CINDERELLA Opens in February at Theatre West

Storybook Theatre's award-winning musical, Cinderella, returns to Theatre West this spring. Storybook Theatre's joyful Cinderella is a funny version specifically created to appeal to young children and the whole family. Complete with a loopy Fairy Godmother and puppets as the stepsisters, kids get the chance to dance with the Prince, try on the glass slipper, and join in the fun.

Book, and lyrics by Lloyd J. Schwartz with music by Michael Paul. Directed by Lloyd J. Schwartz. Produced by Barbara Mallory for Storybook Theatre, a division of Theatre West. The cast includes Jessica Rawls, Barbara Mallory, David P. Johnson, Scottie Nevil, and Zoey Mae-Dillon Levine. Understudies: Saratoga Ballantine and Kelsey Johnson.

Performances run February 17- June 1, 2024. Saturdays at 1 p.m. All seats $15. Reservations: (323) 851-7977. Online ticketing: Click Here.

About Theatre West

Established in 1962, Theatre West is celebrating its 62nd year as the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patten, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri, A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber, and Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding that transferred to Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2022 and our co-production of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground that went to Broadway in 2023.. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, The Green Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, Lloyd E. Rigler-Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation, Sidney Stern Memorial Trust, Dwight Stuart Youth Fund, and L.A. Parent Magazine.