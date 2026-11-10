Disney Theatrical Group Selects 200 Elementary Schools for Stage Connect Program

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Disney Theatrical Group revealed the 200 public elementary schools to participate in the Disney Musicals in Schools: Stage Connect program for the 2026-27 school year. Stage Connect, an expansion of Disney Musicals in Schools, is a program that delivers high-quality teacher training through online learning, bringing the magic of musical theatre to schools that do not have a Disney Musicals in Schools residency program in their area. This year’s Stage Connect cohort was selected from more than 800 applications and will reach over 10,000 students, nearly three times the size of the 70-school inaugural class that launched the program in fall 2025.

The selected schools are in 43 states and U.S. territories, spanning communities from coast to coast and across the Pacific and Caribbean. 2026-27 recipients include schools in rural communities like Emerson, Arkansas, cities like Milwaukee, Wisconsin, communities in American Samoa, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, as well as a school on a U.S. military base in Sicily, Italy. Many of these communities are far from any in-person Disney Musicals in Schools program, and Stage Connect brings the opportunity directly to them.

Each selected school will receive access to the Stage Connect online teacher training platform, performance rights to a Disney KIDS show, and a ShowKit of materials, including scripts, director’s guides, and rehearsal tracks, all at no cost. Schools will choose from 101 Dalmatians, Aladdin, The Aristocats, Finding Nemo, Frozen, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and Winnie the Pooh. Before beginning rehearsals, educators will complete the Stage Connect courses so they can lead their school’s first musical regardless of prior theatre experience. Participating schools will also be matched with a Disney Production Mentor who provides virtual coaching to teachers throughout the rehearsal and production experience.

Closing the Arts Education Access Gap

Access to arts education remains uneven: according to the National Endowment for the Arts’ analysis of federal School Pulse Panel data, only 26% of U.S. public schools offer drama or theatre, and schools in low-income neighborhoods are less likely to offer standalone arts classes at all. Stage Connect helps narrow that gap by delivering free, expert-led teacher training online, so that public elementary schools in any community can bring musical theatre to their students.

Mission and History

Disney Theatrical Group launched Disney Musicals in Schools in 2009 with a mission to ignite a passion for storytelling by building sustainable theatre programs in public elementary schools. By providing free performance materials and free professional development to participating teachers, the program has helped schools across the U.S. and U.K. launch new theatre programs, inspiring the next generation of storytellers, artists, and audiences.

For 17 years, Disney Musicals in Schools has worked with local performing arts organizations to bring the program to 24 cities across the United States and United Kingdom. In the residency program, Teaching Artists from local arts organizations provide professional development to teachers by visiting schools over the course of a 17-week rehearsal experience.

Stage Connect launched in the 2025-26 school year with 70 schools nationwide. Hosted by L. Steven Taylor (Mufasa) and Bonita J. Hamilton (Shenzi) from Broadway’s The Lion King, the online platform guides teachers through every stage of putting on a show, from casting and rehearsals, to staging and performance, with no prior experience required.

To date, the combined impact of both delivery models of Disney Musicals in Schools has launched theatre programs in over 1,000 schools, representing over 150,000 student participants.

Applications for the 2027-28 school year are now open and are due Monday, March 1, 2027. Any public or charter elementary school in the United States and its territories is eligible to apply. For more information and to apply, visit DisneyMusicalsInSchools.com.

2026-27 Disney Musicals in Schools: Stage Connect Schools

A.C. Steere Elementary

Louisiana

Adair County Elementary School

Kentucky

Alameda Elementary School

California

Allen Elementary School

Kentucky

Amanecer Elementary

Florida

Amos Elementary School

Texas

Aronimink Elementary

Pennsylvania

Atlas Elementary and Middle School

Missouri

Bailey's Upper Elementary School for the Arts and Sciences

Virginia

Balboa Gifted Magnet Elementary

California

Barack Obama Elementary School

Virginia

Bay View Elementary (K-5)

Washington

Beaver Local School

Ohio

Bell Elementary

Florida

Bethlehem Elementary School

Georgia

Bradford Academy

Michigan

Bryson Avenue STEAM Magnet

California

Buffalo Elementary

South Carolina

Calibre Academy Surprise

Arizona

Callie Kirkpatrick Elementary School

California

Carlson Elementary

Colorado

Cascade Brook School

Maine

Claude Thompson Elementary

Virginia

Clear Fork Elementary

Texas

Clifton Elementary School #5

New Jersey

College Park Elementary

South Carolina

Colonial Trail Elementary School

Virginia

Columbus School

New Jersey

Cory Elementary

Colorado

Country View Elementary

Utah

Covington (Crestview) Elementary School

Tennessee

Creekside Elementary School

Kentucky

Lincoln Elementary School

California

Lindo Park Elementary

California

Logansport High School

Louisiana

Longden Elementary School

California

Los Altos Elementary School

California

Ludington Elementary School

Michigan

LW Conder Elementary Arts Integrated Magnet School

South Carolina

Madie Ives K-8 Preparatory Academy

Florida

Marbut Theme School

Georgia

Marguerite Poindexter Lamotte Elementary

California

Martin Boulevard Elementary School

Maryland

Mary Lou Cowlishaw

Illinois

Mary Walsh School

Massachusetts

McDougle Elementary School

North Carolina

McKibben Elementary School

California

McKinley Elementary

California

Miami Gardens Elementary

Florida

Minnesota State Academy for the Blind

Minnesota

Monarcas Academy

Illinois

Monticello Academy West Point

Utah

Monticello Elementary School

Wisconsin

Mountain Valley Elementary

West Virginia

Mountain View Elementary School

Arizona

Murray LaSaine Montessori School

South Carolina

Nash School of Fine and Performing Arts

Illinois

Nebo Elementary School

North Carolina

Nixon Academy

California

Norris Elementary School

Tennessee

North Dover Elementary School

Delaware

Northern Parkway School

New York

Northwood Elementary

Oklahoma

Oakley Elementary School

California

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