUPLE OF THOUGHTS IN A MATCHBOX

Written by Alexander Sokoltsov

Directed by Anastasia Demidova

Presented in English with Russian subtitles.

A drama exploring teaching, disability, loss, acceptance, and the importance of recognizing another person's experiences.

OPEN RELATIONSHIP

Written by Igor Sergeev

Directed by Dima Barch

Presented in English with Russian subtitles.

A queer relationship drama examining immigration, desire, jealousy, identity, and honesty.

About Echo Lubimovka Los Angeles

The Los Angeles festival launched in 2024 at The Kult LA before moving to the Odyssey Theatre in 2025. This year's event marks its third annual edition.

Beyond presenting new writing, the festival seeks to develop connections among playwrights, directors, actors, and producers, with the goal of creating opportunities for future theatrical collaborations and productions.

Echo Lubimovka Los Angeles 2026 will take place November 21–22 at Highways Performance Space and Gallery, located at 1651 18th Street in Santa Monica, California.

For additional information, visit www.echolubimovka.com.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming