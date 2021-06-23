CONSTELLATIONS Will Be Performed at The Corozine Studio Theatre This Weekend

Matthew Corozine Studio and InStone Productions have partnered to launch The Living Rooms Series, a hybrid in-person/streamed production series created to reignite live theatre and keep the arts alive during these tumultuous times. The premiere production, Constellations by Nick Payne, starring Alli Foss and Levi Jennings, was initially slated for January 2021 but Covid-related restrictions dictated postponement.

Directed by Matthew Corozine, Constellations will now be presented on Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26, at 8pm, and Sunday, June 27, at 2pm at the Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre, 357 West 36th Street, 2nd Floor, in Manhattan.



Constellations is Nick Payne's spellbinding and romantic character play which follows Roland, a beekeeper, and Marianne, a cosmologist, through their romantic relationship and the belief that there are multiple universes that pull people's lives in various directions. It's like rolling the dice six thousand times. As life often imitates art, like her character Marianne actress Alli Foss was recently diagnosed with cancer. Thanks to the amazing advancements in cancer research and the opportunity for her to participate in a clinical trial through Memorial Sloan Kettering, Alli has been able to continue her work on Constellations during treatment. When rehearsals began, never in a million years did anyone think Alli would end up being diagnosed with cancer and find herself with the incredibly unique opportunity to tell this story as a cancer patient herself. Alli's story is one of hope and inspiration for so many who are newly diagnosed.

In honor of the invaluable work being done there, a percentage of the show's proceeds will go to Memorial Sloan Kettering so it can continue to provide opportunities (such as clinical trials) for more patients. Constellations is being produced by Matthew Corozine Studio, InStone Productions, Erika Foss DeMaza, Melissa Mattos, and Madison Edwards.





BUY TICKETS: https://constellationsmcs.brownpapertickets.com/