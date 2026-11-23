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COMICS READING COMICS Holiday Show to Feature Andy Kindler and Chris Wylde at Dynasty Typewriter
Batman, Superman, Captain Marvel, and Archie characters will feature in the Los Angeles performance.
COMICS READING COMICS will return to Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles for its Christmas Spectacular on Tuesday, December 15, 2026, at 7 p.m.
Hosted by Nick Malis and Shoshanna Green, the holiday edition of the vintage comic book reading show will bring together a lineup of comedians to perform unusual holiday-themed comic book stories word-for-word, complete with handmade props and costumes.
The evening will feature stories involving familiar comic book characters including Batman, Superman, Captain Marvel, Archie, Betty and Veronica, along with music, comedy and the possibility of a special appearance by Santa Claus.
The lineup includes Andy Kindler, Chris Wylde, Fifi Dosch, Stanzi Potenza, Lindsey Noel, Mads Durbin and Alex Felder, with additional performers to be announced.
Combining live comedy with vintage comic book storytelling, COMICS READING COMICS brings classic illustrated adventures to the stage through performances that recreate their dialogue and action with theatrical costumes and props.
The Christmas Spectacular will take place at Dynasty Typewriter, located at 2511 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, California.
Tickets are $20 in advance online and $25 at the door.
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