My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Disney Theatrical Group Selects 200 Elementary Schools for Stage Connect Program
Schools in American Samoa, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and a U.S. military base in Sicily are among the selected programs for the 2026-27 school year.
Disney Theatrical Group revealed the 200 public elementary schools to participate in the Disney Musicals in Schools: Stage Connect program for the 2026-27 school year. Stage Connect, an expansion of Disney Musicals in Schools, is a program that delivers high-quality teacher training through online learning, bringing the magic of musical theatre to schools that do not have a Disney Musicals in Schools residency program in their area. This year’s Stage Connect cohort was selected from more than 800 applications and will reach over 10,000 students, nearly three times the size of the 70-school inaugural class that launched the program in fall 2025.
The selected schools are in 43 states and U.S. territories, spanning communities from coast to coast and across the Pacific and Caribbean. 2026-27 recipients include schools in rural communities like Emerson, Arkansas, cities like Milwaukee, Wisconsin, communities in American Samoa, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, as well as a school on a U.S. military base in Sicily, Italy. Many of these communities are far from any in-person Disney Musicals in Schools program, and Stage Connect brings the opportunity directly to them.
Each selected school will receive access to the Stage Connect online teacher training platform, performance rights to a Disney KIDS show, and a ShowKit of materials, including scripts, director’s guides, and rehearsal tracks, all at no cost. Schools will choose from 101 Dalmatians, Aladdin, The Aristocats, Finding Nemo, Frozen, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and Winnie the Pooh. Before beginning rehearsals, educators will complete the Stage Connect courses so they can lead their school’s first musical regardless of prior theatre experience. Participating schools will also be matched with a Disney Production Mentor who provides virtual coaching to teachers throughout the rehearsal and production experience.
Closing the Arts Education Access Gap
Access to arts education remains uneven: according to the National Endowment for the Arts’ analysis of federal School Pulse Panel data, only 26% of U.S. public schools offer drama or theatre, and schools in low-income neighborhoods are less likely to offer standalone arts classes at all. Stage Connect helps narrow that gap by delivering free, expert-led teacher training online, so that public elementary schools in any community can bring musical theatre to their students.
Mission and History
Disney Theatrical Group launched Disney Musicals in Schools in 2009 with a mission to ignite a passion for storytelling by building sustainable theatre programs in public elementary schools. By providing free performance materials and free professional development to participating teachers, the program has helped schools across the U.S. and U.K. launch new theatre programs, inspiring the next generation of storytellers, artists, and audiences.
For 17 years, Disney Musicals in Schools has worked with local performing arts organizations to bring the program to 24 cities across the United States and United Kingdom. In the residency program, Teaching Artists from local arts organizations provide professional development to teachers by visiting schools over the course of a 17-week rehearsal experience.
Stage Connect launched in the 2025-26 school year with 70 schools nationwide. Hosted by L. Steven Taylor (Mufasa) and Bonita J. Hamilton (Shenzi) from Broadway’s The Lion King, the online platform guides teachers through every stage of putting on a show, from casting and rehearsals, to staging and performance, with no prior experience required.
To date, the combined impact of both delivery models of Disney Musicals in Schools has launched theatre programs in over 1,000 schools, representing over 150,000 student participants.
Applications for the 2027-28 school year are now open and are due Monday, March 1, 2027. Any public or charter elementary school in the United States and its territories is eligible to apply. For more information and to apply, visit DisneyMusicalsInSchools.com.
2026-27 Disney Musicals in Schools: Stage Connect Schools
A.C. Steere Elementary
Louisiana
Adair County Elementary School
Kentucky
Alameda Elementary School
California
Allen Elementary School
Kentucky
Amanecer Elementary
Florida
Amos Elementary School
Texas
Aronimink Elementary
Pennsylvania
Atlas Elementary and Middle School
Missouri
Bailey's Upper Elementary School for the Arts and Sciences
Virginia
Balboa Gifted Magnet Elementary
California
Barack Obama Elementary School
Virginia
Bay View Elementary (K-5)
Washington
Beaver Local School
Ohio
Bell Elementary
Florida
Bethlehem Elementary School
Georgia
Bradford Academy
Michigan
Bryson Avenue STEAM Magnet
California
Buffalo Elementary
South Carolina
Calibre Academy Surprise
Arizona
Callie Kirkpatrick Elementary School
California
Carlson Elementary
Colorado
Cascade Brook School
Maine
Claude Thompson Elementary
Virginia
Clear Fork Elementary
Texas
Clifton Elementary School #5
New Jersey
College Park Elementary
South Carolina
Colonial Trail Elementary School
Virginia
Columbus School
New Jersey
Cory Elementary
Colorado
Country View Elementary
Utah
Covington (Crestview) Elementary School
Tennessee
Creekside Elementary School
Kentucky
Lincoln Elementary School
California
Lindo Park Elementary
California
Logansport High School
Louisiana
Longden Elementary School
California
Los Altos Elementary School
California
Ludington Elementary School
Michigan
LW Conder Elementary Arts Integrated Magnet School
South Carolina
Madie Ives K-8 Preparatory Academy
Florida
Marbut Theme School
Georgia
Marguerite Poindexter Lamotte Elementary
California
Martin Boulevard Elementary School
Maryland
Mary Lou Cowlishaw
Illinois
Mary Walsh School
Massachusetts
McDougle Elementary School
North Carolina
McKibben Elementary School
California
McKinley Elementary
California
Miami Gardens Elementary
Florida
Minnesota State Academy for the Blind
Minnesota
Monarcas Academy
Illinois
Monticello Academy West Point
Utah
Monticello Elementary School
Wisconsin
Mountain Valley Elementary
West Virginia
Mountain View Elementary School
Arizona
Murray LaSaine Montessori School
South Carolina
Nash School of Fine and Performing Arts
Illinois
Nebo Elementary School
North Carolina
Nixon Academy
California
Norris Elementary School
Tennessee
North Dover Elementary School
Delaware
Northern Parkway School
New York
Northwood Elementary
Oklahoma
Oakley Elementary School
California
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