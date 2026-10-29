DEEPFAKE to Receive Free Public Reading at Echo Theater Company

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The Echo Theater Company will present a free, public reading of Deepfake, the new play by Alisa Zhulina that received first place in the Echo's 2025 New Play Competition. The reading will take place on Sunday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Deepfake is set in a near-future where LNM (Lonely No More) sells lifelike companions. Two new lovers, two old flames and a family collide—testing whether artificial intimacy can heal the very human wounds it exposes.|

Zhulina's other plays include Algorithm (finalist for the Blue Ink Playwriting Award; produced by Floor Five Theatre Company as audio drama), Killjoy (Exquisite Corpse Company), Riptide (New Perspectives Theatre) and Sublet (New Perspectives Theatre). She teaches in the Drama Department at New York University Tisch School of the Arts and is the author of Theater of Capital (Northwestern University Press, 2024).

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 09 Hrs 11 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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