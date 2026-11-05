Carpenter Center in Long Beach to Present Latin American Music and Dance Week With NELLA, FOREVER TANGO and Pacífico Dance Company

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The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the campus of California State University, Long Beach presents a week of Latin American music and dance, December 4–11. The lineup includes Los Angeles-based Pacífico Dance Company on December 4, Luis Bravo’s Forever Tango on December 6, and Latin GRAMMY Award-winning Venezuelan vocalist Nella on December 11. Spanning Mexican folklórico, Argentine tango, and Venezuelan music, the performances bring artists with international recognition as well as Southern California connections to Long Beach.

﻿Nella

Friday, December 11, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Venezuelan singer Nella, winner of the 2019 Latin GRAMMY Award for Best New Artist, brings her blend of Venezuelan folk traditions, contemporary songwriting, and Andalusian musical influences. A graduate of Berklee College of Music, Nella gained international recognition with her 2019 debut album Voy. The album received praise from NPR, while The New York Times named its title track the 14th-best song of 2019. In a recent Southern California appearance at the Hollywood Bowl, Nella performed with Gustavo Dudamel in A Concert for Venezuela. Nella's performance on the Carpenter Center’s Cabaret Stage on Dec. 11 includes cabaret-style table seating less than 40 feet from the artist. Presented in partnership with KCRW (89.9).

﻿Luis Bravo’s Forever Tango

Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 6 p.m.

Created by Argentine cellist Luis Bravo, Forever Tango brings the music and choreography of Buenos Aires to the Carpenter Center, accompanied by an 11-piece orchestra performing traditional and original tango compositions. Forever Tango traces the evolution of Argentine tango from its 19th-century origins in Buenos Aires to international popularity. The production originated at UCLA in 1990 before becoming an international theatrical success. Its Broadway debut in 1997 led to an extended run and subsequent Broadway engagements. The production also earned a 1998 Tony Award nomination for Best Choreography.

Pacífico Dance Company: Mujeres de Mexico: Stories in Motion

Friday, December 4, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Founded in Los Angeles in 1992, Pacífico Dance Company has spent more than three decades preserving and reimagining traditional Mexican dance. The company combines regional choreography with theatrical storytelling, elaborate costuming, and music. In Mujeres de Mexico: Stories in Motion, the company explores Mexico's diverse regional dance traditions. The performance is part of the Carpenter Center's Arts for Life Community Connections program, with tickets to see Pacífico Dance Company priced at $15. The company's visit also includes educational performances and activities for elementary school students as part of the Center's Classroom Connections program.

Performance Information

All three performances take place at the Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center at 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach, CA 90815.

Tickets and additional performance information are available at http://www.carpenterarts.org/ladm.

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