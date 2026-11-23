NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

COMICS READING COMICS will return to Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles for its Christmas Spectacular on Tuesday, December 15, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Hosted by Nick Malis and Shoshanna Green, the holiday edition of the vintage comic book reading show will bring together a lineup of comedians to perform unusual holiday-themed comic book stories word-for-word, complete with handmade props and costumes.

The evening will feature stories involving familiar comic book characters including Batman, Superman, Captain Marvel, Archie, Betty and Veronica, along with music, comedy and the possibility of a special appearance by Santa Claus.

The lineup includes Andy Kindler, Chris Wylde, Fifi Dosch, Stanzi Potenza, Lindsey Noel, Mads Durbin and Alex Felder, with additional performers to be announced.

Combining live comedy with vintage comic book storytelling, COMICS READING COMICS brings classic illustrated adventures to the stage through performances that recreate their dialogue and action with theatrical costumes and props.

The Christmas Spectacular will take place at Dynasty Typewriter, located at 2511 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, California.

Tickets are $20 in advance online and $25 at the door.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 2 EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 8% 3 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 4 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 5% 5 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% 5 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Curtis Theatre 5% 3 Colony Theatre 4% 4 Jaxx Theatre 4% 5 Conundrum Theatre Company 3% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 5% 3 Mary Kate Wiles - EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 3% 4 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 3% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming