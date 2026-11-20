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Celebration Theatre and Outside In Theatre present Trans Lineage: Instructions for Desire, three world-premiere one-act plays exploring intimacy, autonomy, and the freedom to shape our own lives.

At a time when transgender people's access to healthcare, bodily autonomy, and public life remains the subject of political battles, Celebration Theatre is putting a different conversation onstage: What do trans people want for themselves, and what does it take to pursue it?

Now in its fifth year, Celebration Theatre's Trans Lineage program returns with Instructions for Desire, a trilogy of world-premiere one-act plays by an international group of trans playwrights. Presented in the program's first co-production with Outside In Theatre, the limited engagement runs December 5–15, 2026 in Highland Park. Directed by Nico Pang and produced by Petey Gibson, the 90-minute evening features works by Astrid Solace, Nova Cypress Black, and Eka Savajol. Through dark comedy, intimate storytelling, and unconventional theatrical forms, the plays examine the lives trans people want to live.

The production arrives amid sustained political pressure on transgender communities. Developed through this summer's Trans Lineage Playwrights Lab, the three plays draw on the theme 'Desire Lines', exploring how trans desire shapes our relationships, the choices we make, and the paths we take toward what we want.

'Desire lines are the paths we make with our own bodies when the ones we're given don't take us where we need to go,' says director Nico Pang (they/he). 'In these dangerous times, desire of all kinds becomes both a balm and a demand. Three bold playwrights give us desire as a getaway plan, as a lineage kept alive across decades, as a body learning to make itself a home.'

The Plays

How to Change a Tire, by Astrid Solace. After a bank robbery, two trans lovers find themselves stranded in the Nevada desert with a flat tire. This dark comedy examines money, power, and the complications of pursuing a future together.

THROAT GOAT, by Nova Cypress Black. Inside the body of a Black transmasc person preparing for sex for the first time since top surgery, four body parts disagree about what should happen next. The play explores pleasure, communication, and recovery with humor and vulnerability.

Everywhere a Clinic, by Eka Savajol. Moving between 2006, 2014, and 2026, friends reflect on testosterone, healthcare, and the community knowledge passed between generations.

Celebration Theatre's Trans Lineage program develops new work reflecting transgender and gender-expansive experiences across generations and cultures. This year's majority-trans-led team includes trans and queer artists across production roles. 'This production is built at every level as a love letter to our community - now, then, and in the future,' says producer Petey Gibson (he/him). 'It's exactly the balm we need in these current times. And it is intentionally built with trans and queer creatives in almost every role of this production, from Lighting Design and Costuming to our Fight Choreographer and ASL Interpreters.'

The cast features Imani Alis, E. M. Davis, Elisawon Etidorhpa, Kah Mendoza, and Theo Tiedemann. Deaf performer Kah Mendoza is among the cast. Every performance will feature open captions, and two performances will offer ASL interpretation. 'Representation, accessibility, and belonging have been at the heart of Outside In Theatre since the beginning,' says Outside In Theatre's Producing Artistic Director, Jessica Hanna. 'Collaborating with our longtime colleagues at Celebration Theatre and the Trans Lineage team is exactly what we envisioned for this space. As we enter our second year of producing in the ArtSpace, we're excited to welcome more of our LGBTQIA+ community and share these powerful new works. The artists behind these plays bring so much talent and heart, and we can't wait for audiences to experience their stories'

ASL-interpreted performance dates: Dec 5th at 8pm and Dec 13th at 3pm

Performance/Calendar Information

Production: Trans Lineage: Instructions for Desire

Presented by: Celebration Theatre in co-production with Outside In Theatre

Venue: Outside In Theatre, 5317 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042

Dates: December 5–15, 2026

Runtime: 90 minutes, no intermission

Director / Producer: Nico Pang / Petey Gibson

Associate Director / Dramaturg: Sarah Showich

Performances: Sat Dec 5, 8 PM; Sun Dec 6, 3 PM; Mon Dec 7, 8 PM; Tue Dec 8, 8 PM; Sat Dec 12, 8 PM; Sun Dec 13, 3 PM; Mon Dec 14, 8 PM; Tue Dec 15, 8 PM

Opening night: December 5

Tickets: https://outsideintheatre.org/trans-lineage/

Ticket prices: $25-40 Sliding Scale

Accessibility: All performances will have projected Open Captions, and ALDs are available for all shows. 12/5 and 12/13 will also include ASL Interpretation. Outside In is wheelchair accessible.

Audience advisory: Recommended for ages 16 and older; explicit sexual themes and language, medical transition discussion, and depictions of violence

About Celebration Theatre

Since 1982, Celebration Theatre has been Los Angeles' enduring home for LGBTQ+ storytelling, giving voice to the evolving experience of queer and trans culture. Established in a Silverlake storefront at the height of the AIDS crisis by Mattachine Society co-founder and gay rights activist Charles 'Chuck' Rowland, the theatre quickly became a vital sanctuary for LGBTQ+ artists and audiences. Now a nationally recognized pioneer of bold, transformative work, the theatre has presented over 100 groundbreaking productions, including world premieres that have found regional, Off-Broadway, and international acclaim. For over four generations, Celebration has helped launch the careers of artists across stage, film, and television. With dozens of local theatre awards and honors—including GLAAD, NAACP, and LA PRIDE—as well as sustained partnerships with leading cultural institutions, Celebration Theatre continues to foster community through the performing arts and advance LGBTQ+ representation at a time when queer and trans voices are urgently needed.

Tax-deductible donations can be kindly accepted at: CELEBRATIONTHEATRE.ORG.

About Outside In Theatre

Outside In Theatre is a non-profit theatre in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. An evolving force in equitable and transformative storytelling. Through multi-platform theatrical experiences, the company creates art that speaks to its intersectional communities. It has a focus on new work, both Scripted and Unscripted, developing new plays as well as creating improvised stories that will lift up the voices of the Global Majority, Queer, Disabled and other traditionally marginalized groups and their allies. The theatre lives at the intersection of Live & Digital performance, with infrastructure for cameras and streaming that will create greater access to the work of local artists. It believes in making Brave Spaces for All, building the world it wants to see by producing daring, dynamic, and authentic untold stories by unheard voices. www.outsideintheatre.org

About Trans Lineage

Now in its fifth year, Celebration Theatre's Trans Lineage is an annual program developing new work by transgender and gender-expansive playwrights across generations and cultures. Led by Director Nico Pang and Associate Director/Dramaturg Sarah Showich, these new one-act plays are cultivated over the summer through the 6-week Trans Lineage Playwrights Lab.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 9% 2 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 3 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 6% 4 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 6% 5 ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 4% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 13% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% 5 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Colony Theatre 4% 3 Jaxx Theatre 4% 4 Gem Theatre 4% 5 Conundrum Theatre Company 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 7% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 3 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 4% 4 Andrew Young - HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 3% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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