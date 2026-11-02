DIE HARD – A 30 MINUTE MUSICAL PARODY Comes to Sierra Madre Playhouse in December

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Sierra Madre Playhouse will presents smash hit, Die Hard, from acclaimed comedy troupe 30MM (30 Minute Musicals), Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, December 4, 5, and 6, 8:00 PM. Tickets are just $25.

Think Die Hard isn't a Christmas movie? It is. Relive the joy and laughter of this favorite action-packed '80s film – onstage and wrapped up in a fast-paced musical bow – with 30MM delivering in-your-face thrills, original music, and hilarity all in 30 minutes.

Formed in 2010, 30MM takes beloved cult‑classic films, distills them into 30‑minute musicals, adapts them with original songs and witty dialogue, and performs them live with energy, audience interaction, and theatrical flair. The ensemble's productions — ranging from Top Gun to Ghostbusters — are praised for their sharp comedic timing, clever musical mash‑ups, and up‑close immersion.

Other holiday programs featured at Sierra Madre Playhouse this season include 52 performances of Bob Baker's Nutcracker, Bob Baker Marionette Theater's spellbinding 1969 marionette adaptation of the beloved ballet classic, which runs from November 28, 2026, to January 3, 2027. A lively interactive family-friendly production of A Christmas Carol, adapted from Charles Dickens' classic novella and designed specifically for children in grades K–12 by Will & Company, is featured December 12, 11:00 AM. Grammy-winning jazz pianist and composer Gregg Karukas brings Holiday Jazz to Sierra Madre Playhouse, delivering sophisticated jazz harmonies, lyrical piano lines, and infectious rhythms, Sunday, December 13, 2026, 8:00 PM. Matt Johnson & the New Jet Set swing by the historic venue with “A Jet Set Christmas!”, a festive musical celebration brimming with holiday classics, Christmas carols, and audience singalongs drenched in tinsel, jazz, and joy, December 20 and 21, at 8:00 PM.

Sierra Madre Playhouse – with convenient free parking, its central location in the heart of Sierra Madre's quaint shopping and restaurant district, and affordable tickets – is the perfect place to celebrate the season with family and friends.

For tickets and information, please call 626.355.4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of 30 Minute Musicals

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