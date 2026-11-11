CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND to Launch National Tour at American Dream

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Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland, a holiday event for families, will launch its national tour at the Dream Live Performing Arts Center at American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ on November 21. Reimagined for 2026, the live production features favorite holiday music and a bold lineup of cirque acts from around the world. From gravity-defying aerialists and acrobats to a flying violinist and leviwand artist, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is crafted to feel immersive, dreamlike and emotionally resonant.

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland features performers from more than 13 countries with acts ranging from Ecuador's Sanchez Brothers on the massive spinning Wheel of Death to Mexico's Cesar Duo performing roller skating and hand-to-hand acrobatics. The lineup also includes a mesmerizing leviwand, hair-hang artistry, slack wire balancing, synchronized aerial performances and more (see below).

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland's cast includes:

Wheel of Death Daredevils – The Sanchez Brothers from Ecuador command the massive spinning wheel with fearless precision and high-flying skill.

Roller Skating & Hand-to-Hand Duo – Mexico's Cesar Duo combines fast-paced roller skating, hand-to-hand acrobatics, and hair-hang artistry.

Hula Hoop Virtuoso – Brazil's Thalissa Fabbri dazzles with mesmerizing hula hoop work and striking hair-hang acrobatics.

Slack Wire & Aerial Artist – Ukraine's Anastasia Zarubina balances grace and control in breathtaking slack wire and air pyramid performances.

Leviwand & Rolla Bolla Artist – American performer Joshua Waters blends mesmerizing “leviwand” movement with impressive balancing feats.

Aerial Loop & Double Lyra Duo – The Cienna Sisters from the U.S. soar above the stage in synchronized aerial loops and double lyra.

Duo Strap & Chair Balancing Artists – Nicole and Christian Bilea of the U.S. showcase strength and precision through duo straps, chair balancing, and spiral and lyra work.

Comedy Clown – Italy's Ricardo Thome Oliari brings playful comedy and lively energy to the stage.

Violinist – American musician Maren Flechsig brings the holiday soundtrack to life with soaring live violin performances.



Photo Credit: TCG Entertainment

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