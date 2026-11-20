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CELESTIA, an immersive projection, music, and storytelling experience designed for audiences of all ages and backgrounds, opens to the public tonight at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 1010 W. Webster Ave, in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood. Tickets start at $24 and performances run through January 31, 2027.

A seated, multisensory art experience, CELESTIA transforms the church's architecture into a living canvas through 360-degree projection mapping, orchestral music, soundscapes, and a powerful visual narrative. Select performances feature a live vocal ensemble, adding another dimension to CELESTIA's original score.

CELESTIA's original orchestral score, CELESTIA - THE FIRST LIGHT (Volume 1), is now available on Spotify, Apple Music and other major streaming services. The music carries guests through the experience's five acts, from the quiet wonder of Awakening through the tension of Transformation to the soaring finale of Radiance. At St. Vincent De Paul Church, the score moves in sync with the light and projections, shaping how each chapter feels. Now guests can listen at home and relive the moments that stayed with them long after the lights came up.

Produced by Paquin Entertainment Group in collaboration with award-winning Normal Studio, CELESTIA surrounds guests with light, sound, music, and story, carrying them through an unforgettable journey that celebrates art, architecture, and creativity and evoking awe and connection. Set within the historic St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, the production is designed to honor the beauty, spirit, and architectural character of the venue, allowing audiences to experience the remarkable space in an entirely new light.

'Look up at the interior of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Lincoln Park and you'll see why we wanted to bring CELSTIA to this incredible church in one of the best neighborhoods of Chicago' said Justin Paquin, CEO of CELESTIA and President of Exhibitions & Theatricals at Paquin Entertainment Group. 'One of the things I'm most looking forward to is hearing what neighbors notice for the first time in a church that has been central to their community for generations.'

Located in the heart of Lincoln Park, St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church has been part of Chicago's North Side since 1875, when Rev. Edward M. Smith, C.M., founded the parish on what was then the edge of a rapidly growing post-fire city. The church, dedicated in 1897, is known for its striking Romanesque Revival architecture (with Gothic touches), spacious sanctuary, historic Lyon & Healy organ and marble detail, creating a grand yet intimate setting for CELESTIA's Chicago presentation.

'When we consider bringing art into the sanctuary, I ask whether it will help people pay closer attention to the space and to one another. CELESTIA gives people time to sit, look up, and listen. Those are things this church has invited people to do for many years.' said Father Derek Swanson, C.M., Pastor, St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church. 'There's so much to get done this time of year. I hope people come here with someone they love and give themselves a little time together. If they leave with a greater sense of peace or a conversation they might never have had, I'll be glad we opened our doors.'

By harnessing creative innovation and cutting-edge technology, CELESTIA blends 21st-century projection design with timeless architecture, original music, and an evocative storytelling journey. The result is a dazzling celebration of creativity and reverence, where light, color, and music become story within a breathtaking haven.

'At the heart of CELESTIA lies a timeless spiritual journey, an inspiring experience that touches everyone, regardless of age or their religious background,' said Mathieu St-Arnaud, Executive Creative Director & Partner at Normal Studio. 'It transcends borders and beliefs, inviting us into a shared path of meaning, peace, and connection. In a world more divided than ever, nothing is more vital than the bonds that unite us.'

For the performance schedule, consult the website at celestiaexperience.com.

About CELESTIA

CELESTIA is a seated immersive arts experience that transforms historic sacred spaces into breathtaking worlds of light, music, sound, and story. Through 360-degree projection mapping, orchestral music, dreamlike soundscapes, and a powerful visual narrative, CELESTIA invites audiences of all ages into a shared journey of wonder, reflection, and connection. More information is available at www.celestiaexperience.com.

About Paquin Entertainment Group

Paquin Entertainment Group is a full-service arts and entertainment company. Established in 1985, it has evolved into a multi-faceted powerhouse representing world-renowned artists, one-of-a-kind immersive experiences, exciting theatrical productions, and global brands. Paquin Entertainment Group's diverse portfolio includes Paquin Artists Agency, Paquin Exhibitions & Theatrical, and Paquin Partnerships. With offices throughout North America, Paquin Entertainment Group continues to expand globally, serving as a catalyst for connection, innovation, and inspiration through music, arts, and culture. www.paquinentertainment.com

About Normal Studio

Normal Studio is a multidisciplinary creative studio based in Montreal since 2009. The studio brings together creators, producers, and multimedia artists, specializing in transforming imaginative concepts into captivating realities. Their work spans various domains, including public installations, entertainment, and performing arts, where they blend innovative technology with creative storytelling to craft memorable experiences. https://normal.studio/en/

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