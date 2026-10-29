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DEEPFAKE to Receive Free Public Reading at Echo Theater Company

The reading will take place on Sunday, November 8.

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DEEPFAKE to Receive Free Public Reading at Echo Theater Company

The Echo Theater Company will present a free, public reading of Deepfake, the new play by Alisa Zhulina that received first place in the Echo's 2025 New Play Competition. The reading will take place on Sunday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Deepfake is set in a near-future where LNM (Lonely No More) sells lifelike companions. Two new lovers, two old flames and a family collide—testing whether artificial intimacy can heal the very human wounds it exposes.|

Zhulina's other plays include Algorithm (finalist for the Blue Ink Playwriting Award; produced by Floor Five Theatre Company as audio drama), Killjoy (Exquisite Corpse Company), Riptide (New Perspectives Theatre) and Sublet (New Perspectives Theatre). She teaches in the Drama Department at New York University Tisch School of the Arts and is the author of Theater of Capital (Northwestern University Press, 2024).

DEEPFAKE to Receive Free Public Reading at Echo Theater Company Image

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