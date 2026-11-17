"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Children's Musical Theaterworks to Stage MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Fresno Memorial Auditorium
Tony Award-winning MATILDA THE MUSICAL features a book by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, directed by Julie Lucido.
Children's Musical Theaterworks (CMT) will present Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical December 4–13 at the Fresno Memorial Auditorium. The Tony Award-winning musical features a book by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Children's Musical Theaterworks
Matilda Wormwood would rather read a book than watch television, which is one of many things her parents can't understand about her. At school, her teacher Miss Honey sees what they've missed. But when the fearsome headmistress Miss Trunchbull sets her sights on Matilda and her classmates, Matilda discovers she has a few powers of her own.
With big dance numbers, wicked humor and a heroine who refuses to sit quietly when something is unfair, Matilda gives families plenty to cheer for. Children's Musical Theaterworks
PERFORMANCES
Evening performances
December 4, 5, 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m.
Matinee performances
December 5, 6, 12 and 13 at 2 p.m. Children's Musical Theaterworks
LOCATION
Fresno Memorial Auditorium
Fresno, CA 93721
TICKETS
Tickets are on sale now. Call 866-973-9610 or purchase tickets online.
Photo Credit: Michele Michaels Photography
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