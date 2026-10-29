Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
DEEPFAKE to Receive Free Public Reading at Echo Theater Company
The reading will take place on Sunday, November 8.
The Echo Theater Company will present a free, public reading of Deepfake, the new play by Alisa Zhulina that received first place in the Echo's 2025 New Play Competition. The reading will take place on Sunday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Deepfake is set in a near-future where LNM (Lonely No More) sells lifelike companions. Two new lovers, two old flames and a family collide—testing whether artificial intimacy can heal the very human wounds it exposes.|
Zhulina's other plays include Algorithm (finalist for the Blue Ink Playwriting Award; produced by Floor Five Theatre Company as audio drama), Killjoy (Exquisite Corpse Company), Riptide (New Perspectives Theatre) and Sublet (New Perspectives Theatre). She teaches in the Drama Department at New York University Tisch School of the Arts and is the author of Theater of Capital (Northwestern University Press, 2024).
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
CLUB27
Jaxx Theatre (10/01-10/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-11/22)
|
Woof
Odyssey Theatre (10/03-11/08)
|
‘Romeo and Juliet: Time Enough for Love’
Atwater Village Theatre (11/13-12/19)
|
A Killer Night in Studio City
Vitello's (9/06-10/31) VIDEOS
|
Assassins
The Actors Company — The Other Space (11/06-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Sondra Radvanovsky
The Wallis (5/08-5/08) PHOTOS
|
Studio Cabaret: Tabitha Meeks
George Nakano Theatre (3/05-3/06)
|
The Servant of Two Masters
Muckenthaler Cultural Center (11/02-11/17)
|
Beck+Col, Red All Night
UCLA Nimoy Theater (10/30-10/30)
Popular episode