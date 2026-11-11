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CHARMING Industry Staged Reading Will Take Place at La Mirada Theatre

The reading will feature Noah J. Ricketts, Analise Scarpaci, James Olivas, Aisha Jackson, and Kevin Chamberlin.

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CHARMING Industry Staged Reading Will Take Place at La Mirada Theatre

La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment in association with Flody Suarez and Vic Cairl will present an invitation only industry staged reading of the new musical, CHARMING with book by Addison Pia & Sandy Comstock, music & lyrics by PARKWILD (Austin Zudeck & Justin Thunstrom) & AJ Smith, and directed by Kenneth Ferrone.

CHARMING is a bold, romantic, and wickedly funny new musical featuring a cinematic contemporary pop score. Set in a world where familiar fairy tales converge. CHARMING follows a reluctant heir and a sharp-witted princess whose lives become entwined through a carefully constructed arrangement. As their plan takes hold, a legend begins to form, drawing others into its orbit and testing the boundaries between illusion and truth. Both are eventually forced to confront the roles placed upon them and consider what kind of ending they are willing to choose.

Bringing this new work to life will be some of Broadway's and Southern California's best known and up & coming talent. The cast of CHARMING will feature: Noah J. Ricketts, Analise Scarpaci, James Olivas, Aisha Jackson, Dillon Klena, Kevin Chamberlin, Jennifer Leigh Warren, Lena Ceja, Peyton Crim, Amanda Dayhoff, Bella Hicks, Janaya Mahealani Jones, Lana McKissack, Shanon Mari Mills, Louis Pardo, and Tristan J Shuler.

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