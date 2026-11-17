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Children's Musical Theaterworks (CMT) will present Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical December 4–13 at the Fresno Memorial Auditorium. The Tony Award-winning musical features a book by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Children's Musical Theaterworks

Matilda Wormwood would rather read a book than watch television, which is one of many things her parents can't understand about her. At school, her teacher Miss Honey sees what they've missed. But when the fearsome headmistress Miss Trunchbull sets her sights on Matilda and her classmates, Matilda discovers she has a few powers of her own.

With big dance numbers, wicked humor and a heroine who refuses to sit quietly when something is unfair, Matilda gives families plenty to cheer for. Children's Musical Theaterworks

PERFORMANCES

Evening performances

December 4, 5, 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Matinee performances

December 5, 6, 12 and 13 at 2 p.m. Children's Musical Theaterworks

LOCATION

Fresno Memorial Auditorium

Fresno, CA 93721

TICKETS

Tickets are on sale now. Call 866-973-9610 or purchase tickets online.



Photo Credit: Michele Michaels Photography

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 9% 2 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 7% 3 ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 5% 4 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 5% 5 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 13% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 4% 4 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% 5 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Jaxx Theatre 5% 3 Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 4 Colony Theatre 4% 5 Gem Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 2 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 3 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 4% 4 Evelyn R. Carter - ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 3% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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