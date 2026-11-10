DIAVOLO to Bring ESCAPE Back to The Soraya for Fifth Engagement

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IAVOLO: Architecture in Motion returns to The Soraya for its fifth engagement in its San Fernando Valley home, bringing the most robust and visceral version of its acclaimed new show, ESCAPE. The heart-pounding performance follows a group of humans as they struggle to break free from the chaos around them — ultimately escaping into a surreal landscape of infinite possibilities. Broadway World writes, 'What it is, truly, is a testament to the power of art and the human spirit—and one of the coolest pieces of live theater.'

A world-renowned creative movement company, DIAVOLO fuses contemporary dance, acrobatics, gymnastics, athleticism, and more with large-scale, custom-engineered architectural structures to create performances unlike any others.

Founded in 1992 by Jacques Heim, the company is comprised of a diverse team of dancers from all movement backgrounds who explore the physical and emotional relationship between the human body and its surroundings, often moving in ways that make it seem as though they've become one with the architectural set pieces.

Since Diavolo's last performance at The Soraya in 2024, with the Soraya-commissioned piece Existencia, Diavolo has accomplished much on the world stage, including a GRAMMY Award performance with Dua Lipa in 2024, and seven highly praised and sold-out performances in Australia's Brisbane Festival, where critics wrote the following of ESCAPE:

'Bodies fly, balance, catch, and collide with the moving structures around them. The timing is astonishing: every shift of weight, every leap, and every catch seems to happen at the exact moment it must. I could watch ESCAPE a thousand times and still find another detail to marvel at,' — Brisbane Stage

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'The performers deliver an impressive show with care, trust and an incredible sense of collective movement. The emotional journey is clear, and the enjoyment and wonder onstage is infectious. Heim said it perfectly: 'The goal of ESCAPE was not really to create an art piece here, but to use our art to find peace.'' — The Scoop

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''ESCAPE' is, therefore, no conventional dance work as it blends acrobatics, stunt work and circus with the company's distinctive movement vocabulary, creating a boundary-breaking spectacle in which human performers and enormous structures continually challenge one another,' — Blue Curtains Brisbane

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While ESCAPE has been an ever-growing project since 2025, Diavolo Founder and Artistic Director Jacques Heim said, even if you think you've 'already seen it,' attending the performances at The Soraya will open your mind in a whole new way.

'For the people who may have seen it at L'Espace Diavolo...experiencing ESCAPE at The Soraya is like seeing the IMAX version, the full detailed spectacle,' Heim said. 'For two hours (the audience) can escape their problems, their worries, their everyday life...and see beautiful human beings performing on a gorgeous stage...and celebrate humanity together.'

ABOUT DIAVOLO: ARCHITECTURE IN MOTION

DIAVOLO | Architecture in Motion is a creative movement production company. Using evocative, custom-made architectural structures, Diavolo explores innovation and movement in unique live, cinematic, and multimedia experiences. Its mission is to create socially relevant work that celebrates the diversity and complexities of the human condition. By challenging an individual's capacities and limitations, Diavolo aims to restore one's mental, physical, and emotional strengths.

ABOUT THE SORAYA

The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya) is one of Los Angeles' most prominent performance venues, recognized globally as the intellectual and cultural hub of the San Fernando Valley and its 1.8 million residents. The stunning, architecturally significant building was designed by HGA Architects and Engineers and launched as the Valley Performing Arts Center in 2011. In 2017, a transformative gift from Los Angeles residents and philanthropists Younes and Soraya Nazarian resulted in the venue being renamed The Soraya.

Today, The Soraya remains committed to innovation and amplifying access by presenting diverse performances representing LA's many distinctive communities, along with new works from local and International Artists.

The Soraya's 2026-27 Season continues its journey by presenting the world's finest symphonic orchestras, innovative dance companies, the freestyle and vast vibes of jazz, innovations of dance luminaries, and as always, a vast array of global voices.

Located on the vibrant campus of California State University, Northridge (CSUN), The Soraya and the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media, and Communication share an integral link that enhances student opportunities in the arts and performing arts. This partnership fosters academic opportunity and artistic excellence, elevating the talents of CSUN's students. A $5 million contribution from record producer and former California Lieutenant Governor Mike Curb was pivotal in ensuring The Soraya was completed and opened in 2011. For his founding support and in acknowledgment of the integral relationship between the Mike Curb College and The Soraya, Mike Curb is recognized as one of The Soraya's Cornerstone Benefactors.

The relationship between The Soraya and the Mike Curb College continues to grow, with robust offerings for students through master classes, student tickets, concerts of student ensembles, and students appearing alongside renowned artists such as jazz legends Wynton Marsalis and Jason Moran, Queen of Ranchera music Aida Cuevas, superstar violinist Joshua Bell, and the Martha Graham Dance Company whose Centennial Celebration was launched at The Soraya in 2025.

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